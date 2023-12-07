Disney Dreamlight Valley: Ruby Masoor Dal recipe & how to make

Looking to cook up some Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Well, here’s the full recipe, its ingredients, and how to cook the delicious dish.

One of the best elements of Disney Dreamlight Valley is its cooking. Thanks to the Eternity Isle update, we’ve been treated to a plethora of new recipes from across the world, bringing a delicious meal to everyone’s favorite cozy game.

However, along with the new meals, Gameloft always hides the ingredients that go into the dishes, leaving many simply guessing. So, if you want to cook the Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, then here’s exactly how to do it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley and Eternity Isle, check out our handy recipes guide here.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Ruby Masoor Dal ingredients

Disney / Gameloft

Since the Ruby Masoor Dal is a three-star meal, it means there are only three ingredients present in the recipe:

Chili Pepper

Tomato

Ruby Lentils

You’ll find a Chilli Pepper by either growing them or buying them in Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. The seeds are sold for 20 Star Coins and we recommend buying the seeds and then planting those since it only takes 45 minutes to grow and will save you money.

Article continues after ad

The Tomato is similar to the Chilli Pepper. You’ll find it by either growing a Tomato or buying one at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. The grown Tomato will cost 33 coins, and the seed costs only 8, so we recommend getting the seeds and growing it, which will take 25 minutes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Ruby Lentils will likely be the trickiest ingredient to grab because it’s a new addition to the game. You’ll be able to find Ruby Lentels in the Grasslands, Promenade, Grove, and Lagoon areas of Eternity Isle. Once you find the seeds, plant them and you’ll get three Ruby Lentils as a reward. Although this will take 2 hours to grow.

Article continues after ad

How to make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have all the ingredients gathered and grown, grab a coal and head to your nearest cooking station.

Once there, place in the Chilli Pepper, Tomato, and Ruby Lentils and press ‘Start Cooking.’ Shortly after, the Ruby Masoor Dal will be created for you or a Villager to enjoy!

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how to make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While gathering your ingredients, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to unlock Gaston in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Rapunzel | How to unlock Eve | Royal Hourglass: How to unlock & use | All Dreamlight Valley & Eternity Isle meals | How to Complete The Port of Many Worlds & access Eternity Isle | How to add and remove villagers in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Jack Skellington | How to use ValleyVerse | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | When to find every critter | How to find Matryoshka dolls | How to make an Ancient Gardener | How to make an Ancient Cooker in Disney Dreamlight Valley