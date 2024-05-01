LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets 2024: Release date, prices & more

LEGO has just revealed a duo of box-fresh LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets. Here’s when they will be released and how much each kit will cost.

Penned in to be officially launched in a few months, LEGO has revealed a duo of brand-new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog kits, each of which promises to provide Sonic the Hedgehog fans from as young as eight years old with a fun-filled building and role-playing experience.

We’ve rounded up each of the upcoming sets. Here’s when they will be released and how much you can expect to pay for each.

When will the new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets be released?

Each of the following LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets will be available from August 1, 2024.

1. LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Tails’ Adventure Boat — 76997

Set ID: 76997

Piece count: 393

Minifigures: 2

Age: 8+

MSRP: $54.99

An action-packed set featuring a brick-built version of Tails’ adventure boat, replete with a built-in sphere launcher that’s activated via a lever, will keep kids preoccupied for hours on end, not only during the assembly process, but also when recreating scenes from the popular video game.

In addition to the four-inch-tall, nine-inch-wide, and four-and-a-half-inches long buildable boat, this Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired set ships with several characters, which, of course, includes Sonic and Tails, and Tocky and Jaws.

2. LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine — 76998

Set ID: 76998

Piece count: 325

Minifigures: 2

Age: 8+

MSRP: $34.99

The second set from LEGO’s Sonic the Hedgehog theme that will be launched on August 1, 2024 comes in the shape of a brick-built Master Emerald Shrine, which features Knuckles’ headquarters, a catapult, rotating floor in the workout area, an Eggrobo with a stud launches, and a quartet of Chaos Emeralds. Iconic characters such as Knuckles and Amy are included.

When completed, the buildable shrine stands four inches tall, five inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches deep.

