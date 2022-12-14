All Boba Tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Coconut, Raspberry & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with delicious recipes for players to make. One such recipe is Boba Tea, a recent addition during the Toy Story update. So, we’ve compiled all the Boba Tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley including how to make Coconut Boba Tea and Raspberry Boba Tea.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a fantastic game for budding chefs. It includes over 170 unique recipes where you’re tasked with finding the ingredients and creating your favorite foods. While it’s exciting to create new ideas, finding out the ingredients for these recipes can be a little frustrating.

We’ve compiled all the Boba Tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can get back to drinking your favorite drink without needing to hunt around for the ingredients or the recipe.

If you’re looking for more recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley we have a guide detailing all the ingredients you need.

How to make Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need Milk, Sugarcane and a flavoring to make a three-star Boba Tea.

The base ingredients surrounding Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley are thankfully relatively easy to get hold of. You’ll only need two ingredients to make the base Boba Tea then the respective additional flavoring for the three-star drinks. For example, a Dreamlight Valley Raspberry Boba tea will need the normal ingredients with one raspberry added in.

To make a normal Boba Tea you’ll need:

1 Milk

1 Sugarcane

You can find Milk in Chez Remy and it’ll cost you 230 Star Coins each. Then the Sugarcane can be brought at Dazzle Beach. The Sugarcane itself is 29 Star Coins while the seeds are only 5 Star Coins. Due to the growth time being only seven minutes, we recommend buying the seeds and growing them.

All Boba Tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

We’ve compiled all five of the current Boba Tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you can get to drinking your tea as soon as possible. The recipes, their ingredients, and how much they sell for are below:

Drink Ingredients Sell Price Boba Tea 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane 323 Star Coins Coconut Boba Tea 1 Coconut, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane 406 Star Coins Gooseberry Boba Tea 1 Gooseberry, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane 418 Star Coins Mint Boba Tea 1 Mint, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane 460 Star Coins Raspberry Boba Tea 1 Raspberry, 1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane 377 Star Coins

That’s all the Boba Tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with how you can make this delicious drink. While waiting for your Sugarcane to grow, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

