Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe guide: All recipes, how to make & sell price

With so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, finding the time to gather ingredients and cook can be tricky. Thankfully, we have all the Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes here so you don’t have to search for books.

Cooking is a huge aspect of Disney Dreamlight valley, with over 160 different recipes to create, eat, and sell. While it’s a prominent element, that doesn’t mean it’s not hard to do. After all, you have to either experiment with ingredients or find a book if you want to discover a brand-new recipe.

So, we’ve compiled all the recipes currently in the game, along with the required ingredients and how much you can sell them for so you know which ones are worth making.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizer Recipes

Below are the 35 available Appetizer recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find more recipes and how to make them.

Meal Ingredients Sale Price Arendellain Pickled Herring 1 Herring 1 Lemon 1 Onion 1 Garlic 1 Seasoning 556 Coins Bell Pepper Puffs 1 Bell Pepper 1 Egg 1 Cheese 606 Coins Cheese Platter 1 Cheese 216 Coins Chili Pepper Puffs 1 Chili Pepper 1 Eggs 1 Cheese 669 Coins Crackers 1 Wheat 2 Coins Creamy Soup 1 Spice 1 Milk 1 Potato 1 Vegetable 576 Coins Crudites 1 Vegetable 26 Coins Eggplant Puffs 1 Eggplant 1 Egg Cheese 991 Coins French Fries 1 Canola 1 Potato 304 Coins Gazpacho 1 Cucumber 1 Tomato 1 Onion 1 Spice 556 Coins Green Salad 1 Vegetable 1 Lettuce 20 Coins Grilled Vegetables 1 Vegetable 9 Coins Grilled Veggie Platter 3 Vegetables 33 Coins Hard-Boiled Eggs 1 Egg 264 Coins Large Seafood Platter 340 Coins Marinated Herring 305 Coins Okra Soup 1 Okra 136 Coins Onion Puffs 1 Onion 1 Egg 1 Cheese 798 Coins Oyster Platter 1 Oyster 1 Lemon 367 Coins Pickled Herring 1 Herring 1 Lemon 1 Onion 1 Spice 431 Coins Potato Leek Soup 1 Leek 1 Potato 1 Milk 1 Onion 1 Garlic 1,400 Coins Potato Puffs 1 Potato 1 Egg 1 Cheese 736 Coins Pottage 1 Potato 1 Spice 1 Vegetable 215 Coins Pumpkin Puffs 1 Pumpkin 1 Egg 1 Cheese 1,400 Coins Pumpkin Soup 1,500 Coins Puree 1 Potato 151 Coins Roasted Asparagus 1 Asparagus 1 Canola 313 Coins Salad 1 Lettuce 9 Coins Sauteed Mushrooms 1 Mushroom 1 Butter 286 Coins Seafood Appetizer 1 Seafood 54 Coins Seafood Platter 2 Seafood 116 Coins Souffle 1 Cheese 1 Egg 1 Milk 1 Butter 1,200 Coins Tomato Soup 1 Tomato 26 Coins Vegetable Soup 2 Vegetables 20 Coins Zucchini Puffs 1 Zucchini 1 Egg 1 Cheese 632 Coins

Disney Dreamlight Valley Entree Recipes

Below are the 81 available Entree recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find more recipes and the required ingredients.

