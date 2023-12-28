Best LEGO Icons sets for adult classic-car fans 

Petrolhead and LEGO lover? Here are the best classic car-inspired LEGO Icons set for adults aged 18 and up and where to buy each of them.

LEGO’s Icons collection comprises an array of LEGO-reimagined classic cars. However, there are only a few that can be regarded as the best. So, if you are a petrolhead, the following vintage car-inspired LEGO Icons sets are the kits to get (if you are 18 and up, that is).

So, what are the prerequisites for a LEGO-reimagined vintage vehicle to make the list of best LEGO Icons classic cars for adults? Well, for starters, the kit has to offer an immersive building experience that will keep petrolheads preoccupied for hours on end.

But that’s not all. As we all know, grownups are busy with, well, grownup stuff. So, although each kit must provide a joyful playing experience (and the models listed here undoubtedly will), the set’s aesthetics are important.

Indeed, when all the bricks have been clicked together, the completed model must look great on display, whether in your home or office. Of course, it can always be the centerpiece on a shelf in your garage, alongside your collection of LEGO-reimagined classic cars (possibly from the LEGO Speed Champions range).

LEGO Icons Porsche 911 — 10295

LEGO

Introduced in 1964, the Porsche 911 is one of the most iconic sports cars to ever grace the road. However, of the eight generations made, there is one that arguably sits at the top of the 911 food chain. This is the 930-generation 911 Turbo, the first turbocharged Porsche 911.

The original model is undoubtedly a collectible. But so is the LEGO replica of the sports car that promised pure motoring nirvana (and scares, for that matter; it was called the Widowmaker).

However, with this set, you have the choice to build one of two Porsche 911 models. Yes, there is the Turbo, but, if you fancy some top-down, alfresco driving, there is the Targa. That’s cool.

Both models feature authentic details reminiscent of the authentic 911 Turbo and Targa iterations they were inspired by. Dressed in white, both models are equipped with an air-cooled, flat-six engine and feature working steering. The iconic Fuchs wheels are also present.

However, there are some distinct design details. The Turbo features the iconic whale tail rear wing and pronounced rear wheel arches. The Targa features a more slimline appearance, an iconic Targa bar, and, of course, a removable roof. A neat feature, the latter fits in the hood of the model.

The set comprises 1458 pieces. It measures four inches tall, six inches wide, and 13.5 inches long.

LEGO Icons Chevrolet Camaro Z28 — 10304

LEGO

The Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is an American classic. It is iconic. There is no doubt about it.

This LEGO replica of one of America’s most renowned muscle cars looks great. The brick-built Camaro Z28 features authentic elements, ranging from classic or hideaway lights, customizable racing stripes, and a bellowing V8. For the latter, you’ll have to use your imagination, though.

In addition, this LEGO-reimagined classic car’s doors, hood, and trunk can be opened to reveal the interior details. The cabin is finished in a dark red hue to contrast the exterior’s black color scheme.

The detailed kit comprises 1456 bricks. It measures three-and-a-half inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and 14 inches nose to tail.

LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 — 10317

LEGO

The Defender namesake is one of the most renowned when it comes to 4x4s. The classic Land Rover Defender, especially in 90 body guise, is undoubtedly an icon. It’s no wonder the LEGO Icons collection features a brick-built version of Britain’s authentic 4×4.

Unfortunately, if you want to get behind the thin-rimmed, large-diameter tiller of the original, you will have to look on the used-car market (and that’s if you can find one that’s still in tip-top shape). Indeed, Land Rover has replaced the authentic Defender with a brand-new, tech-laden version.

However, for fanatics, there is no replacing the original. It is pleasingly analog. It is a true-blue classic.

Fortunately, LEGO has an answer for Land Rover lovers wanting to explore the roads less traveled in the original British 4×4. Enter the LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90.

Comprising 2336 bricks, the LEGO-reimagined classic Defender 90 contains the most bricks of all the brick-built classic-car replicas on this list. Considering this, this set is sure to provide an immersive building experience.

Staying faithful to the original, the LEGO Icons replica is endowed with myriad authentic details of the 1984 version it takes inspiration from. Finished in an iconic sand green body hue, this LEGO Icons model features functional steering, working suspension, and the choice of two engines (petrol or diesel).

What’s more, you can equip your LEGO Icons Land Rover Classic Defender 90 with an array of off-road accessories. The kit includes a roof rack, engine snorkel, roll cage, traction plates, jerry cans, a toolbox, and a fire extinguisher. There’s even a working winch.

The bodywork of this model also remains true to the original, with its boxy body measuring six inches tall and six inches wide. The completed build measures 12.5 inches long.

