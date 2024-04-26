LEGO NASA Artemis Space Launch System: Price, release date & more

LEGO continues to reveal spectacular NASA-themed sets with the latest coming in the shape of the NASA Artemis Space Launch System. We’ve got everything you need to know, including price, release date, and part count.

LEGO’s portfolio comprises an array of space- and astronomy-inspired sets, ranging from the LEGO x NASA Technic collection and LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Astronaut to the out-of-this-world LEGO Art The Milky Way Galaxy kit, which was recently unveiled alongside something we think is pretty out of this world.

LEGO has revealed an upcoming model, which comes in the shape of a brick-built replica of NASA’s Artemis space launch system, and it looks astonishing.

The LEGO Icons Artemis Space Launch system will officially be released on May 18, 2024 for $259.99. However, LEGO Insiders can get early access to the kit from May 14, 2024.

Only available at the LEGO Store, this must-have kit will be not only one of the best LEGO sets exclusive to the LEGO Store, but also one of the best LEGO Icons sets when it officially becomes available.

LEGO

Comprising 3601 pieces, this kit will, without a doubt, provide adult LEGO builders aged 18 and up with an enthralling building experience. When the build has been completed, its accurate design and detailing, and sheer size will leave you in awe.

When this set has been assembled, it stands an impressive 27.5 inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 12 inches deep. It will make for an eye-catching centerpiece. However, there is much more to this set.

The model features not only the rocket, with detachable solid-fuel boosters and separating rocket stages, but it also contains a launch tower, which includes retractable umbilicals, and a crew bridge. A LEGO version of the Orion capsule, which featured fold-out solar panels, is also present.

LEGO

We expect this one to sell out almost immediately thanks to its interesting diorama, which could leave even the most experienced builders with a fresh and new building experience, thanks to the way that the truss supports appear to be engineered, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled when it finally releases.

