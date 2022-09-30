Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an extensive cooking system filled with over 160 unique recipes to cook, eat, and give to Dreamlight Valley’s resident characters, so here are the most valuable and easiest 5-star recipes you should be making in-game.

Whether you’re looking to complete a few quests to earn some Dreamlight or make some more Star Coins, cooking is a valuable resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It can help you with a multitude of aspects and is one of the best sources of both money and raising friendship levels.

However, making high-quality, 5-star meals can be a real challenge in the game, especially when so many aren’t worth doing or are particularly challenging to make. Luckily, there are a few that are well worth making, so here are the easiest-to-make meals and the most valuable 5-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney / Gameloft 5-star recipes are complicated but can be undeniably worth it.

Easiest 5-star recipes to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While there are a fair few different 5-star recipes that are relatively easy to make, the Large Seafood Platter is our main recommendation because lemons are easily found on trees in Dreamlight Valley along with the ease of obtaining seafood by fishing.

Below, we’ve listed the easiest 5-star meals you can make in Dreamlight Valley along with what you’ll need to make them.

Recipe How to make it Mediterranean Salad 1 Cucumber, 1 Tomato, 1 Onion, 1 Spice, 1 Lettuce Large Seafood Platter 4 Seafood, 1 Lemon Potato Leek Soup 1 Leek, 1 Potato, 1 Milk, 1 Onion, 1 Garlic Ranch Salad 1 Lettuce, 1 Tomato, 1 Corn, 1 Bell Pepper, 1 Onion Ratatouille 1 Tomato, 1 Eggplant, 1 Zucchini, 1 Onion, 1 Herb Vegetarian Pizza 2 Vegetables, 1 Tomato, 1 Cheese, 1 Wheat Pastry Cream and Fruits 3 Fruits, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Milk Wedding Cake 1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Egg, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Vanilla

The Ratatouille is one of the easiest meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Most valuable 5-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Certain 5-star foods can make a great profit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. We recommend cooking the Potato Leek Soup or Ratatouille due to the ease of gaining those resources from crops.

If you’re looking to make a few extra coins by cooking 5-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, these are the best meals you can make.

Recipe Sale Price Lobster Roll 1,900 Coins Lancetfish Paella 1,700 Coins Potato Leek Soup 1,400 Coins Gumbo 1,000 Coins Ratatouille 914 Coins Arora’s Cake 786 Coins Wedding Cake 785 Coins Mushu’s Congee 753 Coins Birthday Cake 749 Coins Banana Split 714 Coins

All 5-star recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Below are all the 5-star recipes you can make within this cozy game. There are 20 unique meals in total for you to eat, sell, or gift to other characters.

Appetizers

Recipe How To Make It Arendellain Pickled Herring 1 Herring, 1 Lemon, 1 Onion, 1 Garlic, 1 Seasoning Large Seafood Platter 4 Seafood, 1 Lemon Potato Leek Soup 1 Leek, 1 Potato, 1 Milk, 1 Onion, 1 Garlic

Entrees

Recipe How To Make It Bouillabaisse 2 Seafood, 1 Shrimp, 1 Tomato, 1 Vegetable Fish Creole 1 Fish, 1 Vegetable, 1 Garlic, 1 Rice, 1 Tomato Greek Pizza 1 Herb, 1 Wheat, 1 Cheese, 1 Tomato, 1 Onion Gumbo 1 Okra, 1 Shrimp, 1 Chili Pepper, 1 Tomato, 1 Onion Lancetfish Paella 1 Lancetfish, 1 Shrimp, 1 Seafood, 1 Tomato, 1 Rice Lobster Roll 1 Lobster, 1 Butter, 1 Wheat, 1 Lemon, 1 Garlic Mediterranean Salad 1 Cucumber, 1 Tomato, 1 Onion, 1 Spice, 1 Lettuce Mushu’s Congee 1 Rice, 1 Egg, 1 Ginger, 1 Garlic, 1 Mushroom Ranch Salad 1 Lettuce, 1 Tomato, 1 Corn, 1 Bell Pepper, 1 Onion Ratatouille 1 Tomato, 1 Eggplant, 1 Zucchini, 1 Onion, 1 Herb Teriyaki Salmon 1 Salmon, 1 Soya, 1 Rice, 1 Ginger, 1 Sugarcane Tuna Burger 1 Tuna, 1 Lemon, 1 Onion, 1 Wheat, 1 Vegetable Vegetarian Pizza 2 Vegetables, 1 Tomato, 1 Cheese, 1 Wheat

Dessert

Recipe How To Make It Aurora’s Cake 1 Raspberry, 1 Wheat, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Egg, 1 Milk Banana Split 1 Slush Ice, 1 Banana,1 Milk, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Sweet Birthday Cake 1 Wheat, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Egg, 1 Butter, 1 Cocoa Bean Pastry Cream and Fruits 3 Fruits, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Milk Wedding Cake 1 Wheat, 1 Butter, 1 Egg, 1 Sugarcane, 1 Vanilla

Those are all the 5-star recipes you’ll want to ensure that you’re making in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While gathering the ingredients, take a look at some of our Dinsey Dreamlight Valley guides:

