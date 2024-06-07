If you’re looking to explore the jungle with LEGO’s new City sets, here are the highlights of each set, their prices, and where you can buy them.

LEGO’s City catalog comprises many different sets allowing you to construct your own city scenes with bricks. There are buildings of nearly every variety, vehicles, and many more.

However, with the release of LEGO’s new jungle-inspired City sets, it’s time to leave behind the confines of your LEGO-built urban environment and explore a greener scenery.

We’ve rounded up every new City Jungle Explorer set to let you know what you can expect from each, including how much they cost, and where you can find them.

Article continues after ad

LEGO City Jungle Explorer Off-Road Truck — 60426

LEGO

Set ID: 60426

Piece count: 314

Minifigures: 3

Age: 6+

MSRP: $34.99

An imaginative playing experience is sure to be had with this kit. Designed for adventurers from as young as six years old, the set features a 4×4 truck, replete with off-road tires, a moveable camera boom, and a cave setting. To complete the jungle scene, a LEGO figure of a tiger is included.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the set ships with a trio of explorer minifigures and a variety of accessories, which include a map, binoculars, a walkie-talkie, and a drone.

The buildable truck measures four inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches in length.

Where to buy the LEGO City Jungle Explorer Off-Road Truck

You can grab this fun-filled kit at LEGO.

Article continues after ad

LEGO City Jungle Explorer Water Plane — 60425

LEGO

Set ID: 60425

Piece count: 177

Minifigures: 2

Age: 6+

MSRP: $22.99

Young explorers can take to the sky and capture the jungle from above, as this kit comprises a LEGO-reimagined water plane and a jungle scene. It features a cave, greenery, and several wild animals. There is a duo of LEGO crocodiles and figures of a baby crocodile and a frog.

In addition, there are two minifigures, a pilot and a photographer. Accessories include a camera and a printed map.

Where to buy the Jungle Explorer Water Plane

You can acquire this set at LEGO.

LEGO City Jungle Explorer ATV Red Panda Mission — 60424

LEGO

Set ID: 60424

Piece count: 92

Minifigures: 1

Age: 6+

MSRP: $10.99

Although not comprising as many elements as the sets featured above, the LEGO all-terrain vehicle is a must-have add-on to your brick-built jungle. In addition to the truck, the set includes a small nature setting, with a red panda figure completing the scene.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One minifigure of an explorer is included, along with other accessories, such as a compass, camera, map, and walkie-talkie.

The ATV model measures two inches tall, two inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches in length.

Where to buy the Jungle Explorer ATV Red Panda Mission

This kit is a great addition for expanding your LEGO jungle scene. You can purchase it at LEGO.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.