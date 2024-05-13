We’ve rounded up the best upcoming LEGO sets to look out for in 2024. Here are the kits you should keep an eye on, when they will be released, and how much you can expect to pay for each.

Every year, LEGO discontinues an array of LEGO sets. Take, for example, every LEGO Star Wars set retiring in 2024. But, to plug the gap, LEGO also reveals and releases a slew of new products, and 2024 is no different. This year, LEGO has introduced a huge number of new LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Disney, LEGO Technic, and LEGO Speed Champions sets, to name a few.

However, LEGO isn’t stopping releasing box-fresh sets. The introduction of a host of new models is in the works. These include kits from themes from LEGO Icons, LEGO Architecture, and LEGO Art.

Contents:

Upcoming LEGO Architecture sets

This year, LEGO will discontinue a range of LEGO Architecture kits, which includes the popular LEGO Architecture Taj Mahal. However, now, LEGO has revealed a brand-new kit inspired by Notre Dame, which will launch on June 1st, 2024. The completed model measures 13 inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and 16 inches deep.

LEGO Architecture Notre Dame de Paris — 21061

LEGO

Set ID: 21061

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 4383

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $229.99

Comprising an extensive number of pieces, LEGO’s reimagined Notre Dame is sure to provide architecture aficionados with a rewarding building experience. The detailed kit features an array of authentic details, ranging from the curved rear of the building, its rose windows and bell towers, and the central spire, which is surrounded by statues, all captured in micro-scale detail.

Upcoming LEGO Art sets

In 2024, LEGO will discontinue several sets from its LEGO Art collection, this includes the recently-revealed LEGO Art The Milky Way Galaxy and the kit featured here, the LEGO-reimagined Mona Lisa.

LEGO Art Mona Lisa — 31213

LEGO

Set ID: 31213

Release date: October 1, 2024

Piece count: 1503

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $99.99

History buffs and lovers of iconic paintings will adore this upcoming LEGO Art set. Inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic Mona Lisa painting, the brick-built Mona Lisa comprises 1503 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a spectacular LEGO model of Da Vinci’s masterpiece.

In addition, the LEGO-reimagined Mona Lisa’s eyes can be swapped with blank pieces to give it a more abstract appearance. The completed build measures 17 inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and one-and-a-half inches deep.

Upcoming LEGO Icons sets

In 2024, LEGO will discontinue a variety of LEGO Icons kits, ranging from the ever-popular LEGO Icons Atari 2600 to the LEGO Icons Ghostbusters ECTO-1. However, soon, a new LEGO Icons kit will join the range, and it comes in the shape of a retro-inspired radio.

LEGO Icons Retro Radio — 10334

LEGO

LEGO’s catalog comprises several retro-inspired sets, which include the LEGO Creator 3in1 Retro Camera. Now, LEGO has revealed the LEGO Icons Retro Radio, a must-have set for LEGO builders wanting to add a touch of yesteryear to their home or office.

The brick-built vintage radio features a handle to carry it around, turning dials, and, when removing the back panel, a mounting place for your smartphone. When assembled, the model measures 12 inches tall, nine inches wide, and two-and-a-half inches deep.

Set ID: 10334

Release date: June 1, 2024

Piece count: 906

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $99.99

