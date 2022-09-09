GamingGaming

Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe guide: All recipes, how to make & sell price

Jessica Filby
Cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley and recipesDisney / Gameloft

With so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley, finding the time to gather ingredients and cook can be tricky. Thankfully, we have all the Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes here so you don’t have to search for books.

Cooking is a huge aspect of Disney Dreamlight valley, with over 160 different recipes to create, eat, and sell. While it’s a prominent element, that doesn’t mean it’s not hard to do. After all, you have to either experiment with ingredients or find a book if you want to discover a brand-new recipe.

So, we’ve compiled all the recipes currently in the game, along with the required ingredients and how much you can sell them for so you know which ones are worth making.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Appetizer Recipes

Disney Dreamlight Valley StartersDisney / Gameloft
There are plenty of tasty dishes to cook, eat or sell.

Below are the 35 available Appetizer recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find more recipes and how to make them.

MealIngredientsSale Price
Arendellain Pickled Herring1 Herring1 Lemon1 Onion1 Garlic1 Seasoning556 Coins
Bell Pepper Puffs1 Bell Pepper1 Egg1 Cheese606 Coins
Cheese Platter1 Cheese216 Coins
Chili Pepper Puffs1 Chili Pepper1 Eggs1 Cheese669 Coins
Crackers1 Wheat2 Coins
Creamy Soup1 Spice1 Milk1 Potato1 Vegetable576 Coins
Crudites1 Vegetable26 Coins
Eggplant Puffs1 Eggplant1 EggCheese991 Coins
French Fries1 Canola1 Potato304 Coins
Gazpacho1 Cucumber1 Tomato1 Onion1 Spice556 Coins
Green Salad1 Vegetable1 Lettuce20 Coins
Grilled Vegetables1 Vegetable9 Coins
Grilled Veggie Platter3 Vegetables33 Coins
Hard-Boiled Eggs1 Egg264 Coins
Large Seafood Platter340 Coins
Marinated Herring305 Coins
Okra Soup1 Okra136 Coins
Onion Puffs1 Onion1 Egg1 Cheese798 Coins
Oyster Platter1 Oyster1 Lemon367 Coins
Pickled Herring1 Herring1 Lemon1 Onion1 Spice431 Coins
Potato Leek Soup1 Leek1 Potato1 Milk1 Onion1 Garlic1,400 Coins
Potato Puffs1 Potato1 Egg1 Cheese736 Coins
Pottage1 Potato1 Spice1 Vegetable215 Coins
Pumpkin Puffs1 Pumpkin1 Egg1 Cheese1,400 Coins
Pumpkin Soup1,500 Coins
Puree1 Potato151 Coins
Roasted Asparagus1 Asparagus1 Canola313 Coins
Salad1 Lettuce9 Coins
Sauteed Mushrooms1 Mushroom1 Butter286 Coins
Seafood Appetizer1 Seafood54 Coins
Seafood Platter2 Seafood116 Coins
Souffle1 Cheese1 Egg1 Milk1 Butter1,200 Coins
Tomato Soup1 Tomato26 Coins
Vegetable Soup2 Vegetables20 Coins
Zucchini Puffs1 Zucchini1 Egg1 Cheese632 Coins

Disney Dreamlight Valley Entree Recipes

Mains recipesDisney / Gameloft
Selling cooked meals can bring a great profit.

Below are the 81 available Entree recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find more recipes and the required ingredients.

