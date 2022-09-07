How to make ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Recipe & ingredients

There are loads of recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but ratatouille is trickier than most to figure out, so we’ve got all the ingredients you need to make this dish.

If you want to complete Remy’s Realm missions and bring the lovable rat back to Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to need to cook quite a few meals. To make things harder, Remy won’t actually reveal the ingredients you need for ratatouille.

This famous French dish, which inspired the name of the classic Disney/Pixar movie, is essentially a vegetable stew. However, if you’re still struggling to figure out the ratatouille recipe, we’ve got all the ingredients you need right here.

Disney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille recipe & ingredients

In order to cook ratatouille in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Tomato

Eggplant

Zucchini

Onion

Any herb (eg. Basil or Oregano)

You can get all of these ingredients by looking at the three cooking surfaces around Remy’s kitchen and picking up the ones you need. If you don’t have enough space in your inventory, you’ll need to drop a few items on the ground.

When you mix all five of these ingredients together in the cooking pot, you should end up with a five-star ratatouille to serve up to the food critic that’s waiting in Remy’s restaurant. The recipe will also be added to your cookbook.

After you’ve created every dish that Remy wants you to make, you’ll complete this Realm mission and be able to invite him back to Dreamlight Valley to revive the Chez Remy restaurant that’s currently looking a bit desolate.