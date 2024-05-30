LEGO Advent Calendars 2024: Release date, price & more

LEGO has unwrapped its advent calendar sets for 2024. Here’s when the upcoming kits will be released and how much each will cost.

Although the festive season is still several months away, LEGO has already unveiled its advent calendar kits for 2024. There are six, each from a distinct LEGO theme — Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel, Disney, City, and Friends.

We’ve rounded up each of the upcoming LEGO Advent Calendars. Here’s when they will be released and how much each will cost.

When will the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2024 be released?

Each of LEGO’s 2024 advent calendars will be available from September 1, 2024. The price for the upcoming kits ranges from $32.99 to $44.99.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 — 75395

LEGO

Set ID: 75395

Release date: September 1, 2024

Piece count: 368

Minifigures: 5

Age: 6+

MSRP: $44.99

Although this set was made with the holiday season in mind, it also celebrates LEGO Star Wars’ 25th anniversary. Providing a nostalgic building experience, the calendar was designed to take Star Wars fans aged six and up through the history of the collaboration between LEGO and Lucasfilm from 1999 to 2024.

The kit features an array of miniature versions of original Star Wars starships. These include the Millennium Falcon, X-wing, Y-wing, U-wing, Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter, T-6 Jedi Shuttle, Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, a TIE Fighter, the Ghost, the Emperor’s Shuttle, Mandalorian Gauntlet, and Crimson Firehawk. A mini AT-AT is also present.

The set contains five minifigures of iconic Star Wars characters. There are Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, both dressed in holiday attire, Ahsoka Tano, a 501st Clone Trooper, and a Praetorian Guard. A Super Battle Droid figure is also included.

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2024 — 76438

LEGO

Set ID: 76438

Release date: September 1, 2024

Piece count: 301

Minifigures: 7

Age: 7+

MSRP: $44.99

A magical advent calendar, this set features several items relating to the four Hogwarts Houses. There are 16 mini-builds, each inspired by the holiday season. There are tables, festive items, and gargoyles. A neat addition, a miniature Hogwarts Express is also present.

Seven minifigures and one LEGO figure of Hedwig are included with this kit, all of which can be added to your other Harry Potter sets, such as the Great Hall. There are minifigures of Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore, Draco Malfoy, Cho Chang, Professor Flitwick, and a Choir Ghost.

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Advent Calendar 2024 —76293

LEGO

Set ID: 76293

Release date: September 1, 2024

Piece count: 246

Minifigures: 5

Age: 7+

MSRP: $44.99

‘Tis the season to become a superhero. With its neat buildable items and selection of minifigures, this kit will allow you to recreate New York City scenes from Spider-Man.

Buildable items include Peter Parker’s desk, snow Spider-Ham, Sandman’s catapult, Electro’s winter tree, a hot-dog stand, and two small cars, among many more.

The set ships with minifgures of Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Green Goblin, Venom, and Ghost-Spider.

LEGO Disney Advent Calendar 2024 — 43253

LEGO

Set ID: 43253

Release date: September 1, 2024

Piece count: 253

Minifigures: 5 LEGO figures + 3 micro-doll figures

Age: 5+

MSRP: $44.99

A fun-filled advent calendar inspired by the world of Disney, this kit contains a selection of iconic Disney characters and buildable elements. The former includes figures of Ariel, Elsa, Mirabel, Tiana, and Moana and micro-dolls of Sven, Pua, and Snowgie.

The buildable elements include Ariel’s undersea palace, Elsa’s ice palace, Moana’s boat, a seesaw for Snowgie, and a sled. A Christmas tree is also present.

A neat feature, when opening the box, you’ll find a colorful game board printed on the inside. So, when the festive season is over, you can continue enjoying this set. Up to five players can take part in the fun.

LEGO City Advent Calendar 2024 — 60436

LEGO

Set ID: 60436

Release date: September 1, 2024

Piece count: 195

Minifigures: 6 + 1 microfigure

Age: 5+

MSRP: $32.99

This kit features several small-scale buildable elements, each of which you can incorporate into your existing LEGO-built city. These include a Christmas tree, snowman, a snowmobile, a skateboard, and a scooter. A miniature train is also present. There are also a few pets, such as a dog, replete with a festive sweater, a cat, and a bunny.

Accessories include skis, a snowboard, helmets, a dog bowl, a bone, and a fish. However, what makes this kit truly unique is the inclusion of a foldout playmat with which you can create a snowy winter village scene.

The set ships with minifigures of Santa and Mrs. Claus and four characters dressed in holiday attire.

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2024 — 42637

LEGO

Set ID: 42637

Release date: September 1, 2024

Piece count: 272

Minifigures: 8 LEGO figures

Age: 6+

MSRP: $32.99

The festive season is best spent with family and friends. With this holiday-inspired kit, LEGO builders from as young as 6 years old can take a trip down memory lane with their favorite Friends characters.

There are little Olly and Paisley, and Paisley’s mom and dad and younger sister. A duo of baby pets and a snow cat figure are also included.

An array of buildable models, such as a catapult, and accessories are also present. The latter includes cookies, a letter, and many more.