MealIngredientsSale Price
Apple Cider Glazed Salmon1 Salmon 1 Apple1 Sugarcane271 Coins
Baked Carp767 Coins
Basil Omelet1 Basil1 Egg1 Cheese1 Milk982 Coins
Bouillabaisse2 Seafood1 Shrimp1 Tomato1 Vegetable671 Coins
Carp Salad617 Coins
Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod303 Coins
Chowder613 Coins
Creamy Garlic Scallops1 Scallop1 Garlic1 Lemon1 Butter499 Coins
Crispy Baked Cod1 Cod1 Wheat47 Coins
Fish Creole280 Coins
Fish ‘n’ Chips392 Coins
Fish Pasta475 Coins
Fish Pie1 Fish1 Wheat1 Butter303 Coins
Fish Risotto386 Coins
Fish Salad1 Fish1 Lemon1 Lettuce92 Coins
Fish Sandwiches1 Fish1 Wheat34 Coins
Fish Soup1 Fish1 Vegetable1 Milk368 Coins
Fish Steak1 Fish1 Tomato1 Basil100 Coins
Fish Tacos448 Coins
Fugu Sushi1 Fugu1 Rice1 Seaweed1,300 Coins
Greek Pizza630 Coins
Grilled Fish1 Fish30 Coins
Grilled Fish Entree1 Fish1 Vegetable42 Coins
Gumbo1,000 Coins
Hearty Salad2 Vegetable1 Lettuce33 Coins
Hors d’Oeuvres1 Herb24 Coins
Kappa Maki335 Coins
Kronk’s Spinach Puffs461 Coins
Lancetfish Paella1,700 Coins
Leek Soup1 Leek370 Coins
Lemon Garlic Swordfish1 Swordfish1 Lemon1 Garlic1,100 Coins
Lobster Roll1 Lobster1 Butter1 Wheat1 Lemon1 Garlic1,900 Coins
Maguro Sushi413 Coins
Maki1 Fish1 Seaweed1 Rice148 Coins
Margherita Pizza1 Herb1 Tomato1 Cheese1 Wheat336 Coins
Mediterranean Salad1 Cucumber1 Tomato1 Onion1 Spice1 Lettuce605 Coins
Mushroom Pizza1 Mushroom1 Wheat1 Tomato1 Cheese351 Coins
Mushu’s Congee753 Coins
Omelet1 Egg1 Cheese1 Milk882 Coins
Pan-Fried Angler Fish2,500 Coins
Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables1 Bass2 Vegetable57 Coins
Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables1 Tilapia2 Vegetable862 Coins
Pasta1 Wheat1 Tomato30 Coins
Peanut Butter Sandwich1 Peanut1 Wheat262 Coins
Pizza1 Tomato1 Cheese1 Wheat284 Coins
Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon2,200 Coins
Porridge1 Milk1 Wheat301 Coins
Porridge with Fruits1 Milk1 Wheat1 Fruit353 Coins
Ranch Salad1 Lettuce1 Tomato1 Corn1 Bell Peper1 Onion396 Coins
Ratatouille1 Tomato1 Eggplant1 Zucchini1 Onion1 Herb914 Coins
Sake Maki1 Salmon1 Rice1 Seaweed323 Coins
Sake Sushi1 Salmon1 Rice274 Coins
Savory Fish1 Fish1 Lemon74 Coins
Scrambled Egg1 Egg1 Cheese520 Coins
Seafood Pasta387 Coins
Seafood Pie1 Seafood1 Wheat1 Butter331 Coins
Seafood Salad1 Seafood1 Lettuce68 Coins
Seafood Soup1 Seafood2 Vegetable85 Coins
Seared Rainbow Trout1 Rainbow Trout1 Onion1 Tomato338 Coins
Simple Fried Perch380 Coins
Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish1 Peanut1 Anglerfish2,200 Coins
Sole Meuniere637 Coins
Spaghetti Arrabbiata1 Chili Pepper1 Tomato1 Wheat141 Coins
Spicy Baked Bream1,200 Coins
Steamed Fugu1,400 Coins
Sushi1 Rice1 Fish111 Coins
Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak702 Coins
Tamagoyaki1 Egg1 Sugarcane310 Coins
Tasty Salad1 Lettuce1 Zucchini1 Vegetable1 Herb292 Coins
Tasty Veggies1 Vegetable1 Herb36 Coins
Tekka Maki366 Coins
Teriyaki Salmon637 Coins
Tuna Burger491 Coins
Vegetarian Pizza2 Vegetables1 Tomato1 Cheese1 Wheat350 Coins
Vegetarian Stew1 Onion1 Carrot1 Tomato475 Coins
Vegetarian Taco423 Coins
Veggie Casserole2 Vegetables1 Cheese1 Herb324 Coins
Veggie Pasta1 Tomato1 Wheat1 Vegetable43 Coins
Veggie Pie1 Vegetable1 Butter1 Wheat279 Coins
Veggie Skewers427 Coins
Walley en Papillote1,700 Coins

Disney Dreamlight Valley Dessert Recipes

Desserts in Disney Dreamlight ValleyDisney / Gameloft
Finding the ingredients becomes the next challenge once you know the recipes.

