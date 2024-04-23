LEGO Star Wars May 4th: Every set revealed

Here’s a list of every LEGO Star Wars set, merchandise, and free gift revealed for Star Wars Day, May 4th, to make sure you don’t miss out.

On May 4, 2024, Star Wars fans young and old will celebrate Star Wars Day. Joining in the celebrations, LEGO will introduce a range of new LEGO Star Wars sets and merchandise, and offer exciting free gifts with purchases. We’ve compiled a list of everything you can expect from LEGO this coming Star Wars Day.

New LEGO Star Wars sets for May 4th

Penned in to join LEGO’s Star Wars collection, LEGO will introduce five new sets to its Star Wars theme. These include a highly-anticipated box-fresh LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set to brick-built versions of a Droideka and Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator.

1. LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor — 75382

LEGO

Set ID: 75382

Piece count: 1931

Minifigures: 1 + 1 droid figure

Age: 18+

MSRP: $229.99

Release date: May 4th, 2024 (May 1st, 2024 for LEGO Insiders)

Exclusive to the LEGO Store, the most anticipated new release to LEGO’s Star Wars theme comes in the shape of an Ultimate Collector Series TIE Interceptor. It’s a spectacular piece of kit, designed to offer adult fans of the galaxy far, far away with an enthralling building experience as they click together each of this set’s bricks.

Hands down the best TIE Interceptor model ever created by LEGO, this set, once the build is complete, looks marvelous. The kit’s intricate design recreates the TIE Interceptor from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi to a T. There are the iconic wings, rear-mounted motor, and laser cannons. The cockpit is accessed via the opening hatch.

In addition, this 12.5-inch-tall, 13-inches-wide, and 16-inch-long model can be fixed to a display stand. A 25th anniversary brick is also included, as is an information plaque featuring all the details of a TIE Interceptor. The ensemble is completed by the addition of a TIE Pilot minifigure and a Mouse droid figure.

2. LEGO Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama — 75380

LEGO

Set ID: 75380

Piece count: 718

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $79.99

Release date: May 1st, 2024

Recreating the action-packed Mos Espa Podrace from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in brick format, this upcoming set is a worthy addition to your Star Wars-inspired LEGO diorama collection.

However, not only will the completed build look great on display, the assembly process will be rewarding. When launched, this brick-built diorama will feature the second-largest piece count of any LEGO Star Wars diorama you can buy.

Setting the scene, the authentically-designed model reimagines the moment Anakin Skywalker and Sebulba’s Podracers fly through the Canyons of the Mos Espa Podracing circuit. A minifigure of the former and LEGO figure of the latter would have been a neat addition to this set, though.

The completed set measures four-and-a-half inches tall, five-and-a-half inches deep, and 12 inches long. The kit includes a plaque with Qui-Gon Jinn’s words, “Remember, concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don’t think. Use your instincts”, and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick.

3. LEGO Star Wars Droideka — 75381

LEGO

Set ID: 75381

Piece count: 583

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $64.99

Release date: May 1st, 2024

Standing eight inches tall, the LEGO-reimagined Droideka will make for a great display piece in your collection of Star Wars-inspired LEGO kits. The brick-built destroyer droid features adjustable arms, allowing you to pose it in a “shooting” motion, and can be converted into a ball shape.

Although the set doesn’t contain any minifigures, it does include a small-scale, buildable Droideka, which is a welcome addition to the kit. An information plaque and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary brick is also included.

4. LEGO Star Wars Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator — 75383

LEGO

Set ID: 75383

Piece count: 640

Minifigures: 4

Age: 9+

MSRP: $69.99

Release date: May 1st, 2024

LEGO’s Star Wars portfolio comprises many sets designed for young fans of the galaxy far, far away. However, once launched, the LEGO version of Darth Maul’s Sith Infiltrator will be one of the best.

This kit provides not only an involving building experience, but, when the model is completed, its action-packed elements allows for a thrilling playing experience. With this set, you can immerse yourself into the scene where Darth Maul is in pursuit of Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The 11-inches-long, seven-and-a-half-inches wide, and three-inches-tall Sith Infiltrator features folding wings, retractable landing gear, two spring-loaded shooters, and a droid-dropping function, which is operated via a trigger. The set also includes a small-scale model of a Bloodfin speeder.

Reimagined in minifigure format, four Star Wars characters are present. These are Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, Anakin Skywalker, and, most notably, a 25th anniversary Saw Gerrera. There are also accessories for each minifigure.

5. LEGO Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape — 75378

LEGO

Set ID: 75378

Piece count: 221

Minifigures: 3 + 1 microfigure

Age: 8+

MSRP: $29.99

Release date: May 1st, 2024

Although not comprising an extensive number of pieces, with this kit, young Star Wars fans can immerse themselves into the thrilling BARC Speeder escape scene from Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 with the LEGO-reimagined speeder and quartet of characters included with this set. There are Kelleran Beq, two 501st Clone Troopers, and a microfigure of Grogu.

