We’ve rounded up the best LEGO Technic sets for adults aged 18 and up and where you can buy each of these kits.

LEGO’s Technic collection has become extremely popular, especially among adult LEGO builders. Why? Well, the LEGO Technic sets designed for experienced LEGO aficionados (ready aged 18 and up) provide immersive and rewarding building experiences.

Of course, each kit’s design should be aesthetically accurate to the original it was inspired by. Grownups are busy. So, when each set’s pieces have been clicked together, it must be worthy of centerpiece status.

These were all prerequisites for what makes the best LEGO Technic sets for adults. We have rounded up each of the best LEGO Technic kits for those aged 18 and up. Here are the top five.

1. LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 — 42143

LEGO

Arguably destined to become a classic in the distant future (it’s already a collectible, no less), the Ferrari Daytona SP3 is a masterclass from the Maranello-based marque. Want one? Well, unfortunately, each of the 599 units has been sold out.

Besides, this Prancing Horse was made for a select few — the true-blue Tifosi (that’s Ferrari fans if you were wondering) and collectors who can afford to spend upwards of $2 million on a car.

However, the Daytona SP3 is not your run-of-the-mill Ferrari. It is truly special. Really. The same can be said of the LEGO replica. Like the supercar it takes inspiration from, the LEGO Technic model is sure to become a sought-after collectible.

What’s more, the LEGO Technic model costs a fraction of the real-life version’s price (almost 5000 times, to be precise). So, if you ever wanted to get yourself a piece of motoring nirvana, why not get it in LEGO format? This kit is sure to provide adults aged 18 and up with an immersive and rewarding building experience.

Besides, who doesn’t want to say that they own a Ferrari? Of course, as soon as this statement is made, family members and friends will want to come and see your “Ferrari”. Well, you can showcase this 1:8 scale LEGO Technic model with pride. What’s more, this set was designed in collaboration with the Prancing Horse brand. That’s cool.

This 3778-piece LEGO Technic set makes for an eye-catching display piece. It will look great as a centerpiece in your home, or office, or when parked on a shelf in your garage.

Measuring five-and-a-half inches tall, nine-and-a-half inches wide, and 23 inches long, the kit is equipped with a myriad of true-to-the-original elements. There are opening butterfly doors, steering functionality, shock absorbers, and an eight-speed sequential transmission, replete with a paddle shifter.

However, the Daytona SP3’s pièce de résistance is what’s mounted mid-ships behind the driver — the engine. The LEGO version replicates the authentic model’s V12. There are even moving pistons.

What’s more, if you were looking for some al fresco driving, the LEGO Technic model’s roof can be removed. You will have to imagine the wind rushing through your hair, though.

2. LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 — 42115

LEGO

Lamborghini is revered for its supercars. The Miura is billed as the first supercar ever created. However, the Raging Bull from which this LEGO Technic set takes inspiration is a far cry from the original supercar. The Sián FKP 37 is a hypercar that gives the world a glimpse into Lamborghini’s hybridized future.

However, only a select few will be able to experience it first-hand. All of the 63 examples, priced at $3.6 million a pop, produced were sold out before the real-life model was even revealed.

However, fortunately, you can still get a taste of Lamborghini’s future in LEGO format. The LEGO-reimagined Sián FKP 37 looks brilliant. Fitted with myriad authentic details reminiscent of the original, it’s undoubtedly worth centerpiece status.

The LEGO Technic replica features scissor doors, and an eight-speed gearbox, which is activated by a movable paddle gearshift, suspension, and four-wheel-drive. Of course, a LEGO version of the real-life model’s hybridized V12, replete with moving pistons, is also present.

The set comprises 3696 pieces. It measures five inches tall, nine inches wide, and 23 inches long.

3. LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 — 42146

LEGO

The LEGO-reimagined Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 is the most expensive LEGO Technic set currently available. Yup, it made our list of the most expensive LEGO sets. However, it is well worth every penny. Why, allow us to explain.

The LEGO Technic Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 not only offers a rewarding building experience, it also promises a grin-inducing playing experience. Yup, where some LEGO Technic models are arguably mostly designed for display, this kit offers near-to-true-life functionalities. Yup, it is operated much like the real thing.

This LEGO Technic kit is equipped with a couple of smart hubs and six large motors. You will, however, have to buy a dozen AA batteries separately, though. But, once powered up, you can control this set via your smartphone by using LEGO’s CONTROL+ app.

Of course, once you have finished immersing yourself in the playing experience, you can display it. You’ll need some space, though.

This LEGO Technic set is huge. The completed build measures 39 inches tall, 11 inches wide, and 43 inches long, making it one of the largest LEGO Technic models ever created.

4. LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT — 42154

LEGO

The Ford GT is iconic. There is no doubt about it. It’s impossible to forget the photo finish of the trio of Ford GT40s crossing the line at the 1966 Le Mans.

This LEGO Technic model is, of course, not a replica of the Ferrari-beating GT40. This version takes inspiration from the 2022 model. Even so, it looks great. Like the latest GT’s design pays homage to its forebears, the LEGO version is reminiscent of the new-generation GT. There is the replicated V6, replete with moving pistons, independent suspension, and steering.

It looks good, doesn’t it? Indeed, this LEGO Technic set is a worthy addition to any LEGO collector’s collection of car-inspired LEGO. It will look great next to other LEGO Technic sets and also placed among the best of the best LEGO Icons sets for adult classic-car fans.

Dressed in Ford’s iconic blue hue, replete with white contrast racing stripes, this 1:12 scale model measures three-and-a-half inches tall, seven inches wide, and 15 inches long. It comprises of 1468 pieces.

5. LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car — 42141

LEGO

Ever fancied yourself a seat in McLaren’s Formula 1 outfit? Well, although getting into this LEGO Technic set might be a tight fit for a human, you can always use your imagination.

The LEGO-reimagined McLaren Formula 1 racer was designed in close collaboration with the team of McLaren Racing. In fact, the collaboration was so close that the LEGO Technic version and real-life F1 race car were developed alongside each other.

What’s more, the LEGO-reimagined McLaren F1 racer was awarded top honors at the Toy of the Year Awards (TOTY) in 2022. What more is there to say? Well, let’s look at the details of this set.

Dressed in the F1 outfit’s signature orange and blue livery, the LEGO replica measures five inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 25.5 inches long. Comprising of 1434 pieces, the kit is equipped with a reimagined V6, replete with moving pistons. There is also steering functionality, a differential, and suspension.

Each of these LEGO Technic kits offers an immersive and rewarding building experience. It is sure to keep LEGO builders aged 18 and up preoccupied with hours. In addition, they will make for great gifts, whether it is for yourself (and you do deserve to treat yourself) or a fellow LEGO builder.

