LEGO Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree: Release date, price & more

LEGO has unwrapped the Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set. Here’s when it will be officially released and how much you can expect to pay for it.

Paying homage to an iconic character from Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series, LEGO has revealed a box-fresh set inspired by the Great Deku Tree. Comprising of 2500 pieces, this set was designed for The Legend of Zelda fans aged 18 and up.

With its extensive brick count, it is sure to provide an enthralling building experience for adults, so here’s everything you need to know.

When will the LEGO Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set be released?

Exclusive to the LEGO Store, this Legend of Zelda set is penned in to be officially released on September 1, 2024. However, you can already pre-order this kit at LEGO, with shipping scheduled to start on the launch date. The set is priced at $299.99.

However, what makes this kit truly spectacular is that you have the option of assembling one of two Deku Tree models. This 2-in-1 set allows you to build the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Both models feature an array of authentic detailing. For example, the 13-inch-tall Ocarina of Time version includes Link’s house. The 12-inch-tall Breath of the Wild build is accompanied by the iconic Master Sword pedestal.

A quartet of minifigures is included with this set. There are three versions of Link and a hero figure of Princess Zelda.

“I’m really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages,” said Eiji Aonuma, Producer of The Legend of Zelda series at Nintendo Co., Ltd.

“The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using LEGO bricks. This set allows you to build two different versions of the Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with unique features that are a great fit for the nature of the series.”

LEGO designer Wes Talbott added: “Our fans have been asking for a LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda series for a while so we were delighted to work with Nintendo to create the Great Deku Tree in brick form.”

