Marvel Rivals Iron Man guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, more

Marvel Rivals Iron Man guide: Abilities, ultimate, tips, moreNetEase
Marvel Rivals’ Closed Alpha has arrived for a limited time and is giving the world a look into what the Marvel-based hero shooter is bringing to the table. If you’re jumping in, here’s all you need to know about Iron Man to get off the ground with a bang.
As the name suggests, Marvel’s colorful cast of heroes, and sometimes villains, are the face of the hero shooter, letting you play as characters like Spider-Man, Hulk, Loki, and Black Panther to name a few.
One of the other key characters is the ever-popular Iron Man, so here is everything you need to know about him, his abilities, and some tips on how to play effectively.
Iron Man’s weapon in Marvel Rivals
Iron Man has two weapons, his Repulsor Blast and Unibeam. His Repulsor Blast is a great tool for dealing poke damage from afar, as it deals AOE damage as well.
His Repulsor Blast is great for melting down enemy HP, dealing a considerable amount of damage to targets.
Primary: Repulsor Blast
- Fire nano pulse cannons forward
Secondary: Unibeam
- Fire a Unibean forward
Iron Man’s abilities in Marvel Rivals
As a Duelist, Iron Man’s abilities are shaped around two important ideas, staying mobile in the air and dealing poke damage to enemies.
His Hyper-Velocity allows him to fly quickly in the air while his Micro-Missle Barrage and Armor Overdrive lets him poke down enemies effectively.
Abilities
Hyper-Velocity
- Activate Hyper-Velocity state for swift forward flight
Armor Overdrive
- Activate Armor Overdrive state, enhancing damage of Repulsor Blast and Unibeam
Micro-Missile Barrage
- When Hyper-Velocity or Armor Overdrive is used, Iron Man can launch a missile bombardment
Ultimate
Invincible Pulse Cannon
- Fire a devastating pulse cannon in the targeted direction, delivering catastrophic damage to the targeted area upon impact
Tips to play Iron Man in Marvel Rivals
It’s very important to stay as mobile as possible while dealing as much poke damage from afar, as that’s what Iron Man’s kit is best suited to in Marvel Rivals.
Hyper-Velocity allows him to stay mobile by flying across the terrain quickly, which means you should be using it to either reposition yourself as fast as possible or to get out of sticky situations you find yourself in.
Since Iron Man is a flying character, keep yourself in the air, as it makes you a harder target for enemies to hit. Do be careful however of hitscans that can get an easy shot at you if you stay immobile or move around too predictably.
Additionally, his kit can easily deal poke damage from long-range, so make good use of it by playing behind your Vanguards. It’s best to poke down enemies to low health to allow either your Vanguard or other teammates in the frontline to finish them off.
Do remember, since Armor Overdrive buffs the damage on your weapons and lets you use your micro-missiles, make sure to activate it before engaging into team fights or while using Hyper-Velocity to disengage.