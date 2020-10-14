 How to get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

How to get Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

Published: 14/Oct/2020 2:42 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 2:44

by Paul Cot

Share

Pokemon Go

Shadow Mewtwo has come to Pokemon Go for the second time and this time all trainers can get hold of it.

Team Rocket have returned to Pokemon Go, again, and this time they brought some strange eggs with them. Unsurprisingly Professor Willow has asked for your help investigating them – he always does.

You’ll notice his image flashing in the bottom right-hand corner of your Pokemon Go app. Click it and the new “An Inter-egg-sting Development” Special Research will open up.

Complete all these tasks and it will culminate in a Shadow Mewtwo encounter. This is far from easy Special Research though, and may take a while to complete.

An Inter-egg-sting Development – All tasks and rewards

All tasks and rewards for the An Inter-egg-sting Development Special Research are as follows:

Stage 1/6

  • Spin 5 PokeStops – 500 Stardust
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 500 Stardust
  • Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – Meowth encounter
  • Rewards: 500 Stardust, 10 Pokeballs, 10 Razz Berries

Stage 2/6

  • Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP
  • Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 750 XP
  • Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP
  • Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls, Larvitar encounter

Stage 3/6

  • Defeat a Team GO Rocket 3 times – 1,000 XP
  • Hatch 3 Eggs – 1,000 XP
  • Earn 5 Candies walking with your Buddy – 1,000 XP
  • Rewards: 1,500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries, Toxicroak encounter

Stage 4/6

  • Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo – 1,250 XP
  • Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff – 1,250 XP
  • Defeat Team GO Rocket Leader Sierra – 1,250 XP
  • Rewards: 5 Hyper Potions, Super Rocket Radar, 3 Revives

Stage 5/6

  • Find the Team GO Rocket Boss – 2,500 Stardust
  • Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss – 1,500 XP
  • Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss – 3 Silver Pinap Berries (Rescue Shadow Mewtwo)
  • Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM

Stage 6/6

  • Claim Reward – 2,000 XP (x3)
  • Rewards: 3 Revives, 20 Great Balls, 1 Elite Charged TM

To purify or keep as a Shadow Pokemon?

As Shadow Mewtwo is a standard Shadow encounter it won’t have IV floors of 10. You can increase each of its stats by +2 by purifying but this is a decision you should take with extreme caution.

We discuss whether you should Shadow Mewtwo and why to help you make that decision – after all, there is no reversing it. In short, there won’t be many opportunities to capture Shadow Mewtwo, if anymore at all, so it may be your only chance at keeping it.

In addition to this Shadow Mewtwo is an incredible attacking Pokemon whereas it purified form while powerful, isn’t as noteworthy when it comes to the Pokemon Go meta.

There is also an Elite Charged TM to claim in the final stage of An Inter-egg-sting Development. These Elite TMs are super rare so use it wisely!

This particular Special Research is certainly time consuming but with Shadow Mewtwo awaiting at the end, and that Elite TM, it’s definitely worth completing.

Pokemon

Logan Paul goes to hospital after Pokemon joke ends in disaster

Published: 14/Oct/2020 1:03

by Brent Koepp
logan paul holding pokemon cards
YouTube: Logan Paul

Share

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

Popular YouTuber Logan Paul had to go to the emergency room after a Pokemon Trading Card video went sideways and left him injured. The 25-year old’s Nintendo joke left him in stitches – literally.

Logan Paul has been making waves in the Pokemon TCG community after purchasing a base set booster box for $216k. The star opened it during a YouTube livestream where he pulled a 1st Edition shadowless Charizard worth $85k.

Advertisement

However, the 25-year old’s love of the Nintendo property left him injured on October 13 after he made a video about the rarest card, Pikachu Illustrator. The influencer’s prank about the rare collectible sent him to the hospital.

logan paul holding a pokemon card
Instagram: @loganpaul
The YouTuber held the most rarest Pokemon card, except it was fake.

Logan Paul’s Pokemon card stunt backfires

The YouTuber injured himself on October 13 when he made a Pokemon video on Instagram. The creator had a fake a version of the Pikachu Illustrator card, which has the record for the highest value after selling for over $243k at auction.

Advertisement

According to the star, he was given the fake item by someone for free. Paul then filmed a joke video where he pretended to rage out after discovering it to be fake. Unfortunately, he prank left him with a severe laceration that needed stitches after he punched out a window.

“Found out my $2M Pikachu Illustrator card was fake, got angry & punched a window (it was supposed to be a joke), ended up nearly bleeding out and got 9 stitches. I’ve officially bled for Pokémon. help me,” the 25-year old tweeted out alongside a gruesome photo.

Fans of the influencer recorded the Instagram story which shows him punching the window with a towel wrapped around his fist. In the original joke, Paul claimed to have paid $150k for the card before realizing that it was a sticker.

Advertisement

(Warning, this video isn’t for the squeamish!)

Fortunately, Logan was able to get medical help quickly, and didn’t sustain permanent injury. While the joke backfired spectacularly, at least he didn’t actually pay $150k for the fake Pikachu card.

Despite usually being known for his YouTube content, the star has made a huge splash in the Pokemon card community in 2020, putting a major spotlight on the Nintendo hobby.