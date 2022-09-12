All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley & how to unlock them

Disney Dreamlight Valley is all about the characters you meet along the way, so we’ve rounded up all the famous (animated) faces you can unlock so far, from Ratatouille’s Remy to Frozen’s Elsa.

Whether you’re a fan of Pixar characters like Wall-E and Buzz Lightyear or you prefer the classics like Mickey Mouse, Ariel, and Simba, there are plenty of familiar faces for you to meet when playing Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you’re wondering which characters you can bring to your island and how to unlock them – or you’re eager to see which characters are being added in the future – we’ve got you covered with all the details you need below.

Disney / Gameloft

All characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley so far

Here are all of the characters available to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley right now:

Character Franchise Merlin The Sword in the Stone Mickey Mouse Mickey Mouse & Friends Minnie Mouse Mickey Mouse & Friends Scrooge McDuck Mickey Mouse & Friends Goofy Mickey Mouse & Friends Donald Duck Mickey Mouse & Friends Remy Ratatouille Wall-E Wall-E Moana Moana Maui Moana Ursula The Little Mermaid Ariel The Little Mermaid Prince Eric The Little Mermaid Anna Frozen Elsa Frozen Kristoff Frozen

How to unlock new characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a few different ways to unlock new characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Travel to Realms inside Dream Castle and complete each character’s questline.

Unlock new areas of Dreamlight Valley that already have characters living inside them.

Complete story missions and character quests.

The main way to get new characters is to visit their Realms in Dream Castle and complete their quests to convince them to move back to Dreamlight Valley. You’ll need to collect lots of Dreamlight to unlock each Realm, so this method can take quite a while.

Another way of unlocking characters is to open up new areas in Dreamlight Valley. Some of these will have characters waiting to meet you; for example, Ursula will become available once you get access to Dazzle Beach and complete her cave quest while Kristoff and Donald Duck will become available once you get access to the Forest of Valor.

All characters coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future

Here are all of the characters that have appeared in trailers or images and will presumably be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley at some point:

Character Franchise Buzz Lightyear Toy Story Woody Toy Story Beast Beauty and the Beast Belle Beauty and the Beast Simba The Lion King Scar The Lion King Timon The Lion King Pumbaa The Lion King Olaf Frozen Stitch Lilo & Stitch Sully Monsters Inc. Ralph Wreck-It Ralph Vanellope von Schweetz Wreck-It Ralph

It’s been confirmed that Scar, Buzz, and Woody will be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley alongside a Toy Story Realm at some point this Fall, which means they’ll arrive before the end of November.

None of the other characters have a release date yet, although it’s possible that Gameloft will drop a bunch of them at once when the game leaves early access at some point in 2023.

