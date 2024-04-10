Every LEGO Batman set retiring in 2024: Batcave, Batmobile & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Batman set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

LEGO recently introduced a brand-new LEGO Batman set. Coming in the shape of the incredible LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City, a kit recreating the skyline of Gotham City in an intricately designed three-dimensional artwork. However, with the release of new sets, comes the retirement of currently-available models, from LEGO Icons to, now, LEGO Batman sets.

Here are all the LEGO Batman kits scheduled to be retired in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

Article continues after ad

When will LEGO retire these LEGO Batman sets?

Each of these LEGO sets will be discontinued on December 31, 2024. So, while they are still officially in stock — and, like many other retired sets, such as the LEGO DC 1989 Batmobile, haven’t been handed a post-retirement price increase — it’s best to grab them sooner rather than later.

Article continues after ad

1. LEGO DC Batcave — Shadow Box — 76252

LEGO

This Batman-inspired model is one of the best LEGO Batman sets for adults. It’s a spectacular piece of kit. Authentically recreating the Batcave from Batman Returns, the set features an array of neat design details and elements — such as an illuminated Batsuit vault and moveable items — each revealed when opening the 3981-piece model.

Article continues after ad

When completed the set measures 11 inches tall, 20 inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep. As such, it will make for a marvelous display piece in your home or office.

In addition, a small-scale Batmobile, which is fitted with a duo of shooters, is also included, as are minifigures of six characters, such as Batman, Catwoman, and The Penguin.

Where to buy the LEGO DC Batcave — Shadow Box

This LEGO set is exclusive to the LEGO Store and is priced at $399.99.

2. LEGO DC Batmobile Tumbler — 76240

LEGO

Each of this kit’s 2049 pieces clicks together to create an eye-catching replica of Batman’s Tumbler from director Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Article continues after ad

Designed for Batman fans aged 18 and up, this Batman-inspired LEGO model is authentically designed and extremely detailed, outside and in. The completed build measures six inches tall, nine inches wide, and 17 inches long.

Article continues after ad

Minifigures of Batman and The Joker are included, both of which can be displayed on a display stand next to the brick-built Tumbler.

Where to buy the LEGO DC Batmobile Tumbler

You can grab the LEGO-reimagined Batmobile Tumbler from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy. You can expect to pay $269.99 for this set.

3. LEGO Batman Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase — 76224

LEGO

With this kit, Batman fans from as young as eight years old can immerse themselves in recreating thrilling scenes between Batman and The Joker. Minifigures of both are included.

This 438-piece Batmobile, which is one of the best LEGO Batman sets for kids, measures two inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and 11 inches long. Although not that large, it will still look great when displayed in your home or office.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Batman Batmobile: Batman vs. The Joker Chase

You can purchase this LEGO Batman set from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy. This kit is originally priced at $47.99. However, Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering this set at discounted prices.

Article continues after ad

4. LEGO Batman Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker — 76265

LEGO

If you collect LEGO replicas of Batman’s vehicles, you won’t want to miss out on grabbing this kit while it is still available. Although not that large — it measures two inches tall, nine inches wide, and eight inches nose to tail — it will look great on display, whether on a shelf or a wall. Indeed, the brick-built craft features an indentation, which allows you to do just that.

Article continues after ad

Designed for Batman fans aged eight and up, the set comprises 357 pieces. Minifigures of Batman and The Joker are included.

Where to buy the LEGO Batman Batwing: Batman vs. The Joker

You can acquire this kit from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy. You can expect to pay $37.99 for this set.

5. LEGO Batman Batman Construction Figure — 76259

LEGO

This LEGO Construction figure will look great when displayed among your collection of DC memorabilia. This 275-piece kit accurately recreates Batman in brick format. The 10.5-inch tall figure is fully jointed, allowing you to adjust its arms, shoulders, hips, and legs. The set was designed for kids aged eight and up.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Batman Batman Construction Figure

You can grab this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set is originally priced at $32.99. However, Amazon and Walmart are currently offering this kit at discounted prices.

Article continues after ad

6. LEGO Batman Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker — 76264

LEGO

With this set, Batman fans from as young as four years old can create their own thrilling moments featuring Batman and The Joker. Minifigures of both these characters are included with this set.

To provide pre-schoolers with a user-friendly building experience, the 54-piece kit ships with a Starter Brick. This small-scale Batmobile measures two inches tall, two-and-a-half inches wide, and six-and-a-half inches long.

Where to buy the LEGO Batman Batmobile Pursuit: Batman vs. The Joker

You can purchase this LEGO Batman set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. The set’s original price comes in at $26.99. However, Walmart and Best Buy are currently offering this kit at discounted prices.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.