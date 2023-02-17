Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Bunuelos – full recipe

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new recipe, used for both a delicious treat or for Mirabel’s questline. Here’s how to make Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley including all the required ingredients.

There are over 170 recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all having their own, hidden ingredients. Some are only used to give you energy, while others, like the Bunuelos will help you progress in a quest, often to invite a new character into the village, or just to increase their friendship.

The recipe for a Bunuelos is relatively simple, after all, Remy does give you a hint regarding the ingredients, however, he doesn’t tell you everything. So, with that in mind, here’s

If you’re looking to complete more recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley be sure to check out our handy guide detailing all the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ingredients to make Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need four easy-to-get ingredients to make Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To make Bunuelos you’ll need four different ingredients. Luckily, when completing Mirabels’ ‘A Taste of Home’ quest, Remy will tell you three of the ingredients. So, to save you from working out the fourth, here are all the ingredients you need to make Bunuelos in this fantastic cozy game:

Milk

Eggs

Wheat

Cheese

To get hold of the Milk, Eggs, and Cheese, all you’ll need to do is head over to Remy’s Kitchen and look at the wall, if you’ve upgraded the building enough then all three ingredients will be ready to buy.

As for the Wheat, you’ll either be able to buy the ingredient at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow, or you’ll be able to purchase the seeds. If you pick up the seeds, simply plant and water them, then wait one minute. Then the Wheat will be yours.

How to make Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Bunuelos simply grab all four ingredients and one coal. You can get hold of coal by mining the black ores dotted around the Valley, or at Kristoff’s stall.

When you have everything you need, head over to the nearest cooking pot and put in the Milk, Eggs, Wheat, and Cheese. Then, use one coal to cook and the Bunuelos will be yours, or Mirabels if you give it to her.

That’s how to make Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While saving up to buy the ingredients or working to get Mirabel into the Valley, take a look at some of these handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