Below are the 48 available Dessert recipes for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It will be updated as soon as we find the ingredients and more recipes

MealIngredientsSale Price
“My Hero” Cookie1 Wheat1 Sweet1 Butter294 Coins
Apple Pie1 Apple1 Wheat1 Butter303 Coins
Apple Sorbet1 Slush Ice1 Apple1 Sugarcane271 Coins
Aurora’s Cake786 Coins
Banana Ice Cream1 Slush Ice1 Banana1 Milk1 Sugarcane641 Coins
Banana Pie1 Banana1 Wheat1 Butter308 Coins
Banana Split1 Slush Ice1 Banana1 Milk1 Sugarcane1 Sweet714 Coins
Beignets524 Coins
Berry Salad1 Raspberry1 Blueberry1 Gooseberry139 Coins
Birthday Cake1 Wheat1 Sugarcane1 Egg 1 Butter1 Cocoa Bean749 Coins
Biscuits1 Wheat1 Sugarcane1 Butter294 Coins
Blueberry Pie1 Blueberry1 Wheat1 Butter308 Coins
Candy1 Sweet22 Coins
Caramel Apples1 Sugarcane1 Apple56 Coins
Carrot Cake1 Carrot1 Wheat1 Egg1 Sugarcane427 Coins
Cheesecake332 Coins
Cherry Pie1 Cherry1 Wheat1 Butter326 Coins
Chocolate Chip Cookies373 Coins
Chocolate Ice Cream1 Cocoa Bean1 Sugarcane1 Slush Ice1 Milk655 Coins
Chocolate Waffles1Cocoa Bean1 Wheat1 Egg1 Milk735 Coins
Coconut Cake1 Coconut1 Sugarcane1 Wheat1 Egg424 Coins
Coconut Ice Cream1 Coconut1 Sugarcane1 Slush Ice1 Milk661 Coins
Crepe1 Wheat1 Milk1 Egg1 Sugarcane768 Coins
Fruit Salad1 Fruit25 Coins
Fruit Sorbet1 Slush Ice1 Fruit222 Coins
Gray Stuff1 Dairy1 Sugarcane1 Cocoa Bean175 Coins
Ice Cream1 Slush Ice1 Milk1 Sugarcane558 Coins
Jam Waffles1 Fruit1 Wheat1 Egg1 Milk709 Coins
Lemon Sorbet1 Lemon1 Slush Ice237 Coins
Meringue Pie667 Coins
Mint Candy1 Mint1 Sugarcane128 Coins
Mint Chocolate490 Coins
Mint Sorbet1 Mint1 Slush Ice299 Coins
Pastry Cream and Fruits3 Fruits1 Sugarcane1 Milk497 Coins
Pawpsicle1 Slush Ice1 Sugarcane1 Fruit265 Coins
Peanut Butter Waffles1 Peanut1 Wheat1 Egg1 Milk978 Coins
Plain Snow Cones1 Ice180 Coins
Red Fruit Pie1 Fruit1 Wheat 1 Egg297 Coins
Red Fruit Sorbet1 Raspberry1 Gooseberry1 Sugarcane1 Slush Ice359 Coins
Shake1 Dairy82 Coins
Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie1 Gooseberry1 Wheat1 Butter338 Coins
Sour Snow Cones1 Slush Ice1 Lemon1 Sugarcane282 Coins
Sweet Slush1 Slush Ice1 Sweet219 Coins
Tropical Pop1 Slush Ice1 Coconut1 Sugarcane1 Fruit347 Coins
Vanilla Ice Cream1 Slush Ice1 Milk1 Sugarcane1 Vanilla688 Coins
Waffles1 Wheat1 Milk1 Egg1 Sweet706 Coins
Wedding Cake1 Wheat1 Butter1 Egg1 Sugarcane1 Vanilla785 Coins
Wonderland Cookies1 Butter1 Vanilla1 Sugarcane1 Wheat406 Coins

Those are all the currently available recipes in Disney Dreamlight valley, along with how to make them and how much you can sell them for.