Meal Ingredients Sale Price Apple Cider Glazed Salmon 1 Salmon 1 Apple 1 Sugarcane 271 Coins Baked Carp — 767 Coins Basil Omelet 1 Basil 1 Egg 1 Cheese 1 Milk 982 Coins Bouillabaisse 2 Seafood 1 Shrimp 1 Tomato 1 Vegetable 671 Coins Carp Salad — 617 Coins Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod — 303 Coins Chowder — 613 Coins Creamy Garlic Scallops 1 Scallop 1 Garlic 1 Lemon 1 Butter 499 Coins Crispy Baked Cod 1 Cod 1 Wheat 47 Coins Fish Creole — 280 Coins Fish ‘n’ Chips — 392 Coins Fish Pasta — 475 Coins Fish Pie 1 Fish 1 Wheat 1 Butter 303 Coins Fish Risotto — 386 Coins Fish Salad 1 Fish 1 Lemon 1 Lettuce 92 Coins Fish Sandwiches 1 Fish 1 Wheat 34 Coins Fish Soup 1 Fish 1 Vegetable 1 Milk 368 Coins Fish Steak 1 Fish 1 Tomato 1 Basil 100 Coins Fish Tacos — 448 Coins Fugu Sushi 1 Fugu 1 Rice 1 Seaweed 1,300 Coins Greek Pizza — 630 Coins Grilled Fish 1 Fish 30 Coins Grilled Fish Entree 1 Fish 1 Vegetable 42 Coins Gumbo — 1,000 Coins Hearty Salad 2 Vegetable 1 Lettuce 33 Coins Hors d’Oeuvres 1 Herb 24 Coins Kappa Maki — 335 Coins Kronk’s Spinach Puffs — 461 Coins Lancetfish Paella — 1,700 Coins Leek Soup 1 Leek 370 Coins Lemon Garlic Swordfish 1 Swordfish 1 Lemon 1 Garlic 1,100 Coins Lobster Roll 1 Lobster 1 Butter 1 Wheat 1 Lemon 1 Garlic 1,900 Coins Maguro Sushi — 413 Coins Maki 1 Fish 1 Seaweed 1 Rice 148 Coins Margherita Pizza 1 Herb 1 Tomato 1 Cheese 1 Wheat 336 Coins Mediterranean Salad 1 Cucumber 1 Tomato 1 Onion 1 Spice 1 Lettuce 605 Coins Mushroom Pizza 1 Mushroom 1 Wheat 1 Tomato 1 Cheese 351 Coins Mushu’s Congee — 753 Coins Omelet 1 Egg 1 Cheese 1 Milk 882 Coins Pan-Fried Angler Fish — 2,500 Coins Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables 1 Bass 2 Vegetable 57 Coins Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables 1 Tilapia 2 Vegetable 862 Coins Pasta 1 Wheat 1 Tomato 30 Coins Peanut Butter Sandwich 1 Peanut 1 Wheat 262 Coins Pizza 1 Tomato 1 Cheese 1 Wheat 284 Coins Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon — 2,200 Coins Porridge 1 Milk 1 Wheat 301 Coins Porridge with Fruits 1 Milk 1 Wheat 1 Fruit 353 Coins Ranch Salad 1 Lettuce 1 Tomato 1 Corn 1 Bell Peper 1 Onion 396 Coins Ratatouille 1 Tomato 1 Eggplant 1 Zucchini 1 Onion 1 Herb 914 Coins Sake Maki 1 Salmon 1 Rice 1 Seaweed 323 Coins Sake Sushi 1 Salmon 1 Rice 274 Coins Savory Fish 1 Fish 1 Lemon 74 Coins Scrambled Egg 1 Egg 1 Cheese 520 Coins Seafood Pasta — 387 Coins Seafood Pie 1 Seafood 1 Wheat 1 Butter 331 Coins Seafood Salad 1 Seafood 1 Lettuce 68 Coins Seafood Soup 1 Seafood 2 Vegetable 85 Coins Seared Rainbow Trout 1 Rainbow Trout 1 Onion 1 Tomato 338 Coins Simple Fried Perch — 380 Coins Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish 1 Peanut 1 Anglerfish 2,200 Coins Sole Meuniere — 637 Coins Spaghetti Arrabbiata 1 Chili Pepper 1 Tomato 1 Wheat 141 Coins Spicy Baked Bream — 1,200 Coins Steamed Fugu — 1,400 Coins Sushi 1 Rice 1 Fish 111 Coins Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak — 702 Coins Tamagoyaki 1 Egg 1 Sugarcane 310 Coins Tasty Salad 1 Lettuce 1 Zucchini 1 Vegetable 1 Herb 292 Coins Tasty Veggies 1 Vegetable 1 Herb 36 Coins Tekka Maki — 366 Coins Teriyaki Salmon — 637 Coins Tuna Burger — 491 Coins Vegetarian Pizza 2 Vegetables 1 Tomato 1 Cheese 1 Wheat 350 Coins Vegetarian Stew 1 Onion 1 Carrot 1 Tomato 475 Coins Vegetarian Taco — 423 Coins Veggie Casserole 2 Vegetables 1 Cheese 1 Herb 324 Coins Veggie Pasta 1 Tomato 1 Wheat 1 Vegetable 43 Coins Veggie Pie 1 Vegetable 1 Butter 1 Wheat 279 Coins Veggie Skewers — 427 Coins Walley en Papillote — 1,700 Coins

