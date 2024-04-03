Every LEGO Speed Champions set retiring in 2024: Ferrari, Nissan Skyline & more

We’ve rounded up all the retiring LEGO Speed Champions sets and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

Recently, LEGO released a range of new LEGO Speed Champions sets. However, with the introduction of box-fresh LEGO kits, comes the retirement of older, yet still currently available (for now, at least), models.

Destined for retirement in December 2024, we’ve rounded up each LEGO Speed Champions set scheduled to be discontinued at the end of this year. Here’s what you can expect.

1. LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) — 76917

The LEGO replica of the Nissan Skyline GT-R featured in the blockbuster movie 2 Fast 2 Furious is a must-have for petrolheads from as young as nine years old. The LEGO version remains faithful to the original, with each of its 319 bricks clicking together to create an accurate replica of Brian O’Connor’s ride. In addition, a minifigure of the latter is included.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

This LEGO Speed Champions kit is available at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The set is priced at $24.99.

2. LEGO Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 M — 76906

The 1970 Ferrari 512 M plays a massive role in Ferrari’s illustrious history. As such, this kit is a must-have for Ferrari fans wanting to expand their collection comprising the best LEGO Ferrari sets of all time. The 291-piece replica remains true to the original, with its design featuring red exterior paintwork and decals reminiscent of the real-life model.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions 1970 Ferrari 512 M

You can grab this LEGO-reimagined Ferrari from LEGO, Amazon, and Walmart. The set is priced at $19.99.

3. LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach — 76908

The Lamborghini Countach is one of the most sought after supercars ever built by the Raging Bull brand. With the 262-piece LEGO Speed Champions recreation, LEGO has created an accurate, small-scale replica reminiscent of the original, which features the iconic sleek design lines, large rear wing, and wheels.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Lamborghini Countach

The LEGO replica of the Lamborghini Countach is available at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The kit is priced at $19.99.

4. LEGO Speed Champions Pagani Utopia — 76915

The original Pagani Utopia is a masterclass in engineering. So, to recreate this in brick format, LEGO offers a small-scale replica of the Utopia. Comprising 249 pieces, the LEGO Speed Champions version features an array of details reminiscent of the original. Among others, the latter includes the sculpted bodywork and signature four-pipe exhaust system.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Pagani Utopia

You can acquire the LEGO-reimagined Pagani Utopia from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. The set is priced at $24.99.

5. LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione — 76914

For Ferrari fans on a budget that doesn’t quite stretch to the asking price demanded by the LEGO Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3, the LEGO replica of the Ferrari 812 Competizione is a must-have. However, even if you have the means for the former kit, you don’t want to miss out on this LEGO Speed Champions model. It will look great in your LEGO Ferrari collection.

Comprising 261 pieces, the LEGO Ferrari 812 Competizione is finished in a vibrant red body hue, replete with a yellow racing stripe spanning the nose to the rear end. There is also a black decal to go with it.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione

You can grab the LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari 812 Competizione at LEGO and Walmart. The set is originally priced at $24.99.

6. LEGO Speed Champions Lotus Evija — 76907

With this LEGO Speed Champions set, you can recreate Britains first-ever all-electric hypercar in brick format. The LEGO replica of the Lotus Evijia comprises 247 pieces, each of which clicks together to create an accurate small-scale replica of the original. The model is dressed in green and features yellow detailing.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Lotus Evija

The LEGO Lotus Evija is available at LEGO, Amazon, and Walmart. The set is priced at $19.99.

7. LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One — 76909

LEGO has recently released a couple of Mercedes-AMG F1 kits, each of which takes inspiration from this F1 team’s W14 racer. However, if you favor the W12, this is the set to get. In addition, it comes with a brick-built replica of the Project One hypercar. Comprising two builds, this 564-piece kit allows you to share the building joy with a fellow Mercedes fan.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes-AMG F1 W12 E Performance & Mercedes-AMG Project One

You can buy this set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. The kit is priced at $34.99.

8. LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 963 — 76916

LEGO has created several Porsche-inspired kits, such as the LEGO Icons Porsche 911 and LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS, over the years. However, if you’re looking for a Porsche race car, this is the set to go for. Inspired by the German firm’s LMDh racer, this 280-piece set features Porsche’s iconic livery and many more true-to-the-original items.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 963

You can buy the LEGO Porsche 963 from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is priced at $24.99.

9. LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM — 76918

Comprising a duo of fast McLarens, this LEGO Speed Champions set is a must-have for McLaren fans. Comprising 581 pieces, this two-model kit looks brilliant, with the LEGO-reimagined Solus and F1 LM finished in the British firm’s iconic liveries. In addition, it will look great next to your other McLaren-inspired LEGO sets.

Where to buy the LEGO Speed Champions McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM

This LEGO Speed Champions set is available at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. It is priced at $34.99.

