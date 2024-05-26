Marvel “fumbled” one important Fantastic Four casting choice, say fans

One beloved TV actor has revealed that he was in the running for Marvel’s new Fantastic Four movie, and fans are devastated he didn’t get the role.

Rahul Kohli broke the news in an interview with Salaam Nerds that he had auditioned to be the leader of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards. It was announced on February 14, 2024 that Pedro Pascal had landed the role of Mister Fantastic instead, alongside the rest of Marvel’s first family, who would be played by Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the upcoming Marvel movie.

Kohli is known among fans for his work in the “Flanaverse”, having starred in a handful of Mike Flanagan’s projects on Netflix. This includes The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher.

Talking about the Marvel role, he said: “Yeah, I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it but I didn’t get it, is the important thing. But on good days, I see the Constantine. It will flare up once and again. And, I love all of them. On good days, you’re like, ‘Man, I’m wanted!’ People really want to see. You’re the guy that people will shout out for anything.”

Evidently, Kohli was clearly a fan favorite choice for many. His supporters have since made it known on social media that they think Marvel dropped the ball by not casting him in the new movie.

As one X user wrote: “RAHUL KOHLI THE PERFECT REED AND YOU FUMBLED????”

“Y’all don’t understand I’m all for Pedro as Mr Fantastic, but knowing he worked with Mike Flanagan part of me died genuinely,” said another.

One comment said: “WE COULD’VE HAVE RAHUL KOHLI?!? I’M SOBBING WE COULD’VE WON CHAT WE REALLY COULD’VE.”

“He’s actually perfect, Marvel fumbled,” wrote another.

“No!!! He’s literally who I wanted and would have cast this is heartbreaking,” added one user.

