Bizarre Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch makes trees battle you instead

A weird, albeit rather hilarious, Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch caused one player to fight a tree instead of a ‘mon, leaving them stumped (pun intended).

Since its release in late January 2022, the Hisui region has seen its fair share of bugs and kinks such as Shiny ‘mon spawning in the wrong place and textures in the overworld breaking, among various others.

None have been as funny as this latest one, though, which replaced a wild Pokemon encounter with an actual tree. You could say the game is branching out.

Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch makes Trainer battle a tree

Reddit user ‘Emo_-_kat’ shared the comical experience to the Pokemon Legends Arceus forum on March 18, captioning it “Y’all I fought a tree and won.”

In the gameplay clip, the Trainer aimed their Poke Ball at a tree, displaying the battle symbol that appears when letting players know an encounter will happen if it’s thrown, and engaged it in a fight.

The fan then used their Alpha Garchomp to attack it with Earth Power, which was apparently Super Effective – mainly because it was actually a glitched Croagunk and not a tree.

Fellow players went wild in the comments, with two joking “Take that mother nature,” and “You kiss your mother nature with that mouth?”

Others compared the tree to real Pokemon: “That’s no tree. That’s Sudowoodo! You can tell thanks to Earth Power being Super Effective.”

Emo_-_kat followed their post and replied to a fan asking how the bug occurred in the first place. “Was doing a mass outbreak and crogunk spawned just outside the tree and somehow got stuck inside it,” they explained. “Couldn’t throw pokeballs and catch it cause they’d just bounce off the tree.”

At the time of writing, the glitch appears to be an isolated incident so touch wood it doesn’t happen again for anyone else.

The Pokemon tree is already becoming a meme of legends. Who knows, maybe Sudowoodo could eventually get an evolution that matches the power of the giant heap of bark.