Every LEGO Star Wars Helmet retiring in 2024: Darth Vader, Clone Commander Cody & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Star Wars Helmet set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

Since the start of 2024, LEGO has revealed an array of new LEGO Star Wars sets, with the most anticipated Star Wars-inspired kits being the now-available LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary sets and the soon-to-be-launched kits, which include a LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor, releasing just in time to celebrate Star Wars Day.

However, with the introduction of new sets comes the retirement of older models from several LEGO themes. These include LEGO Icons, LEGO Ideas, LEGO Harry Potter, and LEGO Star Wars.

Among every LEGO Star Wars set retiring in 2024, LEGO will discontinue a trio of brick-built helmets, each of which is inspired by iconic characters from the galaxy far, far away. So, if you haven’t yet grabbed one of the following kits, it’s best to get your hands on them sooner rather than later.

1. LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet — 75304

LEGO

Set ID: 75304

Piece count: 834

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $79.99

Pros Cons Intricate building process Lack of a Darth Vader minifigure Features a brick-built life-support system Looks great on display

LEGO’s recreation of Darth Vader’s helmet is by far one of the most impressive LEGO Star Wars helmets you can buy today. Released in 2021, it’s one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for adult fans of the galaxy far, far away.

The completed build, which stands eight inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep, looks great on display. However, what makes this set truly remarkable, is the assembly process, which walks you through constructing the life-support system that Vader uses after his unfortunate encounter with Obi-Wan on Mustafar. Boasting a high piece count, the set will entertain you for hours as you put it together, offering a near-perfect brick recreation of one of the most iconic villains in movie history.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet

You can get your hands on this set at LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy. It’s worth noting that the latter two stores are currently offering this kit at discounts of 16% and $12, respectively.

2. LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet — 75350

LEGO

Set ID: 75350

Piece count: 766

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $69.99

Pros Cons Authentic exterior design Several stickers need to be applied for enhanced detail Neat building techniques Reasonably priced

Reimagined using 766 LEGO pieces, the brick-built helmet of Clone Commander Cody is a spectacular set. Thanks to the techniques incorporated into the assembly process of this set, the building experience on offer here is fantastic. But that’s not to say that it’s perfect. The set employs a liberal use of stickers throughout to add detail, and LEGO could have gone the extra mile here to offer up printed pieces.

But, with that said, the kit looks great when viewed up close and from afar, making it an excellent display piece. The model measures eight inches tall, five inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet

Released in 2023, you can grab this set at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. In addition, Walmart and Best Buy are currently offering this kit at a $14 discount.

3. LEGO Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet — 75351

LEGO

Set ID: 75351

Piece count: 670

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $69.99

Pros Cons Faithful replica Several stickers need to be applied for enhanced detail Immersive building experience Neat assembly techniques

Released in 2023, this Star Wars-inspired helmet might not be the most popular among the array of models in LEGO’s Star Wars catalog; however, it remains a worthy addition to your LEGO Star Wars Helmet collection.

Incorporating several unique building techniques to capture the unusual shape of Leia’s helmet, this set is sure to provide even the most experienced of LEGO builders hours of fun. In addition, with its accurate design detailing and colors, the completed model remains faithful to Princess Leia’s bounty-hunter helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Although not as tall as the other two retiring LEGO Star Wars sets featured here, the overall proportions look great. As a result, it will look marvelous on display. This set stands six-and-a-half inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet

Although not exclusive to the LEGO Store, LEGO is your best bet if you want to acquire this set as, like other retired LEGO sets that are still in stock at a few stores, this kit’s price has already been increased at several retailers.

Each of these LEGO kits are a must-have for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up. In addition, each will make for a great gift, whether it’s for yourself, or a fellow Star Wars enthusiast in your life. Haven’t acquired one of these sets yet? It’s best to do so before they are discontinued to the galaxy far, far away.

When will these LEGO Star Wars Helmet sets be retired?

Along with this year’s retiring LEGO Star Wars sets, the following Star Wars LEGO sets will be discontinued on December 31, 2024.

