Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

When it comes to tanks, aka Vanguards in Marvel Rivals, Hulk is one of the more complicated heroes, with three different forms to play as, things can get quite tricky.

There’s far more to Hulk in Marvel Rivals than smashing things apart, so here is everything you need to know about his abilities and some tips on how to play him effectively.

Marvel Rivals Hulk overview

As we’ve alluded to already, Hulk has three forms. Bruce Banner, Hero Hulk, and Monster Hulk. As you go up the transformations, Hulk gets stronger.

The plus side to having different formations is that when you die as Monster Hulk, you’ll just return to Hero Hulk, and then again with Hero Hulk to Bruce Banner.

So here is a rundown of each form’s abilities.

Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Bruce Banner weapons and ablities

Bruce Banner is the first, and weakest form of Hulk. As Bruce Banner, you have the most limited amount of abilities with only basic damage skills.

Weapon

Gamma Ray Gun

Fire with a Gamma Ray Gun

Abilities

Gamma Grenade

Launch a Gamma Grenade to inflict damage and knock them airborne

Ultimate

Puny Banner

Transform from Bruce Banner into Hero Hulk

NetEase Bruce Banner transforming into Hero Hulk

Marvel Rivals Hulk Guide: Hero Hulk weapons and abilities

Hero Hulk is the form you’ll be playing as for most of the match and it’s best to stay alive in this form for as long as possible considering he has the most movement abilities to get yourself out of bad fights.

Weapon

Heavy Blow

Swing fists forward to punch enemies

Abilities

Indestructible Guard

Generate gamma shields for Hero Hulk and nearby allies, absorbing and converting damage into energy for Hulk Smash!

Radioactive Lockdown

Emit gamma energy to place enemies in a quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects

Incredible Leap

Hold [SPACE] to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to knock a flying enemy to the ground

Gamma Burst

Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage

Ultimate

HULK SMASH

Unleash stored gamma energy, transforming from Hero Hulk into Monster Hulk for a limited time period

Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Monster Hulk weapons and abilities

Monster Hulk is the final form you can transform into and is the most powerful, although, only for a limited time.

Weapon

Heavy Blow

Swing fists forward to punch and launch frontal enemies upward

Abilities

Radioactive lockdown

Emit gamma energy to inflict sustained damage and place enemies in quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects

Incredible Leap

Hold [SPACE] to perform a charged leap that allows Monster Hulk to knock a flying enemy to the ground

Gamma Burst

Emmit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage

Ultimate

World Breaker

Grab and smash the enemy in front

Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Tips and tricks

The most important thing when playing as Hulk is staying alive. Since you essentially have three different lives, make sure to keep building your ult so you will always have a transformation ready.

If you find yourself as Bruce Banner often, you may be playing the hero wrong, as that form should be your last resort after being killed as Hero Hulk.

When playing as Hero Hulk, his potential to dive targets and cause a distraction in the backline is great, so make sure to coordinate targets with your Duelists. Additionally, always make sure you’re building gamma energy as more time spent as Monster Hulk is great.

As both Hero and Monster Hulk, you have great mobility, so use it to go in and out of their backline. But always make sure you have a leap ready to escape quickly.

Radioactive Lockdown is a fantastic ability to initiate fights as in the time enemies are trapped, it gives a good moment to take space to initiate a kill.