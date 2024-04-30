GamingLego

Every LEGO BrickHeadz set retiring in 2024: Star Wars, Harry Potter & more

Marius Boonzaier
Three of the LEGO BrickHeadz sets retiring in 2024LEGO

We’ve rounded up every LEGO BrickHeadz set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued. 

LEGO’s BrickHeadz collection comprises myriad kits, each recreating much-loved characters from various themes — ranging from LEGO Star Wars to LEGO Harry Potter — in brick format. However, several of these sets are destined to be retired in 2024. We’ve rounded up each of them and where you can buy them before they are discontinued. 

When will LEGO retire these LEGO BrickHeadz sets? 

Each of the following LEGO BrickHeadz kits will be discontinued on December 31, 2024. 

Every LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz set retiring in 2024

A trio of Star Wars-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz sets, including a soon-to-be-released model, is scheduled to be discontinued at the end of 2024. These include brick-built figures of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and more. 

1. LEGO BrickHeadz Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader — 40547

The LEGO BrickHeadz Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40547
  • Release date: 2022
  • Piece count: 260 
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
ProsCons
Two iconic characters in one setObi-Wan Kenobi figure not as detailed as Darth Vader
Lightsaber accessories
Reasonably priced

Two iconic Star Wars characters in one set, this kit is one of the best LEGO BrickHeadz sets you can currently buy (until the end of 2024, that is). A must-have set for fans of the galaxy far, far away, the three-inch-tall, brick-built duo of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader looks great. The latter is the most detailed of the two, though. Lightsaber accessories are included. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader

This Star Wars-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz set is exclusive to the LEGO Store

Get it at LEGO

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Tusken Raider — 40615

The LEGO BrickHeadz Tusken Raider on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40615
  • Release date: 2023
  • Piece count: 152
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $9.99
ProsCons
Overall detailNot as sought-after as other Star Wars-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz sets
Neat use of bricks
Reasonably priced

With this set, LEGO did their level best to recreate a Tusken Raider in brick format. Considering the detail, especially the neat use of bricks to mimic a Tuskan Raider’s mask, LEGO succeeded. Although not comprising that many pieces, the overall detail is impressive. In addition, the set ships with a gaffi stick and blaster accessories. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Tusken Raider

This kit is exclusive to the LEGO Store. 

Get it at LEGO

3. LEGO BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace — 40676

The LEGO BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace set on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40676
  • Release date: 2024
  • Piece count: 732
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $54.99
ProsCons
Six Star Wars characters in one setRetiring only months after launch
Assembling the host of characters will be enthralling
Looks great on display

This kit is one of the new LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz sets scheduled to soon be released along with an array of LEGO Star Wars sets, such as the much-anticipated LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor

Comprising an ensemble of six Star Wars characters assembled from 732 pieces, this set will provide Star Wars enthusiasts with an exciting building experience, which you can share with a fellow fan of the galaxy far, far away. 

The set includes brick-built figures of Anakin Skywalker, Jar Jar Binks, Darth Maul, Queen Amidala, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Captain Panaka. Accessories are also present. The tallest model measures two-and-a-half inches in height. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace

Although not officially available yet, this LEGO-exclusive set will launch on May 1, 2024. 

Get it at LEGO

Every LEGO Harry Potter BrickHeadz set retiring in 2024

Come the end of 2024, a quartet of LEGO BrickHeadz sets taking inspiration from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be discontinued. These include kits comprising figures of Harry Potter, Sirius Black, and Draco Malfoy.

1. LEGO BrickHeadz Prisoner of Azkaban Figures — 40677

Prisoner of Azkaban FiguresLEGO
  • Set ID: 40677
  • Release date: 2024
  • Piece count: 697
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $49.99
ProsCons
Best LEGO BrickHeadz Harry Potter set currently availableRetiring after less than a year
Five figures in one set
Fun to build

Scheduled for retirement after a lifespan of less than a year, this set was released among a range of new LEGO Harry Potter sets in 2024. For avid Potterheads, this set is a must-have. 

Comprising five, three-inch-tall buildable figures, when completed it will look spectacular among your collection of Harry Potter memorabilia. There are Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Sirius Black, and a Dementor. A neat addition, the latter is displayed on a transparent brick to recreate a floating effect. A brick-built Stag Patronus is also present. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Prisoner of Azkaban Figures

You can grab this set at LEGO. 

Get it at LEGO

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Harry Potter & Cho Chang — 40616

The LEGO BrickHeadz Harry Potter & Cho Chang set on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40616
  • Release date: 2023
  • Piece count: 267
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
ProsCons
Vibrantly-colored pieces used for both modelsCho Chang figure could be more detailed
Harry Potter figure is very detailed
Accessory of Golden Snitch included

Dressed in Gryffindor and Ravenclaw’s Quidditch uniforms respectively, this two-figure set comprising three-inch-tall figures of Harry Potter and Cho Chang looks spectacular. Each is made up of vibrantly-colored pieces. The Harry Potter model is the more detailed of the two, though. Broomstick accessories for each and a Golden Snitch for Harry are included. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Harry Potter & Cho Chang

You can purchase this kit from LEGO. 

