Incredible LEGO Batman Animated Series set brings Gotham home

LEGO has officially launched the LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City set. Here’s where you can grab it and how much it costs.

LEGO has finally released the much-anticipated LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City set, a must-have for any serious LEGO Batman fans. Designed to celebrate 85 years of Gotham’s caped crusader, this latest kit in LEGO’s Batman collection allows Batman fans aged 18 and up to create a venerable art piece of Gotham City’s skyline.

However, there is much more to this set than meets the eye. Here’s what you can expect from this set, including where you can buy it and how much it costs.

LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City set price

The LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City set set is priced at $299.99. Given its high parts count, in addition to license, you should expect to pay a pretty penny to bring this one home.

Where to buy the LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City set

The LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City is exclusive to the LEGO Store. This means that you’re not going to find it at the usual big box retailers, like a standard release.

LEGO

The LEGO Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City set could be one of the best LEGO Batman sets for adults. Comprising of 4210 bricks, this set is sure to provide experienced LEGO builders with an immersive and rewarding building experience.

In addition, when each piece has been clicked together, it will elicit a feeling of accomplishment when you stand back and marvel at its intricate detailing.

Every building, including Arkham Asylum and Gotham City Court, has been captured in brick format to create an accurate representation of Gotham City’s skyline. The Bat Signal can be seen above the LEGO-reimagined city.

The set also features 15 panels, each of which can be detached to reveal the interiors of Wayne Manor, the Batcave, Arkham Asylum, the activities of villains, and many more. Small-scale versions of the Batmobile and Batwing are also present.

LEGO

Four minifigures, replete with a display stand, are included with this set. They are as follows: Batman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman.

The set incorporates a flip-out stand, allowing you to display it on a shelf. However, this centerpiece can also be hung up against a wall. The model stands 16 inches tall, 30 inches wide, and two-and-a-half inches deep.

