Here are the required ingredients and instructions on how to make Teriyaki Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has almost 200 recipes for players to try out. With the addition of The Remembering update, the Disney-themed sandbox title gained the Peppermint Tea dish alongside multiple new features.

The game’s fifth major update also added Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother as a villager, customizable furniture, and dressable mannequins.

With all the new content, some users are still returning to classic recipes. Here’s how to make the 5-star Entreé Teriyaki Salmon.

Ingredients to make Teriyaki Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

The five ingredients you’ll need to cook Teriyaki Salmon are found below:

One Salmon

One Soya

One Rice

One Ginger

One Sugarcane

You can catch Salmon in white-colored ripples throughout the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights.

Soya can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau for 104 Star Coins. It takes 1 hour and 30 minutes to grow.

Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust sells Rice for 35 Star Coins. You must wait 50 minutes to harvest the crop.

You can pick up Ginger in the Forgotten Lands.

Finally, you can buy Sugarcane from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach for 19 Star Coins. This ingredient only takes seven minutes to grow.

How to make Teriyaki Salmon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the nearest cooking station with the five required ingredients and one piece of Coal. Place everything into a pot and the Teriyaki Salmon will be yours. You can either sell this dish, give it to a villager, or keep it for yourself to replenish energy.

That’s everything you need to know about how to cook Teriyaki Salmon. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below for more tips & tricks.

