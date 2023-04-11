If you are wondering how to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley, look no further for the recipe and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans recently saw the release of the game’s newest update, Pride of the Valley. With the update came new characters such as The Lion King’s Simba and Nala as well as a variety of new decorations and recipes.

For the players seeking to one-up Remy with their cooking skill, new recipes are an integral part of the Disney Dreamlight Valley experience.

With new recipes come new ingredient combinations, and Disney Dreamlight Valley has added a glittery new drink for players to conjure up. Here is how to find the ingredients for and then make the new Dream Fizz recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are the ingredients for Dream Fizz?

Disney / Gameloft

The recipe for Dream Fizz calls for four different ingredients. Thankfully, each one is pretty easy to obtain and you likely already have a couple of the ingredients ready. Here are all of the ingredients you need to make the sparkly drink:

Dreamlight Fruit

Slush Ice

Sugarcane

Wheat

You will need one of each ingredient listed above for the recipe.

Where can you get the ingredients for Dream Fizz?

The Dreamlight Fruit can be found following your completion of Simba’s friendship quest “Seed of Memories” when your friendship is at level 7.

Slush Ice can be bought from Remy at his restaurant, Chez Remy, following your completion of his quest “The Unknown Flavor” at friendship level 10.

To get Sugarcane, all you need to do is have Dazzle Beach unlocked. You will find Goofy’s stall there where seeds for the plant are sold, as well as the plant itself.

You can find Wheat sold at Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Both the seeds and plant itself can be bought.

How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have one chunk of coal and all four ingredients for the Dream Fizz ready, head to one of the cooking stations on your island. You will find coal at any mining node and it is a random drop.

Place your Dreamlight Fruit, Slush Ice, Sugarcane, and Wheat into your cooking pot to produce your desired drink. There you have it! One glittery, four-star Dream Fizz. One Dream Fizz is worth 316 coins if sold.

That is all you need to know to make your own Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

