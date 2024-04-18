We’ve rounded up every LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

LEGO’s Star Wars collection comprises myriad spectacular kits. However, the most notable of these come from the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series. Each of these sets are spectacular. Recently, along with several other new LEGO Star Wars sets, LEGO announced the introduction of a brand-new LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor.

However, with the release of new LEGO models, comes the retirement of older, yet currently-available (for now, that is), kits. We’ve rounded up every LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them. Here’s what you can expect.

When will these LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets be retired?

Each of the following LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets will be retired on December 31, 2024. So, before it’s too late, it’s best to get your hands on them sooner rather than later. These kits are sure to become even more desirable once they are discontinued.

Like the retired LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, such as the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer, that are still in stock at Amazon, the following retiring kits’ prices will undoubtedly increase as soon as they are retired to the galaxy far, far away.

1. LEGO Star Wars AT-AT — 75313

LEGO

Set ID: 75313

Piece count: 6785

Minifigures: 9

Age: 18+

MSRP: $849.99

Pros Cons Impressive proportions Expensive Rewarding building experience Future collectible

The first AT-AT-inspired LEGO kit was released more than two decades ago. The year was 2003. Since then, LEGO has introduced a host of LEGO Star Wars AT-ATs, with the release dates for newer versions spanning from one to six years. However, of all of the brick-built AT-ATs, this model, which was released in 2021, is hands down the best ever created by LEGO.

This kit is one of the LEGO sets with the most bricks you can currently buy. As such, this it is sure to provide Star Wars fans aged 18 and up with an immersive and rewarding building experience. This LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set is hands down one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for adults.

In addition, when each of this kit’s bricks have been clicked together, it will make for an eye-catching centerpiece, with the completed model recreating a real-life AT-AT (from the galaxy far, far away, that is) to a T.

Standing 24.5 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 28 inches deep, the LEGO-reimagined AT-AT is equipped with an array of cannons, some of which featuring recoil action, a bomb-drop hatch, an E-Web heavy repeating blaster, and a couple of speeder bikes.

However, it’s not only its sheer size, posable head and legs, and exterior detailing that make it such as spectacular build. The interior, too, is brimming with neat design elements.

Opening the model’s hatches reveals a cabin with space for 40 minifigures. Only nine are included, though. The latter are Luke Skywalker, General Veers, a Snowtrooper Commander, a couple of AT-AT pilots, and four Snowtroopers.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT

You can grab this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. It’s pricey, though. Priced at $849.99, this kit is one of the most expensive LEGO sets you can buy. However, if you’re a fan of the galaxy far, far away, this is a worthy addition to your LEGO Star Wars collection. It’s a must-have piece of kit.

2. LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder — 75341

LEGO

Set ID: 75341

Piece count: 1890

Minifigures: 2

Age: 18+

MSRP: $239.99

Pros Cons Authentic detailing Not as impressive as larger LEGO Star Wars UCS sets Looks great on display Not as expensive as other LEGO Star Wars UCS sets

Released in 2022, this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series kit is, like all LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series sets, a must-have for Star Wars fans. The brick-built version of Luke’s X-34 Landspeeder looks marvelous, with its intricate design and size making it a great display piece, even if it’s not as large as other LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series kits.

The completed build measures measures four inches tall, 11.5 inches wide, and 19 inches in length. In addition, it ships with a display stand, which, when the model is fixed to it, recreates the Landspeeder’s hover effect. A plaque showcasing the specifications of the original from the galaxy far, far away is included.

In addition, this set ships with a duo of minifigures. The latter includes Luke Skywalker and C-3PO, both of which are equipped with accessories, such as Luke’s lightsaber and electrobinoculars.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder

You can purchase the LEGO-reimagined version of Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $239.99. However, Best Buy is currently offering this kit at a discounted price of $218.99.

So, before its retirement, it’s best to grab this set sooner rather than later. In addition, diving into the history of brick-built Landspeeders, LEGO introduces a new model every one to three years.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.