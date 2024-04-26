LEGO Art The Milky Way Galaxy revealed: Release date, pricing & more

LEGO has revealed a new LEGO Art set, with the upcoming model coming in the shape of an art piece recreating the Milky Way galaxy. Here is when it will be released and the price of this spectacular kit.

In 2024, LEGO will discontinue a duo of LEGO Art sets. So, if you haven’t yet grabbed the retiring LEGO Art sets, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later. As the age-old adage goes, “Out with the old, in with the new.”

Speaking of “new”, LEGO has just revealed a box-fresh LEGO Art set that recreates the Milky Way galaxy in a brick-built piece of art. It’s a spectacular piece of kit, designed for adults who not only want to “travel” through the Milky Way galaxy by immersing themselves into the rewarding building experience provided by this set, but also display it on their gallery wall.

When will the LEGO Art The Milky Way Galaxy be released?

This set is penned in to to be released on May 18, 2024, with LEGO Insiders gaining access to it on May 15, 2024. Once available, this kit is sure to be one of the best LEGO sets exclusive to the LEGO Store. The LEGO Art The Milky Way set will be priced at $199.99.

LEGO

Designed for astronomy enthusiasts and art aficionados aged 18 and up, this set comprises 3091 pieces, each of which clicks together to create a layered artwork of the Milky Way galaxy. The kit features Trappist-1, the Pleiades, the Crab Nebula, and the Pillars of Creation, all reimagined with LEGO. A tile with the words “You are Here” is included to show where Earth is located.

However, before you start assembling this three-dimensional masterpiece, you can scan a QR code, which will take you to a specially-curated soundtrack that’s sure to enhance the building process.

The completed model measures 15.5 inches tall, 25.5 inches deep, and two inches in depth. This vibrantly-coloured set will look marvelous when displayed on a wall, whether it’s in your home or office.

LEGO

This isn’t the only space-inspired LEGO set, however. This year, LEGO has unboxed several, ranging from the LEGO x NASA Technic sets to the LEGO Creator 3in1 Space Astronaut model. So, if you are enthralled with space, this set is a must-have addition to your space-inspired LEGO collection.

