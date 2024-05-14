Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, moreNetEase
When it comes to tanks, aka Vanguards in Marvel Rivals, Hulk is one of the more complicated heroes, with three different forms to play as, things can get quite tricky.
There’s far more to Hulk in Marvel Rivals than smashing things apart, so here is everything you need to know about his abilities and some tips on how to play him effectively.
Marvel Rivals Hulk overview
As we’ve alluded to already, Hulk has three forms. Bruce Banner, Hero Hulk, and Monster Hulk. As you go up the transformations, Hulk gets stronger.
The plus side to having different formations is that when you die as Monster Hulk, you’ll just return to Hero Hulk, and then again with Hero Hulk to Bruce Banner.
So here is a rundown of each form’s abilities.
Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Bruce Banner weapons and ablities
Bruce Banner is the first, and weakest form of Hulk. As Bruce Banner, you have the most limited amount of abilities with only basic damage skills.
Weapon
Gamma Ray Gun
- Fire with a Gamma Ray Gun
Abilities
Gamma Grenade
- Launch a Gamma Grenade to inflict damage and knock them airborne
Ultimate
Puny Banner
- Transform from Bruce Banner into Hero Hulk
Marvel Rivals Hulk Guide: Hero Hulk weapons and abilities
Hero Hulk is the form you’ll be playing as for most of the match and it’s best to stay alive in this form for as long as possible considering he has the most movement abilities to get yourself out of bad fights.
Weapon
Heavy Blow
- Swing fists forward to punch enemies
Abilities
Indestructible Guard
- Generate gamma shields for Hero Hulk and nearby allies, absorbing and converting damage into energy for Hulk Smash!
Radioactive Lockdown
- Emit gamma energy to place enemies in a quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects
Incredible Leap
- Hold [SPACE] to perform a charged leap that allows Hero Hulk to knock a flying enemy to the ground
Gamma Burst
- Emit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage
Ultimate
HULK SMASH
- Unleash stored gamma energy, transforming from Hero Hulk into Monster Hulk for a limited time period
Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Monster Hulk weapons and abilities
Monster Hulk is the final form you can transform into and is the most powerful, although, only for a limited time.
Weapon
Heavy Blow
- Swing fists forward to punch and launch frontal enemies upward
Abilities
Radioactive lockdown
- Emit gamma energy to inflict sustained damage and place enemies in quantum void that renders them immobilized and immune to all ability effects
Incredible Leap
- Hold [SPACE] to perform a charged leap that allows Monster Hulk to knock a flying enemy to the ground
Gamma Burst
- Emmit gamma-ray bursts to inflict damage
Ultimate
World Breaker
- Grab and smash the enemy in front
Marvel Rivals Hulk guide: Tips and tricks
The most important thing when playing as Hulk is staying alive. Since you essentially have three different lives, make sure to keep building your ult so you will always have a transformation ready.
If you find yourself as Bruce Banner often, you may be playing the hero wrong, as that form should be your last resort after being killed as Hero Hulk.
When playing as Hero Hulk, his potential to dive targets and cause a distraction in the backline is great, so make sure to coordinate targets with your Duelists. Additionally, always make sure you’re building gamma energy as more time spent as Monster Hulk is great.
As both Hero and Monster Hulk, you have great mobility, so use it to go in and out of their backline. But always make sure you have a leap ready to escape quickly.
Radioactive Lockdown is a fantastic ability to initiate fights as in the time enemies are trapped, it gives a good moment to take space to initiate a kill.