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dessert Recipes

Below are the 48 available Dessert recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find the ingredients and more recipes

Meal Ingredients Sale Price “My Hero” Cookie 1 Wheat 1 Sweet 1 Butter 294 Coins Apple Pie 1 Apple 1 Wheat 1 Butter 303 Coins Apple Sorbet 1 Slush Ice 1 Apple 1 Sugarcane 271 Coins Aurora’s Cake — 786 Coins Banana Ice Cream 1 Slush Ice 1 Banana 1 Milk 1 Sugarcane 641 Coins Banana Pie 1 Banana 1 Wheat 1 Butter 308 Coins Banana Split 1 Slush Ice 1 Banana 1 Milk 1 Sugarcane 1 Sweet 714 Coins Beignets — 524 Coins Berry Salad 1 Raspberry 1 Blueberry 1 Gooseberry 139 Coins Birthday Cake 1 Wheat 1 Sugarcane 1 Egg 1 Butter 1 Cocoa Bean 749 Coins Biscuits 1 Wheat 1 Sugarcane 1 Butter 294 Coins Blueberry Pie 1 Blueberry 1 Wheat 1 Butter 308 Coins Candy 1 Sweet 22 Coins Caramel Apples 1 Sugarcane 1 Apple 56 Coins Carrot Cake 1 Carrot 1 Wheat 1 Egg 1 Sugarcane 427 Coins Cheesecake — 332 Coins Cherry Pie 1 Cherry 1 Wheat 1 Butter 326 Coins Chocolate Chip Cookies — 373 Coins Chocolate Ice Cream 1 Cocoa Bean 1 Sugarcane 1 Slush Ice 1 Milk 655 Coins Chocolate Waffles 1Cocoa Bean 1 Wheat 1 Egg 1 Milk 735 Coins Coconut Cake 1 Coconut 1 Sugarcane 1 Wheat 1 Egg 424 Coins Coconut Ice Cream 1 Coconut 1 Sugarcane 1 Slush Ice 1 Milk 661 Coins Crepe 1 Wheat 1 Milk 1 Egg 1 Sugarcane 768 Coins Fruit Salad 1 Fruit 25 Coins Fruit Sorbet 1 Slush Ice 1 Fruit 222 Coins Gray Stuff 1 Dairy 1 Sugarcane 1 Cocoa Bean 175 Coins Ice Cream 1 Slush Ice 1 Milk 1 Sugarcane 558 Coins Jam Waffles 1 Fruit 1 Wheat 1 Egg 1 Milk 709 Coins Lemon Sorbet 1 Lemon 1 Slush Ice 237 Coins Meringue Pie — 667 Coins Mint Candy 1 Mint 1 Sugarcane 128 Coins Mint Chocolate — 490 Coins Mint Sorbet 1 Mint 1 Slush Ice 299 Coins Pastry Cream and Fruits 3 Fruits 1 Sugarcane 1 Milk 497 Coins Pawpsicle 1 Slush Ice 1 Sugarcane 1 Fruit 265 Coins Peanut Butter Waffles 1 Peanut 1 Wheat 1 Egg 1 Milk 978 Coins Plain Snow Cones 1 Ice 180 Coins Red Fruit Pie 1 Fruit 1 Wheat 1 Egg 297 Coins Red Fruit Sorbet 1 Raspberry 1 Gooseberry 1 Sugarcane 1 Slush Ice 359 Coins Shake 1 Dairy 82 Coins Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie 1 Gooseberry 1 Wheat 1 Butter 338 Coins Sour Snow Cones 1 Slush Ice 1 Lemon 1 Sugarcane 282 Coins Sweet Slush 1 Slush Ice 1 Sweet 219 Coins Tropical Pop 1 Slush Ice 1 Coconut 1 Sugarcane 1 Fruit 347 Coins Vanilla Ice Cream 1 Slush Ice 1 Milk 1 Sugarcane 1 Vanilla 688 Coins Waffles 1 Wheat 1 Milk 1 Egg 1 Sweet 706 Coins Wedding Cake 1 Wheat 1 Butter 1 Egg 1 Sugarcane 1 Vanilla 785 Coins Wonderland Cookies 1 Butter 1 Vanilla 1 Sugarcane 1 Wheat 406 Coins

Those are all the currently available recipes in Disney Dreamlight valley, along with how to make them and how much you can sell them for.