Measuring one-and-a-half inches tall, three-and-a-half inches wide, and seven-and-a-half inches in length, the speeder model is equipped with a minifigure cockpit, a removable side car to which Grogu’s hoverpram can be fixed, and a couple of stud shooters. An array of accessories, such as blue and green lightsabers and blaster pistons, are included.

New LEGO BrickHeadz Star sets for May 4th

In 2024, LEGO released a selection of new LEGO BrickHeadz sets taking inspiration from Marvel characters, such as Spider-Man, to Disney characters, such as Stitch. However, new Star Wars-inspired models were missing from the line-up… Up until now, that is.

Come May 2024, LEGO will introduce a duo of LEGO BrickHeadz sets, which includes one comprising six characters and a brick-built model of Clone Commander Cody. Both of these kits will be exclusively available from LEGO.

1. LEGO BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace — 40676

LEGO

Set ID: 40676

Piece count: 732

Age: 10+

MSRP: $54.99

Release date: May 1st, 2024

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this kit includes LEGO-reimagined models of six iconic characters. The ensemble comprises Anakin Skywalker, Jar Jar Binks, Darth Maul, Queen Amidala, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Captain Panaka, each of which can be displayed atop individual baseplates.

The tallest of these buildable models stands two-and-a-half inches tall, with the width and depth of each character coming in at one-and-a-half inches and two inches, respectively.

In addition, the set features several accessory elements, which include young Anakin’s hammer and Darth Maul’s signature red lightsaber.

When released, this set must be included in your LEGO BrickHeadz collection. Not only will it look great on display, but the building experience, which you can share with fellow LEGO builders, will be immersive.

2. LEGO BrickHeadz Clone Commander Cody — 40675

LEGO

Set ID: 40675

Piece count: 147

Age: 10+

MSRP: $9.99

Release date: May 1st, 2024

When released, this set will be the second Clone Commander Cody-inspired LEGO model you can buy. Although not as impressive as the LEGO’s Clone Commander Cody Helmet, this soon-to-be-released LEGO BrickHeadz kit’s design, albeit in smaller scale, remains true to the Grand Army of the Republic Clone Marshal Commander.

Standing three inches tall, two inches wide, and two inches deep, the completed figure, with its authentic detailing and accessories, will look great on display. Accessories include a holoprojector and blaster pistol.

LEGO Star Wars The Force of Creativity coffee-table book — 5008878

LEGO

Commemorating 25-year partnership between LEGO and the Star Wars film franchise, LEGO will soon introduce a collectible coffee-table book. Presented in a beautifully-designed slipcase, the 312-page book tells the story of LEGO Star Wars.

The story is told through interviews, which have been conducted with over 50 insiders from the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm, and illustrations, the latter of which depicting previously-unseen development artwork, character designs, and more.

In addition, the hardcover book features a range of Star Wars memorabilia, which includes art prints, a sketch of a print ad from 1999, a postcard featuring the first LEGO Star Wars logo, developmental art of an unreleased Zam Wesell minifigure, the script of an unproduced animation, and facsimiles.

Exclusive to the LEGO Store, this book is a must-have for Star Wars fans. The book will be priced at $149.99.

Free gifts with purchases for May 4th

In celebration of Star Wars Day, LEGO will offer a trio of free gifts with purchases, ranging from a brick-built Trade Federation Troop Carrier to a collectible coin.

1. LEGO Star Wars Trade Federation Troop Carrier — 40686

LEGO

Set ID: 40686

Piece count: 262

Minifigures: 8 droids

Age: 10+

Available from: May 1, 2024

How to get it: Purchases of LEGO Star Wars sets priced $160 and over

The LEGO-reimagined Trade Federation Troop Carrier makes for a marvelous free gift, not only considering its piece count (for a free kit, that is), but the playing immersive role-playing experience it will provide Star Wars fans from as young as 10 years old as they recreate scenes from the Battle of Naboo from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Valued at $29.94, this free set features a buildable Trade Federation Troop Carrier, replete with a rear rack, which can slide out and unfold. The latter item has space for six Battle Droids, each of which is equipped with a blaster. A duo of Pilot Battle Droids is also included. The completed model measures three inches tall and wide, and eight inches long.

2. LEGO Star Wars AAT — 30680

LEGO

Set ID: 30680

Piece count: 75

Minifigures: 0

Age: 6+

Available from: May 1, 2024

How to get it: Purchases of LEGO Star Wars sets priced $40 and over

Comprising 75 pieces, this free gift, which is valued at $4.99, will make for a great gift for the youngest of Star Wars fans when you purchase one of the larger kits. Commemorating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this small-scale, brick-built ATT features a rotating laser cannon.

3. LEGO Star Wars Collect Battle of Yavin — 5008818

LEGO

ID: 5008818

Age: 6+

Available from: May 1, 2024

How to get it: Purchases of LEGO Star Wars sets priced $90 and over; exclusive to LEGO Insiders

Exclusive to LEGO Insiders, this commemorative coin depicts the iconic moment from Star Wars Episode IV’s thrill-inducing finale when Darth Vader set his sights on Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing. Valued at $14.99, this unique piece of memorabilia is packaged in a neat display box.

