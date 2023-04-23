Disney Dreamlight Valley’s sheer number of recipe possibilities can persuade players to get into the kitchen. Here’s how to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

With the recent Pride of the Valley update, Disney Dreamlight Valley has nearly 200 recipes. Each dish requires different ingredients located in various areas throughout the Valley. However, some resources are easier to find than others.

In Dreamlight Valley, players have a variety of Dessert recipes to choose from. The options range from frozen treats like Banana Ice Cream to Carrot Cake. Players can also make the delicious deep-fried pasty, Beignets — which actually doesn’t take that much effort.

Ingredients to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need the four ingredients listed below. All four are incredibly easy to acquire.

Here are all the ingredients you need to cook Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Canola

Wheat

Egg

Sugarcane

You can buy Canola from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor for 164 Star Coins. However, the grain may not appear immediately, so players must upgrade the Stall for more options. Alternatively, you can also grow Canola or harvest it from Wall-E’s Garden.

Wheat is available at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow as a Grain or a bag of seeds for only one Star Coin.

You can purchase Eggs from Remy’s Pantry at the Chez Remy restaurant for 220 Star Coins. Players must bring the Ratatouille chef to the Valley and help restore Chez Remy to access the ingredient.

As for Sugarcane, the crop is sold at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach as a ready-to-cook ingredient or in the form of seeds.

How to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Beignets, place the four required ingredients and one piece of Coal in your inventory. Next, head to the nearest cooking station and place the items into a pot. Finally, the delicious Beignets will be yours to enjoy.

That’s all you need to know about how to make Beignets in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Check out our other recipes to cook dishes for yourself or food to give to friends.

