Every LEGO Technic set retiring in 2024: Bugatti, Porsche & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Technic set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they get discontinued.

LEGO has already released an array of new LEGO Technic sets in 2024. However, as the age-old adage goes, “Out with the old, and in with the new”. With the introduction of new sets, comes the retirement of currently-available models.

When will these LEGO Technic sets be retired?

Each of the following kits will be discontinued on December 31, 2024. This includes some big LEGO sets, so collectors should set their sights on getting a set before it retires, or reckon with the fact that they might have to pay eye-watering aftermarket prices.

1. LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR — 42096

LEGO

Since the first Porsche-inspired LEGO set, which came in the shape of the LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 911 GT Finish Line kit, LEGO has released several replicas of Porsche motor vehicles.

To name but a few, there are the retired (two-in-one) LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 911 RSR and 911 Turbo 3.0 and discontinued LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS sets, and currently-available LEGO Icons Porsche 911, which, hands down, is one of the best LEGO classic cars.

However, LEGO has also produced models taking inspiration from Porsche racing cars, such as the retiring-in-2024 LEGO Speed Champions Porsche 963 and the model featured here, the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR, which will also be discontinued at the end of 2024.

So, if you’re a LEGO Technic or Porsche enthusiast you should grab this kit sooner rather than later. Although it’s one of the best LEGO Technic sets for kids, the LEGO replica of the 911 RSR can also be considered one of the best LEGO Technic sets for adults. It really is just that good.

Comprising of 1580 pieces, offers LEGO builders from as young as 10 years old an immersive building experience. In addition to this, once each piece has been clicked together, this LEGO replica’s design will leave you in awe, with its six-cylinder boxer engine featuring moving pistons, its working suspension system, and swan-neck rear wing. The livery is also a spot-on recreation of the original car..

As such, this LEGO Porsche will look great on display, whether it’s in your home, office, or “parked” in your garage. The kit measures five inches tall, seven inches wide, and 19 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR

If you ever wanted to get behind the wheel of this Porsche racer (in LEGO format, of course), you can grab it at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $179.99.

2. LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue — 42162

LEGO

The real-life Bugatti Bolide is a masterpiece of engineering. Although much smaller in scale than the original (and some other LEGO Technic models, for that matter), the LEGO Technic version is just as remarkable. It’s one of the most popular LEGO Technic sets currently available. Whether you’re a Bugatti enthusiast aged nine and up or an adult, this kit is a must-have.

However, come the end of 2024, the Agile Blue variant will be retired (there’s no word yet on when the yellow edition will be discontinued, though). So, if you prefer your Bolide in a blue hue (it is the color in which it was revealed, no less), you won’t want to wait too long to get your hands on it.

Just like the LEGO replica finished in yellow, the LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue comprises of 905 pieces and features an array of neat elements. The latter include scissor doors, functional steering, and a LEGO-reimagined W16 engine. When completed, the model measures three inches tall, five inches long, and 12 inches in length.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Bugatti Bolide Agile Blue

Although not exclusive to the LEGO Store, LEGO is your best bet to where to grab this kit. It is priced at $49.99.

3. LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 — 42138

LEGO

LEGO’s portfolio currently comprises a trio of replicas taking inspiration from Ford vehicles. There are the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT, the newly-released LEGO Speed Champions Ford Mustang Dark Horse, and, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-based LEGO Technic set.

However, with the Mustang Shelby GT500 model scheduled for retirement, the trio becomes a duo (if LEGO doesn’t release another Ford-inspired model before the end of 2024, that is).

Designed for fans of the Blue Oval brand aged nine and up, the LEGO-reimagined Mustang Shelby GT500 is brimming with neat elements, which includes a pull-back function for when you want to immerse yourself into the world of drag racing.

However, the coolest feature is the augmented reality experience it offers. When this 544-piece set has been built, you can put it on a virtual race track and complete an array of challenges. The kit measures three inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 10.5 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

You can get your hands on this LEGO-reimagined Ford by purchasing it from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart, the former and latter of which are currently offering it a 20% discount. The original price is $49.99.

4. LEGO Technic The Batman — Batcycle — 42155

LEGO

Although categorized as a LEGO Technic kit, this Batman-inspired LEGO model is one of the several LEGO Batman sets retiring in 2024. For Batman fans aged nine and up, this is a must-have piece of kit, with each of its 641 pieces clicking together to create a marvelous recreation of The Caped Crusader’s motorbike.

Equipped with a host of authentic details, this scale model of the Batcycle features steering, suspension, and a chain drive, the latter of which connects the articulating engine to the rear wheel.

The completed build stands six-and-a-half inches tall, four-and-a-half inches wide, and 13 inches long, which, along with its neat detailing and the inclusion of a kickstand, make it a great display piece for when you’ve finished immersing yourself into riding Batman’s motorcycle.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic The Batman — Batcycle

You can get your hands on this kit from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $49.99. However, Amazon is currently offering it a 22% discount, while Walmart and Best Buy have dropped this set’s price by $10.

5. LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 — 42153

LEGO

This set is currently the only NASCAR-inspired kit offered by LEGO. As such, if you’re a NASCAR fan, this kit is a must-have. Not only will it provide you with an immersive building experience, but it will look great when displayed next to any NASCAR memorabilia.

This set comprises 672 pieces, each of which contributes to you producing a scale model of Chevrolet’s next-generation Camaro ZL1 racer. The completed model measures three inches tall, five inches wide, and 11 inches long.

This kit, which was designed for NASCAR fans aged nine and up, is equipped with a LEGO-reimagined V8 motor, replete with moving pistons. Functional steering is also present.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic NASCAR Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set’s original price comes in at $49.99. However, at the latter three stores you can currently expect to pay around 22% less.

6. LEGO Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter — 42145

LEGO

If you ever wanted to immerse yourself in the workings of an Airbus H175 helicopter, this is the replica to get. The LEGO-reimagined model is brimming with features, including motorized elements for the engine, rotor, and landing gear.

In addition, with this set comprising 2001 pieces, it will provide LEGO enthusiasts as young as 11 years and up with an immersive and rewarding building experience before they take to the skies with this kit. When each piece has been clicked together, the build measures nine-and-a-half inches tall, five inches wide, and 28 inches nose to tail.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter

You can acquire this set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart. You can expect to pay $209.99 for this kit.

7. LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft — 42152

LEGO

Like every set in LEGO’s Technic collection, this kit was designed to give LEGO builders a glimpse into the world of engineering. Designed for aircraft aficionados from as young as 10 years old, this set replicates not only the design of firefighting airplanes but is also equipped with functions with which you can recreate how they operate.

This 1134-piece set incorporates spinning propellers, adjustable landing gear, and functional tail flaps. It is also fitted with a function that allows you to replicate the real-life scenario of dropping water (here in the guise of blue LEGO pieces) on a fire. This LEGO aircraft measures seven inches tall, 23.5 inches wide, and 23 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Firefighter Aircraft

You can purchase this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is originally priced at $99.99. However, it’s worth noting that it’s currently discounted by 20% at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

8. LEGO Technic John Deere 948L-II Skidder — 42157

LEGO

Of the trio of LEGO-reimagined John Deere models, this one is hands down the best. Comprising 1492 pieces, the LEGO replica of a 948-II Skidder remains faithful to the real-life version, not only in terms of design and signature John Deere color scheme with functional elements.

This set features a range of pneumatically-operated items, such as the claw at the front. The kit measures eight inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and 21 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic John Deere 948L-II Skidder

You can grab this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. You can expect to pay $199.99 for this kit.

9. LEGO Technic John Deere 9620R 4WD Tractor — 42136

LEGO

Another John Deere-inspired LEGO set scheduled for retirement, the LEGO replica of the 9620R 4WD Tractor is sure to provide kids aged eight and up with a fun-filled building and playing experience.

This 390-piece set comprises a tractor, coupled with a trailer. The former is equipped with a driver’s cab, replete with a seat that can turn, articulating steering, and large wheels. The completed built (tractor and trailer) measures three-and-a-half inches tall and wide, and 14 inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic John Deere 9620R 4WD Tractor

You can acquire this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is priced at $34.99.

10. LEGO Technic Monster Jam Monster Mutt Dalmatian — 42150

LEGO

Monster Jam fans aged seven and up will enjoy the thrilling playing experience provided by this 244-piece kit, with its pull-back function allowing you to launch the LEGO replica just like the real thing. In addition, you can rebuild it into a race truck. The completed model measures four-and-a-half inches tall, four inches wide, and seven inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Monster Jam Monster Mutt Dalmatian

You can purchase this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. It is originally priced at $19.99.

11. LEGO Technic Monster Jam Dragon — 42149

LEGO

Another Monster Jam truck-inspired LEGO set that will soon be retired, this model recreates the Dragon. Designed for kids aged seven and up, this 217-pice model is also a 2-in-1 build, allowing you to convert it to a Crocodile Buggy. A pull-back function is also present. When completed, the replica stands four-and-a-half inches tall, four inches wide, and seven inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Monster Jam Dragon

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. It is priced at $19.99.

12. LEGO Technic Snow Groomer — 42148

LEGO

This 2-in-1 kit allows you to build a snow groomer or a snowmobile. Designed for kids aged seven and up, the set comprises 178 pieces. The completed model measures three inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Snow Groomer

You can get your hands on this set at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The kit is priced at $12.99

13. LEGO Technic Dump Truck — 42147

LEGO

When each of this kit’s pieces has been clicked together, it is sure to provide young LEGO builders aged seven and up with an enjoyable playing experience. However, when you want to change it up, you can take apart the dump truck and reassemble the pieces to create an excavator.

The set comprises 177 pieces. The completed build measures three inches tall, two inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Technic Dump Truck

You can grab this set at all good retail stores and is priced at $12.99.

