Every LEGO Star Wars set retiring in 2024: Millennium Falcon, R2-D2 & more

We’ve rounded up every LEGO Star Wars set retiring in 2024, and where you can buy each of them before they are discontinued.

LEGO’s Star Wars portfolio comprises an array of marvelous sets. Recently, LEGO announced an array of new Star Wars-inspired models, scheduled to be released on May 1, 2024. However, with the introduction of new kits, such as LEGO Icons, LEGO Harry Potter, and LEGO Ideas, comes the retirement of older sets.

The LEGO Star Wars range is no exception. In 2024, several kits will be discontinued. So, before they are retired, it’s best to grab them while you can. We’ve rounded up every LEGO Star Wars set retiring in 2024 and where you can buy each of them.

When will these LEGO Star Wars sets be retired?

Each of the following LEGO Star Wars sets will, along with every LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series set retiring in 2024, be discontinued on December 31, 2024.

1. LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon — 75257

Set ID: 75257

Piece count: 1353

Minifigures: 5 + 2 droid figures

Age: 9+

MSRP: $169.99

Pros Cons Looks great on display Overshadowed by the LEGO Star Wars UCS model Detailed inside and out Not as expensive as UCS model

Arguably the most iconic ship from the galaxy far, far away, since the year 2000, LEGO has released heaps of brick-built Millennium Falcons. The model seen here was released in 2019 and is currently one of three LEGO-reimagined Millennium Falcons you can buy.

The other two come in the shape of the new LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon 25th anniversary kit and the spectacular LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon. Both sets are some of the best LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon sets of all time.

The one seen here may not be considered among the latter. Still, it remains one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets for kids, with this model being designed for Star Wars fans from as young as nine years old. However, with a piece count of 1353 bricks, adults will enjoy the building experience just as much.

In addition, this LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon, although not as large as the latter iteration, remains as intricately designed as you’d expect from a LEGO-built Millennium Falcon. The kit features an array of neat details, inside and out, which makes it a great display piece. It measures 5 inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 17 inches long.

The kit includes mini-figures of Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, and Boolio. R2-D2 and D-O LEGO droid figures are also present.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Although there have been Millennium Falcon LEGO replicas introduced in the same year, larger models such as this aren’t launched that often. These sets generally appear every one to three years.

So, if you don’t want to miss out on adding this kit to your Star Wars collection, it’s best to do so sooner rather than later, especially considering the price increases associated with retired LEGO Star Wars sets, such as those that are still in stock at Amazon.

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy.

2. LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina — 75290

Set ID: 75290

Piece count: 3187

Minifigures: 20 + 1 droid figure

Age: 18+

MSRP: $399.99

Pros Cons Rewarding building experience Expensive Intricate detailing Great selection of minifigures

Comprising of thousands of pieces, culminating with brick-built Landspeeders, a cast of Star Wars characters (in minifigure format, of course), and, of course, a LEGO recreation of the Mos Eisley Cantina, this kit is a must-have for adult LEGO Star Wars fans.

Article continues after ad

The building experience is significant, as its part count might suggest, but the most notable thing about the set is just how much of an impact it will make while on display.;

The completed build measures seven-and-a-half inches tall, 20.5 inches wide, and 23 inches deep. However, once the set has been assembled, this kit allows you to not only marvel at its authentic detailing, but also functions as a playset for you to recreate scenes from the Star Wars series.

Article continues after ad

The ensemble of minifigures include Chewbacca, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ponda Baba, Garindan, and Labria, among many others. An R2-D2 LEGO droid figure and a Dewback LEGO figure are also included.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina

You can acquire this kit from LEGO or Amazon.

3. LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 — 75308

Set ID: 75308

Piece count: 2314

Minifigures: 1 droid figure

Age: 18+

MSRP: $239.99

Pros Cons Best LEGO R2-D2 to date Expensive compared to the other LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 model Looks great on display Immersive functions

Along with the LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary sets, LEGO introduced a 1050-piece R2-D2. However, although a marvelous kit in its own right, no brick-built R2-D2 comes close to the model released in 2021; it’s hands down the best R2-D2 ever created by LEGO. It’s much pricier than the recently-revealed, 25th anniversary kit, though.

Article continues after ad

However, for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, it’s well worth every penny. Not only does it offer a rewarding building experience, but, when each brick has been clicked together, the completed build is brimming with features.This includes a rotating head, a rising periscope, opening front hatches, and a retractable mid-leg, and much more.,

Article continues after ad

As such, this 12.5-inch-tall LEGO version of everyone’s favorite droid looks spectacular, viewed from up close or from afar. It will make for a great display piece. A LEGO droid figure of R2-D2 is included.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2

You can grab this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

4. LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca — 75371

Set ID: 75371

Piece count: 2319

Minifigures: 1

Age: 18+

MSRP: $199.99

Pros Cons Immersive building experience Lack of functions Looks great on display Reasonably priced

This set is one of the most impressive brick-built Chewbacca sets ever created by LEGO. It was only released in September 1, 2023, but is already set to be retired at the end of 2024.

