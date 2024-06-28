Pokemon Go Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is offering trainers the chance to earn a Shiny Celebi through the Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research quest, as well as some rewards for completing tasks on the way there.

Masterwork Research quests in Pokemon Go are few and far between, and players who opt to participate in them are often rewarded with a Shiny version of a very rare Pokemon.

Earlier this year, trainers could complete the Glimmers of Gratitude quest to earn a Shiny Shaymin. In 2022, Niantic offered a Masterwork Research quest that gave players the chance to catch Shadow Ho-Oh and Shadow Lugia.

Now, fans of Generation 2 have the opportunity to encounter Shiny Celebi through the Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research quest in Pokemon Go. Here’s how trainers can gain access to this Special Research and every task included.

Article continues after ad

NIANTIC

Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research tasks

According to Leek Duck, these are the Special Research tasks & rewards revealed for Pokemon Go’s Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research quest so far:

Article continues after ad

Step 1 of 5

Earn the platinum Johto medal – Ultra Ball x51

Catch 251 Pokemon originally discovered in the Johto region – Poffin x1

Catch 100 different species of Pokemon – Stardust x2510

Rewards: 2510 XP, Mossy Lure Module x1, Stardust x2510

Step 2 of 5

Catch 25 Grass-type Pokemon – Lure Module x1

Catch a Pokemon 7 days in a row – Ultra Ball x51

Catch a Pokemon on 21 different days – 251 XP

Rewards: 2510 XP, Rare Candy x3, Stardust x2510

Step 3 of 5

??? – ???

??? – ???

??? – ???

As of June 28, 2024, only the first two steps of this Special Research quest were made available. We will update this page as more tasks for the Whispers in the Woods Special Research are made available…

Step 4 of 5

??? – ???

??? – ???

??? – ???

We will update this page as more tasks for the Whispers in the Woods Special Research are made available…

Step 5 of 5

??? – ???

??? – ???

??? – ???

We will update this page as more tasks for the Whispers in the Woods Special Research are made available…

Article continues after ad

How to get Pokemon Go’s Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research

This Masterwork Research is a paid Special Research quest that trainers must first purchase for $5 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

Tickets for the Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research story will be available to purchase until Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time, so interested trainers should be sure not to miss out on the opportunity.

Trainers who’ve purchased tickets will get access to the Masterwork Research quest during the 8th Anniversary Party event. To receive the Masterwork Research, simply purchase the ticket and log into Pokémon Go at some point between Friday, June 28, at 10 AM and Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time. Players who’ve received the Masterwork Research can complete it at any time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There you have it. That’s everything trainers need to know about completing the Whispers in the Woods Masterwork Research quest. For more Pokemon Go content, check out our guide for the 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research quests or our hub for the Aquatic Paradise event. Trainers can also see of rundown of every Pokemon Go event in July 2024.