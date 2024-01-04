New LEGO Disney sets revealed for 2024: Encanto, Cars & more

LEGO has revealed a range of new Disney-inspired sets. Here’s what you can expect from each, how much they cost, and when they will be available.

LEGO’s Disney-inspired collection is extremely popular. Indeed, who doesn’t adore the world of Disney?

What’s more, these sets are not only of the LEGO Disney variety. There are many LEGO themes featuring kits inspired by the magical world of Disney.

For example, there are several LEGO BrickHeadz sets that pay homage to much-loved and, of course, iconic Disney characters. However, Disney should be enjoyed by all, even the youngest of LEGO builders. As such, there are an array of Disney-inspired LEGO Duplo sets.

Now, LEGO has revealed a variety of new LEGO Disney sets, including LEGO BrickHeadz and LEGO Duplo kits that take inspiration from the magical world of Disney. Here is what you can expect from each, including how much each will cost and when they will be available.

The new LEGO Disney sets are planned to be released on March 1, 2024. While they’re not available, there’s still more to explore from previous years.

1. LEGO Disney Stitch — 43249

Stitch has to be one of the most-loved Disney characters. Remember the famous quote about family from the Lilo and Stitch movie? “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.” Well, this is a set you don’t want to leave behind in your collection of LEGO Disney models.

The LEGO version of Stitch is a must-have for Disney fans aged nine and up. Even grownups will enjoy the immersive building experience provided by this set.

The 730-piece, brick-built Stitch will look great next to your other Disney-inspired LEGO sets. Indeed, thanks to the kit’s vibrant finishes, authentic details, and size, it will make for a cool display piece.

The LEGO-reimagined Stitch features a turning head and movable ears. What’s more, the eight-inch-tall model is dressed in a Hawaiian shirt. A buildable ice cream cone and flower are also present.

This set will be priced at $64.99.

2. LEGO Disney Isabela’s Flowerpot — 43237

This LEGO Disney set is sure to spark the imaginations of Disney fans aged nine and up. Indeed, there’s more to this Encanto kit than what the eye can see.

Yup, the hinged, brick-built basket flowerpot can be opened to reveal a hidden room comprising of fun-filled movie details, such as Isabela’s accessory-filled Isabela’s room. A LEGO figure of the latter character is also included.

But what’s a flowerpot without flowers or plants? Well, the 641-piece kit features both, an orchid and a cactus.

Measuring nine inches tall, six inches wide, and five inches deep, this vibrantly-colored kit is sure to make for a great display piece. You can even put it next to other botanical-inspired LEGO sets, such as the LEGO Tiny Plants kit.

The LEGO Disney Isabela’s Flowerpot will be priced at $39.99.

3. LEGO Disney Mirabel’s Photo Frame and Jewelry Box — 43239

Disney fans aged six and up will love stretching their creativity with this LEGO Disney set. However, there is more to this set than just the fun-filled building experience.

The 334-piece kit features a photo frame, replete with a stand. So you can display photos of you and your loved ones. There are also additional clips for smaller photos. Measuring six inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and two inches deep, the photo frame is sure to make a great home-decor piece.

But that’s not all, there is also a jewelry box with space for a bracelet. Don’t have a bracelet that goes with this kit’s vibrant hues? Not to worry. The set includes a wearable bracelet. That’s cool.

This kit will be priced at $29.99.

New Disney-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz sets coming in 2024

Don’t want to wait for the 730-piece LEGO Disney Stitch set’s release? Well, the LEGO BrickHeadz-reimagined model will be available a month sooner (February 1, 2024).

This Disney-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz set comprises 152 pieces, finished in hues ranging from pink to five shades of blue. Looks cool, doesn’t it? Well, the three-inch tall LEGO-reimagined Stitch will undoubtedly look great in your LEGO BrickHeadz collection.

This set is designed for LEGO builders aged 10 and up. It will cost $9.99.

New Disney-inspired LEGO Duplo sets coming in 2024

Designed for toddlers aged two and up, these Disney-inspired LEGO Duplo sets will be released on March 1, 2024. Here are the highlights of each.

1. LEGO Duplo Elsa & Bruni in the Enchanted Forest — 10418

With this kit, toddlers can immerse themselves in the enchanted forest from the Frozen film series.

The set features characters from the second installment of Frozen. There are Elsa, Bruni the salamander, and the magical water horse Nokk. An Earth Giant figure is also present.

In addition, the 71-piece set features an array of unique details. The latter includes Elsa’s snow crystal and Bruni’s flame element.

This set will be priced at $29.99.

2. LEGO Duplo Mack at the Race — 10417

This LEGO-reimagined Mack truck is sure to provide preschoolers with a fun-filled playing experience. Yup, this kit will keep kids preoccupied for hours on end as they recreate scenes from Disney and Pixar’s Cars movie.

In addition, the set features a brick-built tuning station, engine brick, and a cone. There are also an array of accessories. The latter includes a wrench element.

This set will be priced at $19.99.

Each of these Disney-inspired LEGO sets will make for great gifts, whether it is for yourself or a fellow Disney fan in your life. What’s more, there is nearly something for all ages. So, while you are busy clicking together the bricks of your set, the young ones can join in the fun on their own.