Arguably not as desirable as the 2021 R2-D2 mentioned above, the 18-inch-tall, LEGO-reimagined Chewbacca remains a must-have for adult Star Wars fans. Not only does it offer a rewarding building experience, but, with its authentic design, it will look great on display, especially when placed next to the model of R2-D2. A minifigure of Chewbacca is included with this kit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca

You can purchase this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

5. LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer — 75356

Set ID: 75356

Piece count: 630

Minifigures: 0

Age: 18+

MSRP: $69.99

Pros Cons Authentic exterior detailing No larger version currently available Great display piece No minifigures Reasonably priced

A model designed to be displayed (and for good reason; it looks spectacular), this LEGO-reimagined starship will make for a great centerpiece, whether it’s displayed on a shelf in your home or on the desk in your office. In addition, it won’t take up that much space compared to its UCS Star Destroyer cousins, which can be up to four feet in length.

Although measuring only 17 inches from nose to tail, the completed build looks marvelous. In addition, it ships with a display stand and a plaque, the latter of which commemorates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer

You can acquire this kit from LEGO or Walmart.

6. LEGO Star Wars Ghost & Phantom II — 75357

Set ID: 75357

Piece count: 1394

Minifigures: 4 + 1 droid figure

Age: 10+

MSRP: $159.99

Pros Cons Rewarding building experience, No larger version is currently available Immersive playing experience Detailed interior and exterior

Brimming with an array of authentic elements, such as a detachable front end, opening hatches, a removable turret, and spring-loaded shooters, this LEGO Star Wars set will provide young Star Wars fans with an immersive playing experience. However, considering this kit’s piece count, the building experience will be equally immersive.

Article continues after ad

In addition, when you’ve clicked together each of this model’s pieces and relived action-packed scenes from the galaxy far, far away, you can also display this Star Wars-inspired set. It measures our-and-a-half inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 13.5 inches long.

Article continues after ad

The set contains minifigures of General Hera Syndulla, Lt. Beyta, Jacen Syndulla, and First Officer Hawkins. There’s also a Chopper (C1-10P) LEGO droid figure.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Ghost & Phantom II

You can grab this set from LEGO or Amazon.

7. LEGO Star Wars Coruscant Guard Gunship — 75354

Set ID: 75354

Piece count: 1083

Minifigures: 5

Age: 9+

MSRP: $139.99

Pros Cons Authentic design, Interior could be more detailed Immersive playing experience Neat elements

With a piece count of 1083, this set is sure to provide every Star Wars fan from as young as nine years old with an engrossing building experience. In addition, the completed model is built for action, with its two pilot cockpits and duo of stud shooters. The interior also features space for minifigures and equipment, allowing for it to be neatly packed away after play. The completed model measures 14.5 inches from nose to tail.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Five Star Wars characters are included with this set. These are Chancellor Palpatine, Commander Fox, two Coruscant Guards, and Padmé Amidala, all of which feature accessories.

Where to buy the Coruscant Guard Gunship

You can purchase this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

8. LEGO Star Wars New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter — 75364

Set ID: 75364

Piece count: 1056

Minifigures: 3 + 1 droid figure

Age: 9+

MSRP: $109.99

Pros Cons Two starships in one set Both models could do with more intricate detailing Immersive building experience Reasonably priced

Two starships in one box, what’s not to like? This LEGO Star Wars set comprises brick-built versions of a New Republic E-Wing and Shin Hat’s Starfighter. As such, it allows you to share the action-packed playing experience with a fellow Star Wars fan.

Both models are fitted with a duo of stud shooters and cockpits for the included minifigures, all of which feature accessories. In addition, the LEGO-reimagined E-Wing features retractable landing gear.

Article continues after ad

This set contains minifiigures of Baylan Skoll, Shin Hati, and Captain Porter. A LEGO figure of a New Republic Astromech Droid is also included.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter

You can purchase this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

9. LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor — 75348

Set ID: 75348

Piece count: 957

Minifigures: 3 + 1 droid figure

Age: 9+

MSRP: $99.99

Pros Cons Two starships in one set Fang Fighter model could be more detailed Immersive playing experience Reasonably priced

Comprising two ships, this action-packed set allows you to share not only the building joy with fellow Star Wars fans, but also the thrilling playing experience provided by this kit. Both models are equipped with minifigure cockpits and a duo of spring-loaded shooters.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the Fang Fighter replica features a storage compartment for weapons, while the brick-built TIE Interceptor, which arguably looks the best of the two builds, is equipped with a top hatch.

Article continues after ad

The cast of LEGO minifigures include The Mandalorian, replete with a darksaber, The Mandalorian Fleet Commander, which comes with a blaster pistol and a jetpack, and a TIE Pilot. The set also features an R2-E6 LEGO droid figure.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, or Best Buy, the latter of which is currently offering this set at a $8 discount. However, if you want an even more detailed LEGO TIE Interceptor, it’s worth making a note in your diary for May 1, 2024, as LEGO will be releasing a new LEGO Star Wars TIE Interceptor.

