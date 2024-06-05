LEGO Icons Retro Radio officially launches: Here’s where to get it

LEGO’s retro radio is finally on sale. Here are the highlights of this kit, how much it costs, and where you can grab it.

LEGO’s catalog features a variety of retro-inspired sets, each designed to elicit a feeling of nostalgia. Among these are the LEGO Creator 3in1 Retro Camera and Retro Roller Skate sets, LEGO Ideas Polaroid OneStep SX-70, and the LEGO Icons Atari 2600.

LEGO has now introduced another set that exudes old-school cool. It comes in the shape of a retro radio and, what’s more, it plays music.

Where to buy the LEGO Icons Retro Radio

This set is exclusive to the LEGO Store. The sets costs $99.99, but it also offers an authentic design and heaps of display value.

Inspired by vintage radios, assembling this 906-piece Icons set will transport adults aged 18 and up back to the frequencies of the ‘70s. A noteworthy addition to this kit, it includes a sound brick, which, with the turn of a dial, plays a selection of music snippets and sound effects.

However, if you prefer listening to more modern music, you can tune in via your smartphone. Removing the rear panel reveals a compartment for the latter. A speaker isn’t included, though, so you’ll have to put your smartphone on full blast.

You can always incorporate a small Bluetooth speaker into the back, too. Now there’s an idea.

Remaining faithful to old-school radios, the model features an antenna, rotating dials, a sliding frequency switch, and a fold-up carrying handle.

The completed model stands 12 inches tall, nine inches wide, and two-and-a-half inches deep. Considering its realistic design and size, it will make for a great display piece, whether it’s in your living room, bedroom, or office. In addition, with its retro-inspired hues, the kit is sure to add a pop of color to any of these environments.

