New LEGO Super Mario sets 2024: Release date, prices & more

LEGO has revealed a trio of brand-new LEGO Super Mario sets. Here’s what you can expect from each, when they will be released, and how much they will cost.

LEGO’s Super Mario collection comprises several fun-filled sets. Take, for example, each kit featured on the list of best LEGO Super Mario sets for Mario Day. In addition, there is something for nearly all Super Mario aficionados, with the age ranges of the kits ranging from six and up to 18 and up.

When do the new LEGO Mario sets launch?

LEGO has unveiled a trio of box-fresh LEGO sets, penned in to be officially released on August 1, 2024. Announced to celebrate this year’s MAR10 Day, we have rounded up each of them. Here’s what you can expect, including how much each of them will cost.

1. LEGO Super Mario The Bowser Express Train — 71437

LEGO

This set will be priced at $119.99.

LEGO’s portfolio comprises several kits taking inspiration from trains. To name but a couple, there are the LEGO Ideas The Orient Express and LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express. Now, another LEGO train set is scheduled to join LEGO’s line-up and it comes in the shape of the LEGO-reimagined The Bowser Express Train.

Comprising 1392 bricks, this LEGO Super Mario kit is sure to provide Super Mario fans aged nine and up with an immersive and enjoyable building experience. The playing experience promises to be fun-filled, too.

The kit includes a train locomotive, replete with a lever-operated spinning platform, and a Super Star Block passenger wagon, with the latter featuring a removable roof and a ? Block. A cannon wagon, which is equipped with a spring-loaded shooter, is also present. The train measures eight-and-a-half inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 26.5 inches long.

In addition to the train, a duo of train stations and a handcar are included. There are also six LEGO Super Mario figures, including Hammer Bro and Boom Boom.

2. LEGO Super Mario King Boo’s Haunted Mansion — 71436

LEGO

The LEGO Super Mario King Boo’s Haunted Mansion will be priced at $74.99.

Super Mario fans aged eight and up will undoubtedly be immersed in the enjoyable building and playing experience provided by the LEGO Super Mario King Boo’s Haunted Mansion. The set comprises 932 pieces and features an array of fun-filled elements.

The brick-built version of King Boo’s haunted mansion can be opened up to reveal details such as an elevating sofa and a bookcase, replete with a key-reveal function. There are also a Coin Block, Chest Block, and Key Block. The completed build stands seven-and-a-half inches tall, nine inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches deep.

This set ships with a quartet of toy figures. The latter includes King Boo, a Boo, a Yellow Baby Yoshi, and a Dry Bones.

3. LEGO Super Mario Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle — 71435

LEGO

The LEGO Super Mario Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle will be priced at $64.99.

The LEGO Super Mario Battle with Roy at Peach’s Castle was designed for kids aged seven and up who want to immerse themselves into the world of Super Mario and, especially, want to defend Princess Peach’s castle against Roy.

However, before they can do that, they will first have to click together each of this kit’s bricks. Comprising 738 pieces, this set is sure to provide young Super Mario fans with an enjoyable building experience and, once completed, playing experience.

Measuring 10 inches tall, 12 inches wide, and eight-and-a-half inches deep, the brick-built castle can be opened. In addition, it features a tower, catapult, fountain, and collapsing walls. A rotating throne is also present, as are hidden Action Tags.

A trio of LEGO figures are present. This includes Toad, Chain Chomp, and, for the first time in a LEGO Super Mario set, Roy.

Grab your pen and your diary. It’s time to make a note next to August 1, 2024. These new LEGO Super Mario kits, although designed for kids, are must-haves for Super Mario fans, and that includes adults.

