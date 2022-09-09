Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe guide: All recipes, how to make & sell price

With so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, finding the time to gather ingredients and cook can be tricky. Thankfully, we have all the Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes here so you don’t have to search for books.
Cooking is a huge aspect of Disney Dreamlight valley, with over 160 different recipes to create, eat, and sell. While it’s a prominent element, that doesn’t mean it’s not hard to do. After all, you have to either experiment with ingredients or find a book if you want to discover a brand-new recipe.
So, we’ve compiled all the recipes currently in the game, along with the required ingredients and how much you can sell them for so you know which ones are worth making.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizer Recipes
Below are the 35 available Appetizer recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find more recipes and how to make them.
|Meal
|Ingredients
|Sale Price
|Arendellain Pickled Herring
|1 Herring1 Lemon1 Onion1 Garlic1 Seasoning
|556 Coins
|Bell Pepper Puffs
|1 Bell Pepper1 Egg1 Cheese
|606 Coins
|Cheese Platter
|1 Cheese
|216 Coins
|Chili Pepper Puffs
|1 Chili Pepper1 Eggs1 Cheese
|669 Coins
|Crackers
|1 Wheat
|2 Coins
|Creamy Soup
|1 Spice1 Milk1 Potato1 Vegetable
|576 Coins
|Crudites
|1 Vegetable
|26 Coins
|Eggplant Puffs
|1 Eggplant1 EggCheese
|991 Coins
|French Fries
|1 Canola1 Potato
|304 Coins
|Gazpacho
|1 Cucumber1 Tomato1 Onion1 Spice
|556 Coins
|Green Salad
|1 Vegetable1 Lettuce
|20 Coins
|Grilled Vegetables
|1 Vegetable
|9 Coins
|Grilled Veggie Platter
|3 Vegetables
|33 Coins
|Hard-Boiled Eggs
|1 Egg
|264 Coins
|Large Seafood Platter
|340 Coins
|Marinated Herring
|305 Coins
|Okra Soup
|1 Okra
|136 Coins
|Onion Puffs
|1 Onion1 Egg1 Cheese
|798 Coins
|Oyster Platter
|1 Oyster1 Lemon
|367 Coins
|Pickled Herring
|1 Herring1 Lemon1 Onion1 Spice
|431 Coins
|Potato Leek Soup
|1 Leek1 Potato1 Milk1 Onion1 Garlic
|1,400 Coins
|Potato Puffs
|1 Potato1 Egg1 Cheese
|736 Coins
|Pottage
|1 Potato1 Spice1 Vegetable
|215 Coins
|Pumpkin Puffs
|1 Pumpkin1 Egg1 Cheese
|1,400 Coins
|Pumpkin Soup
|1,500 Coins
|Puree
|1 Potato
|151 Coins
|Roasted Asparagus
|1 Asparagus1 Canola
|313 Coins
|Salad
|1 Lettuce
|9 Coins
|Sauteed Mushrooms
|1 Mushroom1 Butter
|286 Coins
|Seafood Appetizer
|1 Seafood
|54 Coins
|Seafood Platter
|2 Seafood
|116 Coins
|Souffle
|1 Cheese1 Egg1 Milk1 Butter
|1,200 Coins
|Tomato Soup
|1 Tomato
|26 Coins
|Vegetable Soup
|2 Vegetables
|20 Coins
|Zucchini Puffs
|1 Zucchini1 Egg1 Cheese
|632 Coins
Disney Dreamlight Valley Entree Recipes
Below are the 81 available Entree recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find more recipes and the required ingredients.
