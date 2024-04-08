Here’s each LEGO Art set scheduled to be retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them while they are still officially available.

Several LEGO sets will leave art aficionados in awe. Each of these sets from the LEGO Art collection or those inspired by iconic artworks, such as the LEGO Ideas Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, will look great when displayed on your gallery wall.

However, along with every LEGO Ideas set retiring in 2024, a couple of kits from the former theme will be discontinued this year. We’ve rounded up every LEGO Art set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each before they are discontinued. Here’s what you can expect.

When will LEGO retire these LEGO Art sets?

The LEGO Art The Amazing Spider-Man and LEGO’s interpretation of Modern Art are scheduled to be officially discontinued on December 31, 2024.

1. LEGO Art The Amazing Spider-Man — 31209

LEGO

LEGO recently released an incredible LEGO Batman Animated Series set recreating the skyline of Gotham City in a spectacular three-dimensional artwork. However, if you are more inclined towards the Marvel Universe, this set is your best bet when it comes to superhero-inspired LEGO art pieces.

Designed for Marvel fans aged 18 and up, the kit comprises 2099 bricks, each of which clicks together to provide you with a rewarding building experience as you bring Spider-Man to life in a three-dimensional piece of art and listen to a tailor-made soundtrack, specifically designed to enhance the experience.

In this Marvel-inspired artwork, Spider-Man is depicted in a fashion where he breaks out of the frame. In addition, you can position the brick-built Spider-Man by adjusting the head and fingers.

The brick-built picture also features 15 spiders to represent the fifteenth issue of Amazing Fantasy in which Spider-Man first appeared in 1962. There is also a graphic, sited in the bottom corner, with the words, “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

With a backdrop replicating the 1960s comic book’s Ben-Day-dot printing technique, this set will make for a great centerpiece, especially when displayed on the wall behind your collection comprising the best LEGO Marvel sets for adults. The completed model measures 21 inches tall and 16 inches wide.

Where to buy the LEGO Art The Amazing Spider-Man

While it’s still officially available, you can grab this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. You can expect to pay $199.99 for this kit.

2. LEGO Art Modern Art — 31210

LEGO

This retiring LEGO Art set not only depicts LEGO’s interpretation of Modern Art, but, with this kit, you can create your own. This set allows you to express your artistic side in a limitless number of ways by “painting” with bricks your own piece of abstract art.

Designed for creatives aged 18 and up, the kit comprises 805 vibrantly-colored pieces, each of which provides you with the opportunity to create several bespoke artworks. All you have to do is take apart your original build, apply your imagination, and “paint” another.

This customizable LEGO Art set measures 12.5 inches tall and seven-and-a-half inches wide. With the endless number of builds, it will not only provide you with an immersive building experience, but, when completed, the final model will leave you in awe when it’s displayed against your wall.

Where to buy the LEGO Art Modern Art

You can acquire this LEGO Art set from LEGO or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $49.99.

Each of these retiring LEGO Art sets is sure to provide you with a rewarding and relaxing building experience, whether you are a Marvel fan or an aficionado of abstract art, and, when the build is complete, will make for eye-catching display pieces, sure to elicit conversation. Each kit will also make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or a fellow art lover in your life.

