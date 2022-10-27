Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to make Tekka Maki – full recipe

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests to complete, some of which require making recipes like the Tekka Maki. We’ve got what you’ll need to collect and how to make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Introduced in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Scar update, there are some brand new friendship quests available to be completed in order to raise the ferocious lion’s friendship levels. The main subject matter surrounding his quests is, ultimately, his stomach.

Understandably, Scar’s not exactly known for eating fish and vegetables, but soon enough, he’ll ask you to make him some Tekka Maki. To save you from throwing random ingredients in a pot when trying to figure out this recipe, we’ve got exactly how you can make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ingredients to make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need four different ingredients to make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to catch and harvest four different ingredients. Those are:

Tuna

Soya

Seaweed

Rice

Tuna can be fished in either the Sunlit Plateau or the Glade of Trust. You’ll want to look for the white bubbles in the water and the Tuna will be yours.

The next fishing ingredient required to make Tekka Maki is Seaweed. This is a complicated resource to find unless you know exactly where to fish. To get Seaweed, head to any body of water in the game, and fish in an empty space. If there are no bubbles there, you’ll likely fish up Seaweed.

As for the Soya, you’ll need to either plant a Soya crop using seeds or buy the plant itself. Either way, head over to the Sunlit Plateau and find Goofy’s Stall. At least one of the two options will be for sale.

Lastly, you’ll need Rice. To get it, simply visit Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust biome and buy Rice or Rice Seeds. If you’re planning on growing Rice, be sure to plan accordingly due to its lengthy growth time. Be sure to check out our dedicated growth time guide for Disney Dreamlight Valley to ensure you know exactly how long everything takes to harvest (and how much they all sell for).

How to make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve gathered all four ingredients for the Tekka Maki, you’ll need to grab some coal. If you don’t already have some, simply mine the black ores dotted around Disney Dreamlight Valley and you’ll quickly find some (or pick some up from Kristoff’s stall if he has some that day).

When all of that is acquired, head to the nearest cooking pot and place in the Tuna, Soya, Seaweed, and Rice. Then, use up one coal to cook and the Tekka Maki will be ready!

So, there you have it — that’s how you can make Tekka Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for that Tuna to bite, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

