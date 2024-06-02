If you love shiny-hunting in Pokemon, then you’re in for a treat as something similar is available in Wuthering Waves. Here’s everything you need to know about Phantom Echoes and where to find them.

Echoes are one of the key mechanics in Wuthering Waves. The way this works is that your characters can briefly transform into the monsters you’ve defeated – provided that they left an Echo behind that you’ve absorbed.

There are various Echoes throughout the world, but the interesting thing is… apparently, there are “shiny” versions of them as well.

In Wuthering Waves, they’re simply called Phantom Echoes and have a slightly different appearance than their original counterpart, similar to how shinies are like in Pokemon. If you’re interested in knowing how to get shiny Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves, read on.

Wuthering Waves: Shiny Phantom Echoes explained

Phantom Echoes are the alternate version of their original counterparts. They’re generally pretty easy to spot in the wild, as they have this bright, shiny look to them. And just like regular Echoes, you can absorb them and equip them to your characters after defeating them.

That said, despite rocking a different color, Phantom Echoes don’t necessarily have better stats. Well, unless you’re lucky enough to find one that has, of course. So, unless you want to equip them for cosmetic purposes, it’s ideal to stick with the ones that synergize better with your characters’ build.

Wuthering Waves: How to get Shiny Phantom Echoes

kuro game Phantom Echoes can be bought in the shop for a hefty price.

There are a couple of different ways to get Shiny Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves, but the most straightforward one is by visiting certain locations. You can also opt to purchase them from the shop, though we recommend trying your luck first while you explore the world to get more XP.

Phantom Echoes farm locations

At the time of writing, these are the locations where you’ll find Phantom Echoes for Phantom Hoartoise and Phantom Rocksteady Guardian.

Tolling Stream

Thorny Passage

Withering Frontline

North of Tower of Adversity

Purchase Phantom Echoes

Alternatively, if you don’t feel like going through all the hassle to hunt for them, you can buy Phantom Echoes directly from the Adversity Exchange and Simulation Training shop.

Right now, Phantom: Feilian Beringal is available to purchase for 1,200 Hazard Records in Adversity Exchange. There’s no telling whether or not it will be rotated out of the shop when the server resets, though.