|Meal
|Ingredients
|Sale Price
|Apple Cider Glazed Salmon
|1 Salmon 1 Apple1 Sugarcane
|271 Coins
|Baked Carp
|—
|767 Coins
|Basil Omelet
|1 Basil1 Egg1 Cheese1 Milk
|982 Coins
|Bouillabaisse
|2 Seafood1 Shrimp1 Tomato1 Vegetable
|671 Coins
|Carp Salad
|—
|617 Coins
|Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod
|—
|303 Coins
|Chowder
|—
|613 Coins
|Creamy Garlic Scallops
|1 Scallop1 Garlic1 Lemon1 Butter
|499 Coins
|Crispy Baked Cod
|1 Cod1 Wheat
|47 Coins
|Fish Creole
|—
|280 Coins
|Fish ‘n’ Chips
|—
|392 Coins
|Fish Pasta
|—
|475 Coins
|Fish Pie
|1 Fish1 Wheat1 Butter
|303 Coins
|Fish Risotto
|—
|386 Coins
|Fish Salad
|1 Fish1 Lemon1 Lettuce
|92 Coins
|Fish Sandwiches
|1 Fish1 Wheat
|34 Coins
|Fish Soup
|1 Fish1 Vegetable1 Milk
|368 Coins
|Fish Steak
|1 Fish1 Tomato1 Basil
|100 Coins
|Fish Tacos
|—
|448 Coins
|Fugu Sushi
|1 Fugu1 Rice1 Seaweed
|1,300 Coins
|Greek Pizza
|—
|630 Coins
|Grilled Fish
|1 Fish
|30 Coins
|Grilled Fish Entree
|1 Fish1 Vegetable
|42 Coins
|Gumbo
|—
|1,000 Coins
|Hearty Salad
|2 Vegetable1 Lettuce
|33 Coins
|Hors d’Oeuvres
|1 Herb
|24 Coins
|Kappa Maki
|—
|335 Coins
|Kronk’s Spinach Puffs
|—
|461 Coins
|Lancetfish Paella
|—
|1,700 Coins
|Leek Soup
|1 Leek
|370 Coins
|Lemon Garlic Swordfish
|1 Swordfish1 Lemon1 Garlic
|1,100 Coins
|Lobster Roll
|1 Lobster1 Butter1 Wheat1 Lemon1 Garlic
|1,900 Coins
|Maguro Sushi
|—
|413 Coins
|Maki
|1 Fish1 Seaweed1 Rice
|148 Coins
|Margherita Pizza
|1 Herb1 Tomato1 Cheese1 Wheat
|336 Coins
|Mediterranean Salad
|1 Cucumber1 Tomato1 Onion1 Spice1 Lettuce
|605 Coins
|Mushroom Pizza
|1 Mushroom1 Wheat1 Tomato1 Cheese
|351 Coins
|Mushu’s Congee
|—
|753 Coins
|Omelet
|1 Egg1 Cheese1 Milk
|882 Coins
|Pan-Fried Angler Fish
|—
|2,500 Coins
|Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables
|1 Bass2 Vegetable
|57 Coins
|Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables
|1 Tilapia2 Vegetable
|862 Coins
|Pasta
|1 Wheat1 Tomato
|30 Coins
|Peanut Butter Sandwich
|1 Peanut1 Wheat
|262 Coins
|Pizza
|1 Tomato1 Cheese1 Wheat
|284 Coins
|Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon
|—
|2,200 Coins
|Porridge
|1 Milk1 Wheat
|301 Coins
|Porridge with Fruits
|1 Milk1 Wheat1 Fruit
|353 Coins
|Ranch Salad
|1 Lettuce1 Tomato1 Corn1 Bell Peper1 Onion
|396 Coins
|Ratatouille
|1 Tomato1 Eggplant1 Zucchini1 Onion1 Herb
|914 Coins
|Sake Maki
|1 Salmon1 Rice1 Seaweed
|323 Coins
|Sake Sushi
|1 Salmon1 Rice
|274 Coins
|Savory Fish
|1 Fish1 Lemon
|74 Coins
|Scrambled Egg
|1 Egg1 Cheese
|520 Coins
|Seafood Pasta
|—
|387 Coins
|Seafood Pie
|1 Seafood1 Wheat1 Butter
|331 Coins
|Seafood Salad
|1 Seafood1 Lettuce
|68 Coins
|Seafood Soup
|1 Seafood2 Vegetable
|85 Coins
|Seared Rainbow Trout
|1 Rainbow Trout1 Onion1 Tomato
|338 Coins
|Simple Fried Perch
|—
|380 Coins
|Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish
|1 Peanut1 Anglerfish
|2,200 Coins
|Sole Meuniere
|—
|637 Coins
|Spaghetti Arrabbiata
|1 Chili Pepper1 Tomato1 Wheat
|141 Coins
|Spicy Baked Bream
|—
|1,200 Coins
|Steamed Fugu
|—
|1,400 Coins
|Sushi
|1 Rice1 Fish
|111 Coins
|Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak
|—
|702 Coins
|Tamagoyaki
|1 Egg1 Sugarcane
|310 Coins
|Tasty Salad
|1 Lettuce1 Zucchini1 Vegetable1 Herb
|292 Coins
|Tasty Veggies
|1 Vegetable1 Herb
|36 Coins
|Tekka Maki
|—
|366 Coins
|Teriyaki Salmon
|—
|637 Coins
|Tuna Burger
|—
|491 Coins
|Vegetarian Pizza
|2 Vegetables1 Tomato1 Cheese1 Wheat
|350 Coins
|Vegetarian Stew
|1 Onion1 Carrot1 Tomato
