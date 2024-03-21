Best LEGO gaming sets: Nintendo, Mario, Atari & more 

We’ve rounded up the best LEGO gaming sets taking inspiration from gaming, and where you can buy each of them.

There are several LEGO sets taking inspiration from gaming, especially from arcade games of yesteryear; the games provide LEGO builders and gamers alike with a nostalgic experience as they click together the bricks of each set and immerse themselves into the imaginative gaming experience provided by each. However, only a few that can be considered the best, and luckily they include franchises like Nintendo, Super Mario, and many more.

1. LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade — 10323

LEGO

The LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade is not only one of the best LEGO kits that were inspired by gaming, but also one of the best LEGO sets that are exclusive to the LEGO Store. Each of the LEGO-reimagined arcade’s 2651 bricks click together to create a kit that’s equally immersive and nostalgic to build and play with.

This LEGO Icons set is equipped with neat mechanical elements (revealed by removing the rear panel), which, with the turn of the handle sited to the completed build’s right-hand side, allows you to simulate Blinky and Clyde chasing PAC-MAN through the maze. A display case, replete with rotatable figures of these iconic characters, is included.

In addition, the set includes a four-way joystick and a coin slot, the latter of which is illuminated thanks to a LEGO light brick. There is also a 1980s gaming scene and a minifigure of a gamer.

The set measures 12.5 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and seven inches deep, which makes it a great display piece among your retro gaming memorabilia. It was designed for gamers aged 18 and up.

2. LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System — 71374

LEGO

LEGO recently revealed several new LEGO Super Mario sets. However, although the LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System has been around for nearly four years, it has to be the best Super Mario-inspired LEGO set.

It’s a spectacular piece of kit, which provides gamers aged 18 and up with a rewarding building and imaginative gaming experience. Insert the brick-built Game Pak cartridge and, with this 2646-piece Nintendo console you can immerse yourself into playing the popular video game by pressing the buttons on the life-sized controller.

In addition, with the turn of a lever, the eight-bit Mario figure moves across the screen of the LEGO-reimagined retro TV. The latter measures eight inches tall, nine inches wide, and six inches deep.

3. LEGO Icons Atari 2600 — 10306

LEGO

The LEGO Icons Atari 2600 will make you want to transport back in time to experience the first time you pressed play on an original Atari 2600, the grand-daddy of video games. Designed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of this iconic gaming console, the LEGO-reimagined model remains true to the original and more, with LEGO adding an Easter egg to this set.

Comprising 2532 pieces, the brick-built Atari 2600 is sure to provide gamers aged 18 and up with a rewarding building experience. However, there is much more to this kit than just clicking together the bricks of the console, joystick, and game cartridges of Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede.

With this set, you can immerse yourself in an imaginative gaming experience with buildable scenes of these iconic video games. In addition, there’s a hidden vignette of a 1980s scene, replete with retro items, where a minifigure is playing Asteroids.

The completed build measures three inches tall, 13 inches wide, and eight-and-a-half inches deep.

4. LEGO Super Mario Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block — 71395

LEGO

The LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Block is a must-have for gaming and, especially, Super Mario fans. Designed to celebrate 25 years of the launch of the Super Mario 64 video game, gamers will love the seemingly hidden elements of the brick-built Super Mario Question Mark Block.

The even inches tall, wide, and deep, this 2064-piece, Super Mario-inspired LEGO model can be opened to “reveal” an array of LEGO-reimagined levels from the original game. These include Cool, Cool Mountain, Peach’s Castle, Bob-omb Battlefield, and Lethal Lava Trouble. There are also 10 microfigures for you to immerse yourself in the nostalgic gaming experience.

5. LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser — 71411

LEGO

The LEGO Super Mario The Mighthy Bowser set will look great on display, with the completed not only standing 12.5 inches tall, 16 inches wide, and 11 inches deep, but also because of its accurate design details.

The 2807-piece Mighty Bowers head and neck can be posed by pressing a button that can be found under the completed build’s shell. The completed build’s hands, arms, legs, and tail can also be adjusted.

In addition, the brick-built Mighty Bowser’s mouth can be open and closed. However, if you thought this kit was designed for only display, you’d be mistaken. This Super Mario-inspired LEGO set is fitted with a fireball launcher and can be combined with several LEGO Super Mario Starter Course sets.

If gaming is your thing, each of these LEGO kits will bring a smile to your face. They aren’t the best-of-the-best LEGO gaming sets for nothing. Each provides an immersive building experience and, when you have some time on your hands, an enjoyable playing experience that’s sure to spark your imagination and transport you to the golden age of gaming.