10. LEGO Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base — 75365

Set ID: 75365

Piece count: 1066

Minifigures: 10 + 2 droid figures

Age: 8+

MSRP: $169.99

Pros Cons Neat functions Too expensive for a set designed for kids Small-scale Y-wing included Immersive playing experience

This set features a detailed command room, a pilot briefing roof, and a medal ceremony stage. In addition, to add some action-packed elements, it includes a duo of spring-loaded shooters. Allowing you to recreate scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope, the set ships with a host of minifigures, including a Garven Dreis figure, which, when this set was released in 2023, was new.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Among the host of minifigures included with this kit are Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, General Dodonna, and a Rebel Fleet Trooper. There are also droid figures of R2-D2 and R2-BHD.

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base

You can grab this kit at LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

11. LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber — 75347

Set ID: 75347

Piece count: 625

Minifigures: 3 + 1 droid figure

Age: 9+

MSRP: $64.99

Pros Cons Authentic detailing No larger version currently available Torpedo-dropping function Immersive playing experience

If you are a collector of Star Wars starships, this kit is a worthy addition to your collection. Released in 2023, it’s one of a scant few TIE Bomber replicas ever created by LEGO. In addition, it’s the only other brick-built TIE Bomber released by LEGO that has a similar amount of detail to the 225-piece model introduced in 2003.

Article continues after ad

However, the contemporary version features more pieces, making it even more detailed. It also boasts more features, which include two stud shooters and, most notably, a torpedo-dropping function.

The set ships with minifigures of Darth Vader, Vice Admiral Sloane, and a TIE Bomber Pilot. A LEGO figure of a Gonk Droid is also present.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars TIE Bomber

You can purchase this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. It’s worth noting that the latter three stores are currently offering this kit at discounted prices.

12. LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank — 75361

Set ID: 75361

Piece count: 526

Minifigures: 2 + 1 microfigure

Age: 9+

MSRP: $49.99

Pros Cons Authentic elements Only Spider Tank LEGO model currently available Grogu microfigure included Reasonably priced

With this set, Star Wars fans can immerse themselves in the battle action from the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The brick-built Spider Tank is equipped with several action-focused elements, the most notable of which comes in the shape of two stud shooters. An array of accessories for the included minifigures are also present.



There are also two figures included with the set, and an additional micro-scale figure of the show’s iconic mascot, Grogu.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Spider Tank

You can acquire this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy, the latter three of which are currently offering this kit at discounted prices.

13. LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter — 75346

Set ID: 75346

Piece count: 285

Minifigures: 2

Age: 8+

MSRP: $34.99

Pros Cons Neat functions, even for its size Too expensive considering its piece count Immersive playing experience Vane minifigure

This set is sure to spark the imaginations of young Star Wars fans. The brick-built Pirate Snub Fighter is equipped with several action-packed features, such as stud shooters and a thermal-detonator element. Accessories for the minifigures of a Snub Fighter pilot and Vane are also included.This set actually marks the first appearance of Vane in minifigure form, which is bound to become collectible in the future. The completed model measures nine-and-a-half inches from nose to tail.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter

Released in 2023, you can grab this set from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy. All three of the latter stores are currently offering this kit at discounted prices.

14. LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter — 75333

Set ID: 75333

Piece count: 282

Minifigures: 2 + 1 droid figure

Age: 7+

MSRP: $29.99

Pros Cons Great gift for young Star Wars fans No larger version currently available Authentic design elements Immersive playing experience

Although not comprising that many pieces (282, to be precise), this LEGO Star Wars set will keep Star Wars fans from as young as seven years and older with a simple starship to build. The kit includes an array of neat elements, ranging from an opening cockpit and retractable landing gear to an attachment spot for the R4-P17 droid’s head and a duo of stud shooters.

In addition to the LEGO droid figure, the set includes minifigures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Taun We.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter

You can get this set from LEGO, Amazon, or Walmart, the latter of which is currently offering this kit at a $6 discount.

15. LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter — 75360

Set ID: 75360

Piece count: 253

Minifigures: 1 + 1 droid figure

Age: 8+

MSRP: $34.99

Pros Cons Immersive playing experience No larger version for adults currently available Adjustable wings Yoda and R2-D2 figures

A great gift for young Star Wars fans, this LEGO version of Yoda’s starfighter will keep them preoccupied for hours on end as they recreate iconic moments from the Star Wars galaxy with the brick-built ship and minifigure of Yoda and LEGO droid figure of R2-D2.

Article continues after ad

In addition, the kit is equipped with several neat features, which include adjustable wings and spring-loaded shooters. The completed model measures two-and-a-half inches tall, six inches wide, and five inches long.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy the LEGO Star Wars Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter

You can grab this kit from LEGO, Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy.