|475 Coins
|Vegetarian Taco
|—
|423 Coins
|Veggie Casserole
|2 Vegetables1 Cheese1 Herb
|324 Coins
|Veggie Pasta
|1 Tomato1 Wheat1 Vegetable
|43 Coins
|Veggie Pie
|1 Vegetable1 Butter1 Wheat
|279 Coins
|Veggie Skewers
|—
|427 Coins
|Walley en Papillote
|—
|1,700 Coins
Disney Dreamlight Valley Dessert Recipes
Below are the 48 available Dessert recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find the ingredients and more recipes
|Meal
|Ingredients
|Sale Price
|“My Hero” Cookie
|1 Wheat1 Sweet1 Butter
|294 Coins
|Apple Pie
|1 Apple1 Wheat1 Butter
|303 Coins
|Apple Sorbet
|1 Slush Ice1 Apple1 Sugarcane
|271 Coins
|Aurora’s Cake
|—
|786 Coins
|Banana Ice Cream
|1 Slush Ice1 Banana1 Milk1 Sugarcane
|641 Coins
|Banana Pie
|1 Banana1 Wheat1 Butter
|308 Coins
|Banana Split
|1 Slush Ice1 Banana1 Milk1 Sugarcane1 Sweet
|714 Coins
|Beignets
|—
|524 Coins
|Berry Salad
|1 Raspberry1 Blueberry1 Gooseberry
|139 Coins
|Birthday Cake
|1 Wheat1 Sugarcane1 Egg 1 Butter1 Cocoa Bean
|749 Coins
|Biscuits
|1 Wheat1 Sugarcane1 Butter
|294 Coins
|Blueberry Pie
|1 Blueberry1 Wheat1 Butter
|308 Coins
|Candy
|1 Sweet
|22 Coins
|Caramel Apples
|1 Sugarcane1 Apple
|56 Coins
|Carrot Cake
|1 Carrot1 Wheat1 Egg1 Sugarcane
|427 Coins
|Cheesecake
|—
|332 Coins
|Cherry Pie
|1 Cherry1 Wheat1 Butter
|326 Coins
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|—
|373 Coins
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|1 Cocoa Bean1 Sugarcane1 Slush Ice1 Milk
|655 Coins
|Chocolate Waffles
|1Cocoa Bean1 Wheat1 Egg1 Milk
|735 Coins
|Coconut Cake
|1 Coconut1 Sugarcane1 Wheat1 Egg
|424 Coins
|Coconut Ice Cream
|1 Coconut1 Sugarcane1 Slush Ice1 Milk
|661 Coins
|Crepe
|1 Wheat1 Milk1 Egg1 Sugarcane
|768 Coins
|Fruit Salad
|1 Fruit
|25 Coins
|Fruit Sorbet
|1 Slush Ice1 Fruit
|222 Coins
|Gray Stuff
|1 Dairy1 Sugarcane1 Cocoa Bean
|175 Coins
|Ice Cream
|1 Slush Ice1 Milk1 Sugarcane
|558 Coins
|Jam Waffles
|1 Fruit1 Wheat1 Egg1 Milk
|709 Coins
|Lemon Sorbet
|1 Lemon1 Slush Ice
|237 Coins
|Meringue Pie
|—
|667 Coins
|Mint Candy
|1 Mint1 Sugarcane
|128 Coins
|Mint Chocolate
|—
|490 Coins
|Mint Sorbet
|1 Mint1 Slush Ice
|299 Coins
|Pastry Cream and Fruits
|3 Fruits1 Sugarcane1 Milk
|497 Coins
|Pawpsicle
|1 Slush Ice1 Sugarcane1 Fruit
|265 Coins
|Peanut Butter Waffles
|1 Peanut1 Wheat1 Egg1 Milk
|978 Coins
|Plain Snow Cones
|1 Ice
|180 Coins
|Red Fruit Pie
|1 Fruit1 Wheat 1 Egg
|297 Coins
|Red Fruit Sorbet
|1 Raspberry1 Gooseberry1 Sugarcane1 Slush Ice
|359 Coins
|Shake
|1 Dairy
|82 Coins
|Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie
|1 Gooseberry1 Wheat1 Butter
|338 Coins
|Sour Snow Cones
|1 Slush Ice1 Lemon1 Sugarcane
|282 Coins
|Sweet Slush
|1 Slush Ice1 Sweet
|219 Coins
|Tropical Pop
|1 Slush Ice1 Coconut1 Sugarcane1 Fruit
|347 Coins
|Vanilla Ice Cream
|1 Slush Ice1 Milk1 Sugarcane1 Vanilla
|688 Coins
|Waffles
|1 Wheat1 Milk1 Egg1 Sweet
|706 Coins
|Wedding Cake
|1 Wheat1 Butter1 Egg1 Sugarcane1 Vanilla
|785 Coins
|Wonderland Cookies
|1 Butter1 Vanilla1 Sugarcane1 Wheat
|406 Coins
Those are all the currently available recipes in Disney Dreamlight valley, along with how to make them and how much you can sell them for.
Check out some more of our Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below:
How to earn Star Coins fast | How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley on Xbox Game Pass | Where to find the Royal Tools | How to feed animals & their favorite foods | All fish locations and sale prices