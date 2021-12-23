All Genshin Impact character skins, outfits and leaked cosmetics

Genshin Impact skins enable travelers to change their favorite character’s outfit, drastically altering their in-game appearance. While miHoYo has only added a few cosmetics to the game, a number of Genshin Impact leaks have revealed some new character skins.

Genshin Impact character outfits are some of the most desirable items in the game, sitting alongside popular weapon and unit banners. Not only do skins provide a fresh look for both 5-star and 4-stars, but they also help showcase your favorite characters in style.

New character outfits have been a highly requested feature in Genshin Impact since the title’s release, with many players wanting miHoYo to add even more to the game. Fortunately, there are a number of skins that are available to purchase and unlock.

Advertisement

While the developers invariably add new skins during special events, recent Genshin Impact leaks have revealed two new character outfits that could be coming to the game. Whether you’re looking to get a new skin or just wish to see which outfits will be released in the future, then our Genshin Impact character skin hub has you covered.

Contents

All Genshin Impact outfits

As of writing, Genshin Impact currently has only two character outfits available. These are Jean’s Sea Breeze Dandelion and Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfits. In order to unlock Jean’s Sea Breeze Dandelion outfit, you’ll need to purchase the 1,980 Genesis Crystal Bundle from the item shop.

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact next banner release date

This will set you back $29.99/£29.99 and is the only way to currently obtain Jean’s summer-themed outfit. Barbara’s Summertime Sparkle outfit was previously unlockable for free via the Echoing Tales event.

Sadly, the event has since ended and players will now need to purchase Barbara’s outfit for 1680 Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Impact leaked outfits

According to recent Genshin Impact leaks, both the Keqing outfit and Ningguang outfit could be launching alongside the Version 2.4 update. This new version release will see the return of Lantern Rite, which was previously released in Version 1.3.

Renowned Genshin Impact leaker, UBatcha, noted that Keqing’s outfit would be paid and Ningguang’s outfit would be available for free. While miHoYo has yet to reveal how you can get both characters’ skins, they will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous Jean and Barbara skins.

Advertisement

How to equip outfits in Genshin Impact

In order to equip your Genshin Impact character outfit, you’ll first need to purchase them from the item store. Once you’ve done that, simply follow the instructions outlined below:

Open the menu screen. Select the Character tab. Pick the character with the alternate outfit. Hit the coathanger icon. Choose the desired outfit.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Genshin Impact outfits and which skins will be released in the future. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest leaks and info.

Kuki Shinobu leaks | Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks | Genshin Impact 2.5 leaks | Best Genshin Impact characters | Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Arataki Itto details | Gorou details | Hu Tao Build | Ayaka build | Baal build | Eula build | Ganyu build | Klee build |Kokomi build | Yoimiya build |How to link your Genshin accounts | Best 4-star characters | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA | Best free to play weapons