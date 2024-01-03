New LEGO BrickHeadz sets revealed for 2024: Spider-Man, Sonic & more

LEGO has revealed a quartet of new LEGO BrickHeadz sets. Here is what you can expect of each of the upcoming kits and how much each will cost.

Gloomy about the LEGO BrickHeadz sets that retired in 2023? Well, don’t be. LEGO has revealed a quartet of box-fresh LEGO BrickHeadz kits.

What’s more, each of these kits is sure to make for a great gift for the LEGO BrickHeadz buff in your life. They also make for eye-catching display pieces, especially when placed alongside other LEGO BrickHeadz sets.

So, it is best to set a reminder for when these sets will be released. But for when? Well, these sets are scheduled to officially become available on February 1, 2024.

Here are the highlights of each upcoming sets, including how much each of them will cost.

1. LEGO BrickHeadz Iron Spider-Man — 40670

LEGO

This LEGO BrickHeadz set is a must-have for Marvel fans aged 10 and up. Although comprising of only 91 pieces, the LEGO-reimagined Iron Spider-Man kit is undoubtedly cool. Why, you ask? Well, it features movable mechanical spider arms.

The brick-built Iron Spider-Man measures three inches tall. It will look great in any LEGO BrickHeadz collection, especially one comprising of Marvel-inspired models.

The LEGO BrickHeads Iron Spider-Man set will be priced at $9.99.

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Sonic the Hedgehog: Knuckles & Shadow — 40672

LEGO

Comprising of 298 pieces, the LEGO BrickHeadz Sonic the Hedgehog: Knuckles & Shadow kit boasts the most bricks of all the recently-announced upcoming LEGO BrickHeadz sets. Of course, that is because this set features two brick-built characters.

This, of course, also makes it a great set to share the building joy with the fellow Sonic the Hedgehog fan in your life (as long as both of you are aged 10 and up, though). So, which models are included? In short, Knuckles and Shadow.

Both models are equipped with authentic details. Knuckles, for example, features spiked fists, while Shadow has Limiter Rings. The brick-built models of Knuckles and Shadow measure around three inches in height.

The LEGO BrickHeadz Sonic the Hedgehog: Knuckles & Shadow will be priced at $19.99.

3. LEGO BrickHeadz Potted Groot — 40671

LEGO

Fanatic about LEGO’s Botanical Collection? Why not add something different, a tree-like alien, to your host of LEGO-reimagined flowers and plants?

Yup, LEGO will soon release a Baby Groot-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz kit. What’s more, the brick-built Baby Groot is planted in a pot. Considering this, it will undoubtedly make for a cheeky addition to your LEGO Tiny Plants collection.

The LEGO BrickHeadz Potted Groot is designed for Marvel fans aged 10 and up. Measuring three-and-a-half inches tall, the kit comprises of 113 pieces.

The LEGO BrickHeads Potted Groot kit will be priced at $9.99.

4. LEGO BrickHeadz Stitch — 40674

LEGO

“Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” Now, a brand-new member will soon join the BrickHeadz family. Say aloha to the LEGO BrickHeadz Stitch.

Designed for LEGO builders aged 10 and up, the brick-built version of Stitch comprises of 152 pieces. A baseplate is also included. So, when you have completed the build, you can display this three-inch-tall LEGO figure set in your LEGO BrickHeadz collection. The LEGO version of Stitch stands three inches tall.

The LEGO-reimagined Stitch will be priced at $9.99.

LEGO’s BrickHeadz collection has become extremely popular among LEGO builders and LEGO collectors. There is nearly something for everyone, with the ages ranging from eight and up, to 16 and up.

What’s more, some kits take inspiration from characters from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Star Wars, the Marvel Universe, and Disney. The list goes on.

