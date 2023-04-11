In celebration of the Eggstravaganza Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players can now learn the recipe for Spring Mimosa Eggs. Here’s what ingredients they need to gather and how to cook them.

On April 5, the sandbox game unveiled the Pride of the Valley update, which featured a brand-new realm based on The Lion King. Subsequently, players now have the opportunity to welcome Simba and Nala to their Valley. Besides The Lion King, Dreamlight Valley also introduced a new Disney Park-themed Star Path and more items at Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Furthermore, users can participate in Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza Event from April 8 to 29. Throughout the festivities, players can collect eggs to use in different recipes. Here’s how to incorporate them in making Spring Mimosa Eggs.

Ingredients to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To make Spring Mimosa Eggs, players need four ingredients. Three of the required items are found during the Eggstravaganza Event. Here are all the ingredients one needs to make the relatively easy appetizer:

Basil

Spring V-EGG-etable

Egg-cellent Fruit

Wild Spring Egg

The Basil is commonly found throughout the Peaceful Meadow biome.

To gather Spring V-EGG-etable, players must craft and harvest the Spring V-EGG-etable seed. The recipe takes one Egg-cellent Fruit, one Wild Spring Egg, and 20 Dreamlight. You must wait 30 minutes for the plant to grow and water it twice.

You can harvest Egg-cellent Fruit from various bushes across the Valley with red-pink eggs instead of ordinary fruit.

Finally, players can find light blue Wild Spring Eggs anywhere on the ground.

How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve collected the needed ingredients for Spring Mimosa Eggs, head to the closest cooking area with Coal. You can pick up Coal by mining across the Valley.

Next, place the Basil, Spring V-EGG-etable, Egg-cellent Fruit, and Wild Spring Egg into a pot. Voila! You have cooked Spring Mimosa Eggs. You can eat these to restore 1,095 energy or sell it for 298 Star Coins.

This spring recipe is easy enough to create in a flash. If you are stuck on any Pride of the Valley feature, check out our guides and content:

