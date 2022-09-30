GamingGaming

Easiest 5-star recipes to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley cooking with Remy and MickeyDisney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an extensive cooking system filled with over 160 unique recipes to cook, eat, and give to Dreamlight Valley’s resident characters, so here are the most valuable and easiest 5-star recipes you should be making in-game.

Whether you’re looking to complete a few quests to earn some Dreamlight or make some more Star Coins, cooking is a valuable resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It can help you with a multitude of aspects and is one of the best sources of both money and raising friendship levels.

However, making high-quality, 5-star meals can be a real challenge in the game, especially when so many aren’t worth doing or are particularly challenging to make. Luckily, there are a few that are well worth making, so here are the easiest-to-make meals and the most valuable 5-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Alternatively, if you’re wondering whether you should pick up the game while it’s in early access, check out our review to find out our verdict on whether Disney Dreamlight Valley is worth it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley cookingDisney / Gameloft
5-star recipes are complicated but can be undeniably worth it.

Easiest 5-star recipes to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While there are a fair few different 5-star recipes that are relatively easy to make, the Large Seafood Platter is our main recommendation because lemons are easily found on trees in Dreamlight Valley along with the ease of obtaining seafood by fishing.

Below, we’ve listed the easiest 5-star meals you can make in Dreamlight Valley along with what you’ll need to make them.

RecipeHow to make it
Mediterranean Salad1 Cucumber, 1 Tomato, 1 Onion, 1 Spice, 1 Lettuce
Large Seafood Platter4 Seafood, 1 Lemon
Potato Leek Soup1 Leek, 1 Potato, 1 Milk, 1 Onion, 1 Garlic
Ranch Salad1 Lettuce, 1 Tomato, 1 Corn, 1 Bell Pepper, 1 Onion
Ratatouille1 Tomato, 1 Eggplant, 1 Zucchini, 1 Onion, 1 Herb
Vegetarian Pizza2 Vegetables, 1 Tomato, 1 Cheese, 1 Wheat
Pastry Cream and Fruits3 Fruits, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Milk
Wedding Cake1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Egg, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Vanilla
a ratatouille, one of the easiest 5-star recipes in disney dreamlight valleyThe Ratatouille is one of the easiest meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Most valuable 5-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Certain 5-star foods can make a great profit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We recommend cooking the Potato Leek Soup or Ratatouille due to the ease of gaining those resources from crops.

If you’re looking to make a few extra coins by cooking 5-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, these are the best meals you can make.

RecipeSale Price
Lobster Roll1,900 Coins
Lancetfish Paella1,700 Coins
Potato Leek Soup1,400 Coins
Gumbo1,000 Coins
Ratatouille914 Coins
Arora’s Cake786 Coins
Wedding Cake785 Coins
Mushu’s Congee753 Coins
Birthday Cake749 Coins
Banana Split714 Coins

All 5-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Below are all the 5-star recipes you can make within this cozy game. There are 20 unique meals in total for you to eat, sell, or gift to other characters.

Appetizers

RecipeHow To Make It
Arendellain Pickled Herring1 Herring, 1 Lemon, 1 Onion, 1 Garlic, 1 Seasoning
Large Seafood Platter4 Seafood, 1 Lemon
Potato Leek Soup1 Leek, 1 Potato, 1 Milk, 1 Onion, 1 Garlic

Entrees

RecipeHow To Make It
Bouillabaisse2 Seafood, 1 Shrimp, 1 Tomato, 1 Vegetable
Fish Creole1 Fish, 1 Vegetable, 1 Garlic, 1 Rice, 1 Tomato
Greek Pizza1 Herb, 1 Wheat, 1 Cheese, 1 Tomato, 1 Onion
Gumbo1 Okra, 1 Shrimp, 1 Chili Pepper, 1 Tomato, 1 Onion
Lancetfish Paella1 Lancetfish, 1 Shrimp, 1 Seafood, 1 Tomato, 1 Rice
Lobster Roll1 Lobster, 1 Butter, 1 Wheat, 1 Lemon, 1 Garlic
Mediterranean Salad1 Cucumber, 1 Tomato, 1 Onion, 1 Spice, 1 Lettuce
Mushu’s Congee1 Rice, 1 Egg, 1 Ginger, 1 Garlic, 1 Mushroom
Ranch Salad1 Lettuce, 1 Tomato, 1 Corn, 1 Bell Pepper, 1 Onion
Ratatouille1 Tomato, 1 Eggplant, 1 Zucchini, 1 Onion, 1 Herb
Teriyaki Salmon1 Salmon, 1 Soya, 1 Rice, 1 Ginger, 1 Sugarcane
Tuna Burger1 Tuna, 1 Lemon, 1 Onion, 1 Wheat, 1 Vegetable
Vegetarian Pizza2 Vegetables, 1 Tomato, 1 Cheese, 1 Wheat

Dessert

RecipeHow To Make It
Aurora’s Cake1 Raspberry, 1 Wheat, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Egg, 1 Milk
Banana Split1 Slush Ice, 1 Banana,1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Sweet
Birthday Cake1 Wheat, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Egg, 1 Butter, 1 Cocoa Bean
Pastry Cream and Fruits3 Fruits, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Milk
Wedding Cake1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Egg, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Vanilla

Those are all the 5-star recipes you’ll want to ensure that you’re making in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While gathering the ingredients, take a look at some of our Dinsey Dreamlight Valley guides:

