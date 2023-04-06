How to make Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Full recipe

Looking to cook a delicious Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley after the recent update? Here’s the full recipe of ingredients as well as how to cook it.

The Pride of the Valley Disney Dreamlight Valley update introduced a variety of new content to the game from new characters, Star Paths, the ability to hover, and brand new recipes. Naturally, those recipes’ ingredients are hidden, meaning players will need to either discover the combination themselves or look at our handy recipe guides.

The Whimsical Pie is no different regarding its hidden ingredients so we’ve put together the entire recipe and how you can find the ingredients required. Here’s how to make Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ingredients to make Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need Simba for this recipe.

To make Whimsical Pie, you’ll need three different ingredients. Two of these are relatively easy to find and buy, while the third is a little more elusive. Here are all the ingredients required to make Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Butter

Wheat

Dreamlight Fruit

The Butter is easy to get hold of as long as you’ve upgraded Remy’s restaurant. You simply need to head inside and purchase the Butter for 190 Star Coins.

Getting the Wheat is just as simple: Either buy the grown crop at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow or buy the seeds. If you buy the seeds, plant them, water them, and wait one minute for the crop to grow.

The last ingredient you’ll need to get is a Dreamlight Fruit. Dreamlight Fruits can be found after completing Simba’s level 7 friendship quest. You’ll need to complete the Seed of Memories to get hold of this harvestable fruit.

If you need some help unlocking Simba and inviting him into your Valley, take a look at this handy guide.

How to make Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve gathered and brought all the ingredients for the Whimsical Pie, head over to the nearest cooking station with all the ingredients and one coal. You can find coal by mining around the Valley or buying some at Kristoff’s stall.

Then, place the Dreamlight Fruit, Butter, and Wheat into your pot and use one coal to cook. Soon after, the Whimsical Pie will be created.

That’s how to make a Whimsical Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While leveling up Simba’s friendship for that Dreamlight Fruit, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

