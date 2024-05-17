GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go’s Lake Trio gets a major Shiny buff

Nathan Ellingsworth
Ash, Brock, and Dawn stand while surrounded by Azelf, Uxie, and MespritThe Pokemon Company

While there are plenty of rare Pokemon in Pokemon Go — especially some of the Legendary Pocket Monsters — the notorious Lake Trio from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl have continued to be difficult for fans to find ever since they were introduced into Go.

It’s even harder to find Shiny versions of them, as these forms of the Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon are often reserved for events and paid tickets.

Thankfully for any eager players hoping to fill out their living Shiny dex, it seems there’s been a major change to the way Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit work in the mobile title, and fans are already finding it to be a welcome change.

Pokemon Go player ginji posted on Reddit, explaining that from the evidence gathered by several players, it seems that wild encounters with the Lake Trio are no longer Shiny locked, meaning players that are lucky enough to find them roaming in the wild, have a chance to find a Shiny.

Azelf, Mesprit and Uxie in Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles.The Pokemon Company

Previously, players were extremely lucky to find either Azelf, Uxie, or Mesprit in the wild. Sadly, there was no way for this encounter to be Shiny, so while it was a nice chance to catch a Legendary, Shiny hunters were left wanting more.

Other comments in the thread seem to confirm another suspicion, as one player shares that they can “confirm” the Lake Trio are able to spawn from the Daily Adventure Incense, alongside a photo proving this.

Meanwhile, one person comments underneath saying, “I can also confirm they spawn during routes. I caught a shiny Azelf with the route symbol.” Though, they don’t post any pictures to prove this claim.

Another Pokemon Go player says, “My girlfriend caught in Birmingham, UK. Extremely lucky.” Alongside this is a picture of a Shiny and perfect IV Mesprit, an incredibly rare find in Pokemon.

If you want to get your hands on even more rare Legendary Pokemon, be sure to check out our guides to the upcoming Pokemon Go Fest 2024 events, as well as how to get Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma in Pokemon Go.

