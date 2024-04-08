New LEGO Star Wars sets 2024: Release date, prices & more

LEGO has revealed a more new LEGO Star Wars sets. Here’s when they will be released and how much each will cost.

Earlier this year, LEGO released several new LEGO Star Wars sets, with the most anticipated of these coming in the shape of the LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary models. However, if you thought that are the only LEGO Star Wars kits for 2024, you’d be mistaken. Now, LEGO has announced the introduction of two new kits to the LEGO Star Wars collection.

We’ve rounded up the latest LEGO Star Wars sets LEGO is planning on releasing in 2024. Here’s what you can expect, including when they will be released and how much you can expect to pay for each.

When do the new LEGO Star Wars sets launch?

The recently revealed LEGO Star Wars kits come in the shape of the LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape and a brick-built version of Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator. Both of these new LEGO Star Wars models are penned in to become officially available from May 1, 2024.

1. LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator — 75383

LEGO

Once officially released, this new LEGO Star Wars kit is destined to become one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for kids. Comprising 640 pieces, it is sure to provide Star Wars fans from as young as nine years old with an immersive building experience as they click together each of this kit’s bricks to create a small-scale LEGO version of Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator.

However, when the build is complete, the playing experience will be equally immersive and enjoyable as fans relive not only Darth Maul’s pursuit of Qui-Gon Jinn from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace but also create their own action-packed adventures.

This brick-built Star Wars starship is equipped with several features to allow fans of the galaxy far, far away to do just that once they have folded out the model’s wings, retracted its landing gear, and taken to the skies.

Items include a duo of spring-loaded shooters and a Droid-dropping function, the latter of which is activated when pressing a trigger. Darth Maul’s Bloodfin speeder is also present.

In addition, the set ships with a quartet of characters recreated in minifigure format. These are Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin Skywalker, and a special LEGO Star Wars 25th-anniversary minifigure of Saw Gerrera, replete with a display stand. Accessories, such as lightsabers, are also included.

Once completed, this LEGO Star Wars starship measures three inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches nose to tail.

How much will the LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator cost?

The LEGO-reimagined Sith Infiltrator is priced at $69.99. You can pre-order this set from LEGO or Walmart.

2. LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape — 75378

LEGO

This new LEGO Star Wars set may not comprise that many bricks (221, to be precise). However, Star Wars fans aged eight and up are sure to enjoy the thrills provided by playing with this kit as they recreate the BARC Speeder escape scene from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3.

The brick-built speeder, replete with a sidecar, features a minifigure cockpit, Grogu’s hoverpram, which can be clipped to the detachable sidecar, and a duo of stud shooters. The completed model stands one-and-a-half inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches long. In addition, to set the scene, you can recreate the scenery in LEGO format.

The kit includes a trio of minifigures. There are Kelleran Beq, replete with blue and green lightsaber accessories, and a couple of 501st Clone Troopers, each of which features a blaster. A Grogu LEGO figure is also present.

How much will the LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape cost?

The LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape will be priced at $29.99. Although not yet available to pre-order, you can check out this set at LEGO.

Both of these new LEGO Star Wars sets are sure to provide young Star Wars fans with a fun-filled building experience as they relive scenes from the galaxy far, far away. They will also make for great gifts.

