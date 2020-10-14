How to get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go - Dexerto

Shadow Mewtwo has come to Pokemon Go for the second time and this time all trainers can get hold of it.

Team Rocket have returned to Pokemon Go, again, and this time they brought some strange eggs with them. Unsurprisingly Professor Willow has asked for your help investigating them – he always does.

You’ll notice his image flashing in the bottom right-hand corner of your Pokemon Go app. Click it and the new “An Inter-egg-sting Development” Special Research will open up.

Complete all these tasks and it will culminate in a Shadow Mewtwo encounter. This is far from easy Special Research though, and may take a while to complete.

Shadow Mewtwo is epic! Have you caught one yet in #PokemonGo? via @sungjinhongPvP pic.twitter.com/2mBqVKBdxt — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) August 9, 2020

An Inter-egg-sting Development – All tasks and rewards

All tasks and rewards for the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research are as follows:

Stage 1/6

Spin 5 PokeStops – 500 Stardust

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 500 Stardust

Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – Meowth encounter

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Pokeballs, 10 Razz Berries

Stage 2/6

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 750 XP

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP

Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar encounter

Stage 3/6

Defeat a Team GO Rocket 3 times – 1,000 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs – 1,000 XP

Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, Toxicroak encounter

Stage 4/6

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – 1,250 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – 1,250 XP

Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – 1,250 XP

Rewards: 5 Hyper Potions, Super Rocket Radar, 3 Revives

Stage 5/6

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss – 2,500 Stardust

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss – 1,500 XP

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – 3 Silver Pinap Berries (Rescue Shadow Mewtwo)

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM

Stage 6/6

Claim Reward – 2,000 XP (x3)

Rewards: 3 Revives, 20 Great Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM

To purify or keep as a Shadow Pokemon?

As Shadow Mewtwo is a standard Shadow encounter it won’t have IV floors of 10. You can increase each of its stats by +2 by purifying but this is a decision you should take with extreme caution.

We discuss whether you should Shadow Mewtwo and why to help you make that decision – after all, there is no reversing it. In short, there won’t be many opportunities to capture Shadow Mewtwo, if anymore at all, so it may be your only chance at keeping it.

In addition to this Shadow Mewtwo is an incredible attacking Pokemon whereas it purified form while powerful, isn’t as noteworthy when it comes to the Pokemon Go meta.

There is also an Elite Charged TM to claim in the final stage of An Inter-egg-sting Development. These Elite TMs are super rare so use it wisely!

This particular Special Research is certainly time consuming but with Shadow Mewtwo awaiting at the end, and that Elite TM, it’s definitely worth completing.