Get it at LEGO

3. LEGO BrickHeadz Draco Malfoy & Cedric Diggory — 40617

The LEGO BrickHeadz Draco Malfoy & Cedric Diggory set on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40617
  • Release date: 2023
  • Piece count: 262
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
ProsCons
Accurate design detailsFigures could have been included with the LEGO BrickHeadz Harry Potter & Cho Chang set
Quidditch Cup accessory
Reasonably priced

If you are planning on grabbing the LEGO BrickHeadz Harry Potter & Cho Chang set, this kit is a must-have to complete the LEGO BrickHeadz collection of figures inspired by Quidditch players. 

Comprising brick-built models of Draco Malfoy and Cedric Diggory, each dressed in their respective Hogwarts House’s uniforms, it will look great next to the above-mentioned figures. The models included with this set are a touch shorter, though, with each measuring two-and-a-half inches tall. Accessories of broomsticks and a Quidditch cup are included. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Draco Malfoy & Cedric Diggory

This set is only available at LEGO. As such, you can purchase it from the LEGO Store. 

Get it at LEGO

4. LEGO BrickHeadz Kingsley Shacklebolt & Nymphadora Tonks — 40618

The LEGO BrickHeadz Kingsley Shacklebolt & Nymphadora Tonks on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40618
  • Release date: 2023
  • Piece count: 250
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
ProsCons
Colorful pieces make this an eye-catching setNot as sought-after as other Harry Potter-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz sets
Overall detail
Looks great on display

Remaining faithful to the Harry Potter characters each is inspired by, the buildable figures of Kingsley Shacklebolt and Nymphadora Tonks look superb. The vibrantly-colored pieces used for Kingsley’s iconic outfit and Nymphadora’s hair make it eye-catching. Each figure stands three inches tall. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Kingsley Shacklebolt & Nymphadora Tonks

This kit is only available at LEGO. 

Get it at LEGO

Every LEGO Lord of the Rings BrickHeadz set retiring in 2024

A trio of Lord of the Rings-inspired LEGO BrickHeadz kits is penned in to be discontinued to Middle Earth at the end of 2024. These include sets comprising figures of Frodo, Gandalf the Grey, and more. 

1. LEGO BrickHeadz Frodo & Gollum — 40630

LEGO BrickHeadz Frodo & Gollum on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40630
  • Release date: 2023
  • Piece count: 184
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $14.99
ProsCons
Accurate proportionsGollum figure could be more detailed
Detailed Frodo figureMore pieces would be welcomed
Great gift

The three-inch-tall Frodo figure looks especially great, with this brick-built model featuring Frodo’s authentic outfit and cape. Sword and ring elements are also present. 

The LEGO-reimagined Gollum, which holds a fish element, stands one-and-a-half inches tall to reflect the relative sizes of the two characters. However, this model isn’t quite as detailed. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Frodo & Gollum

Like the above sets, this kit is exclusive to the LEGO Store. 

Get it at LEGO

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Gandalf the Grey & Balrog — 40631

LEGO BrickHeadz Gandalf the Grey & Balrog on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40631
  • Release date: 2023
  • Piece count: 348
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
ProsCons
Neat detailingBalrog figure’s design looks fussy
Taller than other LEGO BrickHeadz figures
Reasonably priced

Recreating the iconic scene between Gandalf the Grey and Balrog from Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, this set will make for a great gift for Lord of the Rings fans. Both the buildable figures of Gandalf the Grey and Balrog look great, though the latter’s design is somewhat fussy. Each model measures three-and-a-half inches tall. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Gandalf the Grey & Balrog

This set is only available at the LEGO Store. 

Get it at LEGO

Get it at LEGO

3. LEGO BrickHeadz Aragorn & Arwen — 40632

The LEGO BrickHeadz Aragorn & Arwen on displayLEGO
  • Set ID: 40632
  • Release date: 2023
  • Piece count: 261
  • Age: 10+
  • MSRP: $19.99
ProsCons
Overall detail of Aragorn figureArwen figure could be more detailed
Reasonably priced
Great gift

Aragorn is one of the most popular characters in Lord of the Rings. However, not only does this set include a brick-built figure of this Ranger of the North, it features his love, Arwen (in LEGO format, of course). Although both models feature authentic detailing, it’s the Aragorn figure that’s the most detailed of the two. Both figures measure three inches tall. 

Where to buy the LEGO BrickHeadz Aragorn & Arwen

This set is exclusive to the LEGO Store. 

Get it at LEGO

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

About The Author

Marius Boonzaier

Marius is a LEGO writer at Dexerto. With a BA (Hons) in Journalism, he has worked for several print and online publications, writing about myriad topics, which, now includes a love of his: LEGO. Contact: marius.boonzaier@dexerto.com.

