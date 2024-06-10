LEGO Star Wars Dark Side Millennium Falcon: Everything we know

A new LEGO Millennium Falcon is scheduled to be released in 2024. Here’s everything we know about the Dark Side Millennium Falcon.

Since the start of LEGO’s collaboration with Lucasfilm to produce Star Wars sets, LEGO’s catalog has comprised many spectacular replicas of the Millennium Falcon. These include the Ultimate Collector Series and 25th anniversary derivatives, the latter of which was released in 2024.

There has also been the Kessel Run model, which, along with the former and latter, is one of the best LEGO Millennium Falcons of all time. However, this variant was discontinued in 2020.

As such, if you can find a mint example, you’ll have to be prepared to pay up. Its pre-retirement price of $169.99 has increased by 85%. However, considering it depicts the Millennium Falcon in a unique way, it’s well worth every penny. It will look great in your Star Wars collection.

Star Wars YouTube The LEGO Star Wars Dark Side Millennium Falcon in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy trailer

In addition, bar the Kessel Run version, there haven’t really been any other LEGO Millennium Falcons depicting Han Solo’s iconic starship in a way that’s slightly different from the original. That’s soon about the change, however.

According to Reddit channel Clay_Bricks, a new Millennium Falcon set, which uniquely portrays the Corellian freighter will release in 2024. It comes in the shape of the Dark Side Millennium Falcon.

When will the LEGO Dark Side Millennium Falcon be released?

According to Clay_Bricks, this Star Wars set will be launched on August 1, 2024. The expected asking price is $179.99.

Star Wars YouTube Darth Jar Jar Binks n the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy trailer.

Not much else has yet been confirmed (by LEGO, at least) about the upcoming model. However, Clay_Bricks has revealed that the kit will comprise 1578 pieces.

In addition, there will be a selection of neat minifigures. The six minifigures include Infinities Darth Vader, Beach Luke Skywalker, Evil C-3PO, Darth Rey, Darth Jar Jar Binks, and Darth Dev Greebling.

Considering this set’s piece count, a fair bet will be that the completed model’s size will be similar, if not slightly more extensive, than the 1353-piece version retiring in 2024. This model measures 5 inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 17 inches long.