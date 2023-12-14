Best LEGO Harry Potter Collectors’ Edition sets

We have rounded up the best LEGO Harry Potter designed for collectors aged 18 and up and where you can buy each of them.

The first installment of the Harry Potter book series — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — was released more than a quarter of a century ago. Feeling old? Don’t. There is a plus. A big plus.

These LEGO Harry Potter Collectors’ Edition sets will allow original Potterheads to relive their favorite memories from Harry Potter. However, that does not exclude collectors who have only recently discovered the magic of the Wizarding World. You have to be aged 18 and up, though, as these sets were designed for adults.

In addition, each one of these sets will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself (and who doesn’t deserve to treat themselves every once in a while) or another LEGO Harry Potter collector in your life. Of course, you don’t have to be a collector to join in the immersive building experience provided by each of the following LEGO Harry Potter sets.

When you have completed building these sets, you can display them as centerpieces in your home or office. With their detailed designs, each of them will look spectacular in your collection.

What’s more, some of these sets are not only for display. Indeed, you can recreate iconic scenes from Harry Potter. Remember, no matter your age, you are never too old to play.

1. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors’ Edition — 76405

LEGO

The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express — Collectors’ Edition set is a great gift for avid collectors of Harry Potter memorabilia. There is no doubt that this 1:32 scale model will look great in your LEGO Harry Potter collection.

You will need to make some space on your shelf, though. This LEGO replica of the Hogwarts Express measures a whopping 46.5 inches long. It is 10.5 inches tall, and eight inches wide.

However, thanks to its size, it features authentic elements reminiscent of the original. It is also intricately detailed, outside and in.

The engine, for example, is equipped with a lever, which allows you to recreate the motion of a steam train. There is also a coal tender and a three-compartment passenger car.

Stepping inside the latter reveals an assortment of neat details. In addition, each room allows you to recreate a trio of classic scenes from Harry Potter. The first depicts the moment Harry, Ron, and Hermione meet for the first time in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

You can also relive the moment in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban when Professor Lupin saves Harry from a Dementor and hands him a chocolate to make him feel better. Chocolate is, however, sadly not included.

The final scene depicts Luna Lovegood saving Harry from Draco Malfoy’s spell in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Indeed, you don’t only have to display this model once it is built. You can play with it.

The kit also includes Platform 9¾. Here, you can recreate a fourth scene. The heartwarming moment when Harry’s son, Albus Severus, departs on his first trip to Hogwarts. We would, however, suggest LEGO builders don’t charge into the platform’s wall. You will have to use your imagination for the teleporting scene.

That sounds like loads of characters. Indeed, the 5129-piece set contains a total of 20 minifigures, including adult Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley, their children, and all of the characters mentioned above. A Dementor is also present. It’s a fine addition to a wild new set.

2. LEGO Harry Potter Gringotts Wizarding Bank – Collectors’ Edition — 76417

LEGO

Gringotts Wizarding Bank is the location where an array of iconic Harry Potter scenes took place. Remember Harry’s first visit; he and Hagrid riding down the spiraling track to the vaults; and when he, Ron, and Hermione disguised themselves to break in?

The LEGO recreation of the sole bank in the Wizarding World is endowed with several authentic design elements. Indeed, the kit not only includes the two-story building, replete with its opulent foyer and mezzanine floor.

This set features what is going on below. There is a trio of vaults, including Bellatrix Lestrange’s, which contains a magical surprise.

But how will I get to the vaults, you ask? Not to worry. The kit features spiraling tracks, which stop at each vault.

What’s more, a poseable Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon figure, which you can place on top of the bank’s roof, is included with this set. A Magical Menagerie shop is also present.

This LEGO Harry Potter Collectors’ Edition set comprises of 4803 pieces. The Gringotts Bank building section measures 14.5 inches tall. 12.5 inches wide, and 10 inches deep. However, once you combine it with the vaults and dragon, it stands 31 inches tall.

LEGO

This set allows you to relive all these moments. Indeed, it is not only for display purposes. It will make for a great centerpiece, though, especially when displayed with the LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley set. What’s more, this kit will allow teens aged 16 and up to join in the building fun. Like the LEGO-reimagined Gringotts Wizarding Bank, the latter set is exclusively available at LEGO.

3. LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons — Collectors’ Edition — 76391

LEGO

Featuring myriad magical mementos from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, this LEGO Harry Potter display piece is sure to be a conversation starter.

The 3010-piece kit includes an array of authentic artifacts from Harry Potter. These include the famous wizard’s glasses and wand. Tom Riddle’s diary is also present. There is also a trio of potion bottles containing Polyjuice Potion, Gillyweed, and Liquid Luck.

Take a sip of the latter and, who knows, maybe you will be lucky enough to receive another one of these exquisite sets. That said, in the words of Hermione: “Luck can only get you so far.”

However, what you will receive with this set is a Hogwarts acceptance letter, delivered by Hedwig. But which house will you be placed once you arrive at Hogwarts?

Well, you don’t have to wait for the Sorting Hat to decide for you. You can decide yourself, and tailor the brick-built Hogwarts scarf to the hues of your chosen house.

Now that you have placed yourself in your house of choice, it is time to completely represent your house in Quidditch. Didn’t catch the elusive Golden Snitch? Not to worry. A LEGO-reimagined model is included with this kit.

A neat addition to this set, there are golden minifigures of Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, and Rubeus Hagrid. There is also a stand that is decorated with a tile celebrating two decades of LEGO Harry Potter.

Considering the latter, this kit is a must-have for collectors of LEGO Harry Potter sets. It is a LEGO Harry Potter Collectors’ Edition kit, after all.

Indeed, LEGO’s Harry Potter collection is already 20 years old. If you have collected LEGO Harry Potter sets from the very beginning or have become a collector only recently, each of these sets is a worthy addition to your collection.

