New Lego Star Wars summer lineup revealed: Release dates, prices & more

We’ve rounded up every new LEGO Star Wars kit scheduled to be released in summer 2024, and what you can expect from each.

This year, LEGO is introducing a range of new sets to its Star Wars-inspired collection. To name but a few, there are the LEGO Star Wars 25th-anniversary sets and several kits, such as the spectacular LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor, released in celebration of Star Wars Day.

LEGO has now announced the launch of five more sets, including a new LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar for 2024. We’ve rounded up each of these upcoming kits in meticulous brick-based detail.

1. LEGO Star Wars Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle — 75386

LEGO

Set ID: 75386

Piece count: 289

Minifigures: 4

Age: 7+

MSRP: $39.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

Designed for young Star Wars fans who want to relive thrilling scenes from the third season of The Mandalorian series, this set features four characters, each recreated in a minifigure format. These include Paz Vizsla, Moff Gideon, dressed in Dark Trooper armor, and a duo of Imperial Praetorian Guards. There are also an array of accessories, such as a jetpack, included in the playset.

Measuring five inches tall, seven-and-a-half inches wide, and three inches deep, the completed model is equipped with an armored door, replete with a slam-shut trigger, control panels, and a rotating stud-shooter turret. A storage box, which features a (brick-based) thermal detonator, is also present.

2. LEGO Star Wars Ambush on Mandalore Battle Pack — 75373

LEGO

Set ID: 75373

Piece count: 109

Minifigures: 4

Age: 6+

MSRP: $19.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

Built for battle, this set comprises a brick-built rock formation, which includes a cave, a storage box with a thermal detonator element, and a stud-shooting cannon. The completed model measures three inches tall, six-and-a-half inches wide, and three-and-a-half inches deep.

The kit contains four collectible minifigures of popular characters. There is a Mandalorian Nite Owl, a Mandalorian Warrior, and a couple of Imperial Commandos for all of your army-building needs at a reasonable price.

Several accessories, which include jetpack elements and blaster pistols, are included to allow you to relive the battle action of the ambush on Mandalore. A neat addition, the set ships with a transparent LEGO element, which you can affix to a jetpack-equipped minifigure to make it look like they are flying through the air.

3. LEGO Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter — 75391

LEGO

Set ID: 75391

Piece count: 99

Minifigures: 1

Age: 6+

MSRP: $12.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

A must-have set for collectors of LEGO Star Wars Microfighters, this miniature-scale model of Captain Rex’s Y-Wing is a brilliant addition to LEGO’s Star Wars-inspired miniatures. Although measuring only one inch tall, three inches wide, and four-and-a-half inches nose to tail, it’s equipped with a duo of stud shooters to allow for an action-packed play experience.

In addition, the kit ships with a minifigure of Captain Rex himself. Accessories include also include two blaster pistols.

4. LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker X-Wing Mech — 75390

LEGO

Set ID: 75390

Piece count: 195

Minifigures: 1

Age: 6+

MSRP: $15.99

Release date: June 1, 2024

This Star Wars-inspired LEGO Mech set is sure to provide Star Wars fans from as young as six years old with a fun-filled playing experience. Standing five inches tall, the brick-built X-Wing mech suit features a cockpit for the Luke Skywalker minifigure that’s included with this set, a large lightsaber, a stud-shooting blaster, and an adjustable X-Wing jetpack.

In addition, the model’s hands, arms, legs, and feet are articluated, allowing you to pose it during play, and for when you pop it into your LEGO collection, with a dynamic pose.

5. LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2024 — 75395

LEGO

Set ID: 75395

Piece count: 368

Minifigures: 5 + 1 Droid figure

Age: 6+

MSRP: $44.99

Release date: September 1, 2024

Although Christmas is still some time away, LEGO has already revealed this year’s Star Wars-inspired Advent Calendar. Scheduled to be released on September 1, 2024, the kit was designed to take Star Wars fans through the 25-year history of LEGO Star Wars sets. For those interested in its contents, read below, but you might want to skip over this if you want to keep the surprise a secret.

The kit includes a host of neat builds, such as small-scale versions of several iconic starships. There are an X-Wing, Millennium Falcon, Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser, Razor Crest, Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, and many more.

The kit contains five minifigures of iconic characters, with the Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia minifigures dressed in holiday attire. There are also minifigures of Ahsoka Tano, a 501st Clone Trooper, a Praetorian Guard, and a figure of a Super Battle Droid.

When will LEGO release these LEGO Star Wars sets?

The first four of the following sets are penned in to be released on June 1, 2024. However, you’d have to wait a bit longer for the LEGO Star Wars 2024 Advent Calendar. The latter model will be launched on September 1, 2024.

